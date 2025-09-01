Weekly Inflows Hit $1.08B, Outpacing Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:35
Quick Highlights

  • Ethereum ETFs surged $1.08B in just one week — see what’s driving the inflows.
  • August inflows hit $3.87B, making it the second-best month ever for ETH ETFs.
  • Bitcoin ETFs lag behind: why Ethereum is stealing the spotlight.

Ethereum ETFs Surge: Weekly and Monthly Inflows

Between August 25 and August 29, 2025, cumulative inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs reached $1.08 billion, marking the fourth-largest weekly total since the products were launched, according to SoSoValue data.

Weekly Capital Flows for US Spot Ethereum ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

The Ethereum ETF sector experienced positive inflows on four out of five trading days. The largest inflow occurred on August 25, totaling $443 million, while the only outflow happened on the last trading day, about $165 million.

Bitcoin ETFs: Slower Growth

By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs attracted less than half as much capital over the week, totaling $440.7 million. The biggest inflow also came on August 25, with $219 million, but the week ended with a $127 million outflow.

Weekly Capital Flows for US Spot Bitcoin ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

On a monthly scale, Bitcoin ETFs faced challenges: August saw $751 million withdrawn, the first net outflow in five months and the third-largest negative result in history.

Ethereum ETFs Show Strong Monthly Performance

Despite Bitcoin’s slowdown, Ethereum ETFs continued to grow, with monthly inflows exceeding $3.87 billion. This is the second-best monthly performance in the history of these products, highlighting strong investor interest and confidence in Ethereum.

As Ethereum ETFs gain momentum, market watchers are closely monitoring how these inflows might influence ETH prices and reshape the broader crypto investment landscape.

Ethereum ETFs are demonstrating strong demand compared to Bitcoin, with consistent weekly inflows and record-breaking monthly growth. Investors are increasingly turning to these products to gain exposure to Ethereum without directly trading the cryptocurrency.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10819/ethereum-et-fs-surge-weekly-inflows-hit-1-08-b-outpacing-bitcoin

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
