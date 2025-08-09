Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Backs Crypto in 401(K) Accounts, and SEC Embraces Liquid Staking

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/09 03:03
Sidekick
K$0.2352+11.68%
Threshold
T$0.01581-3.89%
U
U$0.02082-0.09%
Waves
WAVES$1.4182+6.58%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07197-8.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.651-4.78%

This week marked further progress in the U.S. crypto regulation environment, with President Donald Trump’s administration making moves in favor of digital assets and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) clarifying the legality of liquid staking products.

Trump Pushes for Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Accounts

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that could reshape the future of American retirement savings. The directive urges regulators to identify and remove barriers preventing employers from offering alternative assets—such as cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate—in workplace retirement plans known as 401(k)s.

The move is part of a broader agenda to diversify investment options for American savers, especially amid inflation concerns and dissatisfaction with traditional pension plans.

While the order doesn’t immediately change existing rules, it instructs regulatory bodies, including the Department of Labor and the Treasury, to re-evaluate current restrictions and recommend reforms.

By targeting 401(k) limitations, Trump is pushing crypto regulation into mainstream financial planning. If fully implemented, the policy could allow millions of Americans to allocate retirement funds to Bitcoin and other digital assets through regulated channels, effectively legitimizing crypto as a long-term wealth vehicle.

Pro-Crypto Economist Stephen Miran Nominated to Fed Board

Alongside the retirement reform, Trump announced the nomination of economist Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran, who currently serves as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, is widely viewed as supportive of digital assets and financial innovation.

Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, stating that Miran will fill the seat vacated by Adriana Kugler, a Biden appointee who recently resigned.

Although Miran’s term will run only through January 2026, the decision is being interpreted by analysts as a sign of continuity in Trump’s evolving pro-crypto stance.

The news coincided with Bitcoin’s rise back above $117,000—a symbolic reminder of the strong link between crypto markets and policy developments. With Miran on the Fed Board, crypto-friendly monetary policy views could find firmer footing at the U.S. central bank.

Association Hails Trump’s Exec Orders as ‘Historic Shift’

Trump’s twin executive orders also drew praise from crypto industry leaders. Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association, called the actions “a historic shift in how the U.S. treats digital assets and the innovators building in this space.”

The second order, signed alongside the 401(k) directive, seeks to end the controversial practice of “debanking”—where financial institutions deny services to lawful crypto firms based on perceived reputational risk. The order penalizes banks that discriminate against crypto clients without due cause, a move that could ease operational burdens for blockchain startups and exchanges.

Mersinger stated that the executive orders are not only pro-business but also reinforce consumer rights.

“Allowing Americans to include regulated, diversified crypto exposure in their retirement accounts expands consumer choice and empowers individuals to responsibly build wealth,” she said.

SEC Clarifies Liquid Staking Is Not a Securities Transaction

While the executive branch took the spotlight this week, the SEC also made waves by clarifying its stance on liquid staking, a long-awaited issue for the DeFi sector amid crypto regulation concerns.

In a statement released Tuesday, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance explained that certain types of liquid staking models, particularly those involving receipt tokens like Lido’s stETH, do not qualify as securities. This means platforms can offer these services without registering them under securities law, easing fears of regulatory crackdowns.

Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, welcomed the move, noting that the SEC appears to be maturing in its understanding of crypto mechanics.

“At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” he said. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.”

The guidance is expected to boost institutional confidence in liquid staking and may pave the way for regulated DeFi investment products in the U.S. market.

SEC Chair Vows to Keep Crypto Development on U.S. Soil

Rounding out the week’s crypto regulation developments, newly appointed SEC Chair Paul Atkins reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring crypto innovation happens in the United States.

In remarks delivered at the America First Policy Institute and later posted on his official X account, Atkins said the SEC under his leadership will be “proactive, not reactive” in building a crypto-friendly regulatory environment.

“The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” he said, framing the agency’s future agenda as a bid to reclaim U.S. leadership in digital finance.

Atkins’ comments build on a broader shift in tone at the SEC, where officials appear increasingly open to working with the crypto industry rather than policing it through enforcement alone.

From Washington to Wall Street, this week shows a growing political will to integrate digital assets into the mainstream financial system. Trump’s executive orders, along with regulatory signs from the SEC, suggest a more constructive environment for both crypto firms and investors heading into the second half of 2025.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$177.66-3.44%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-1.38%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.26889-4.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1137-4.77%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002084-2.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008851-0.85%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager
Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing institutional interest and investment. Increased retail adoption and accessibility through various platforms. The narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and traditional financial instability. This sustained upward trajectory continues to challenge conventional economic models and forecasts. Lessons from a Misguided Bitcoin Prediction Rogoff’s reflection offers crucial lessons for anyone attempting to forecast the future of emerging technologies. Predicting the trajectory of innovative assets like Bitcoin is inherently challenging due to their nascent stage and rapid evolution. Traditional economic models, while robust for established markets, may not fully capture the dynamics of disruptive innovations. What can we learn from this? Adaptability is Key: Economic models and forecasts need to be dynamic and adaptable to new information and changing market conditions. Understand New Paradigms: Cryptocurrencies introduce new economic paradigms that require fresh perspectives, not just applying old frameworks. Embrace Uncertainty: The future of digital assets remains uncertain, making rigid predictions risky. A flexible approach is often more prudent. The missed Bitcoin prediction serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the financial world can change. Navigating the Future of Bitcoin While Bitcoin’s journey has defied many early skeptics, its future still holds potential volatility and ongoing regulatory developments. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are still grappling with how to integrate or regulate digital assets effectively. However, the foundational adoption and technological advancements suggest that Bitcoin is here to stay, evolving into a more mature asset class. For investors and enthusiasts, staying informed about regulatory shifts, technological upgrades, and broader market sentiment is crucial. The market continues to mature, offering both opportunities and risks. It is always wise to approach these markets with a clear understanding of your risk tolerance. In conclusion, Kenneth Rogoff’s candid reflection on his 2018 Bitcoin prediction underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. His insights highlight how factors like regulatory evolution and unexpected adoption can dramatically alter the course of emerging technologies. Bitcoin’s remarkable journey from a niche asset to a global financial phenomenon continues to challenge conventional wisdom, proving that innovation often moves faster than forecasts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Kenneth Rogoff? Kenneth Rogoff is a prominent American economist and professor of economics at Harvard University. He is known for his work on international economics and public finance. 2. What was Rogoff’s original Bitcoin prediction? In 2018, Rogoff predicted that Bitcoin was “more likely” to fall to $100 than rise to $10,000, primarily due to his belief that its main use was for illicit activities and that a global regulatory crackdown was imminent. 3. Why did his Bitcoin prediction prove inaccurate? Rogoff attributes his misjudgment to the lack of effective global regulation, the unexpected and widespread adoption of Bitcoin, and the general inaction from regulatory bodies that he had anticipated. 4. What is Bitcoin’s current price? As of 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $113,260, having recently reached an all-time high of $124,128. 5. What can we learn from this missed forecast? This situation teaches us that emerging technologies like Bitcoin are highly unpredictable. Economic models need to be adaptable, and forecasters must consider new paradigms and unexpected adoption patterns rather than relying solely on traditional frameworks. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your friends and on your social media channels! Help us spread awareness about the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the fascinating stories within it. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00216702-5.50%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01919-2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10026-1.32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion

PA Daily | Binance's second batch of voting coins will be listed on ONDO, BIGTIME, and VIRTUAL; Babylon Bitcoin staking function is now online