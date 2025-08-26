Weekly Critical Report for Bitcoin and Altcoins Released: While Powell Raises Ethereum and Altcoins, Unexpected Attack Comes from a Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 02:26
Solana
SOL$187.36-8.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.07-7.02%
SUI
SUI$3.336-9.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09691-3.56%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005636-8.04%

As Bitcoin’s downtrend deepened, the decline was reflected in altcoins. Ethereum, which reached a new ATH over the weekend, surpassing $4,900, also fell to $4,620.

While this decline is likely to continue in the short term, CoinShares released its weekly cryptocurrency report and stated that $1.43 billion outflow occurred last week.

Bitcoin Sees the Biggest Uptrend, Ethereum Rebounds from Powell!

When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of outflows were in Bitcoin.

While Bitcoin experienced an outflow of $1.03 billion, Ethereum (ETH) experienced an outflow of $440.9 million.

When we look at other altcoins, while the positive atmosphere in XRP continued, $25 million inflows, Solana (SOL) $12 million, Cronos (CRO) $4.4 million and Cardano (ADA) $2.9 million inflows, Sui (SUI) $12.9 million and Toncoin (TON) $1.5 million outflows.

Cronos (CRO) surprised the market with its unexpected move. As you may recall, Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind US President Donald Trump’s media company Truth Social, signed an agreement with the Cryptocom exchange to launch altcoin ETFs.

When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an outflow of $1.31 billion.

Following the USA, Sweden experienced an outflow of $135.5 million and Switzerland $11.8 million.

In comparison to these outflows, Germany experienced an inflow of $18.4 million and Canada $3.7 million.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/weekly-critical-report-for-bitcoin-and-altcoins-released-while-powell-raises-ethereum-and-altcoins-unexpected-attack-comes-from-a-trump-linked-altcoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits