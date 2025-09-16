Wednesday is a Big Day for Dogecoin (DOGE) – A First Will Happen

Dogecoin is moving one step closer to Wall Street. The first-ever memecoin-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to launch.

The Dogecoin ETF (DOJE), developed by the REX Shares-Osprey partnership, may begin trading this week after weeks of delays.

The fund was expected to launch last week alongside Bonk (BONK), XRP, Bitcoin, and even Trump-themed ETFs. However, DOJE’s launch didn’t materialize. Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart pointed to Wednesday as a possible launch date but emphasized that there were no guarantees. “It seems more likely,” Seyffart said. “That’s our base case scenario.”

If approved, DOJE would be the first ETF built on a memecoin in the U.S. While memecoins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Bonk generally don’t offer economic benefits, they are gaining popularity through internet culture, celebrity endorsements, and speculative trading.

Balchunas commented on this development in a post from his X account, saying, “For the first time in the US, an ETF containing an asset with no real use is coming.”

DOJE will not be a spot ETF. Instead of holding DOGE directly, it will offer investors indirect exposure through futures and derivatives through a subsidiary based in the Cayman Islands. This structure will eliminate the need for physical storage of the coin and give investors access to DOGE performance through traditional brokerage accounts.

