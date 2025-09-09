Welcome to the Era of Unified Internet: Freename's Innovative Domain Integration

Freename, a pioneering Swiss-based web3 domain registrar, recently introduced a groundbreaking service that integrates traditional .com, .ai, and .io domains with blockchain technology. This integration enables these domains to link directly to crypto wallets, marking a significant milestone in the fusion of conventional internet functionalities with decentralised applications.

Revolutionizing Digital Identity and Transactions

The innovative service by Freename allows users to transform their regular domain names into blockchain-powered entities. This means a standard domain name like mybusiness.com can now be used not just for hosting a website or managing email communications but also for receiving cryptocurrency payments seamlessly. For instance, freelancers can receive payments in crypto directly to their personalized domain like name.ai.

Freename's breakthrough on-chain DNS system ensures that these traditional domains operate smoothly across various digital platforms, including crypto wallets and payment gateways, without compromising the usual web functions.

Enhancing Usability with Blockchain Technology

According to Freename, the ability to operate a domain name on both the traditional internet and decentralized applications is now a reality. This dual functionality facilitates the execution of smart contracts, enhances digital identity verification, and streamlines crypto transactions using domains as easy-to-remember wallet addresses.

Davide Vicini, CEO and co-founder of Freename, explains, "Domains were static pointers to servers in the Web2 era. Now, they evolve into dynamic tools that facilitate payments, identity verification, and other blockchain functions. This is a major leap towards a dynamic internet."

How To Connect Your Domain with Crypto Wallets

Linking your domain to services like MetaMask simplifies digital transactions. Here’s how you can do it:

Register or transfer your desired domain to the Freename platform. This could be a new .com domain or an existing one you own. Freename then mirrors your domain on the blockchain, tokenizing it as an on-chain identity. Finally, link this blockchain-mirrored domain to your crypto wallet, such as MetaMask, enabling you to receive or send payments directly via the domain, exemplified by alice.com.

This integration not only makes crypto transactions easier but also secures your digital identity across multiple platforms.

Special Promotions to Celebrate the Integration

Freename is currently offering several promotional deals to celebrate this new capability. These include up to 50% off on new Web3 domain registrations, complementary .com domain registrations with certain purchases, and further credits for transferring existing domains into the new service.

In Conclusion: A New Digital Era

The innovative integration by Freename offers a profound enhancement in how digital identities and transactions are managed online, aligning with the needs of an increasing number of Web3 wallet users. Mattia Martone, COO and co-founder of Freename, emphasizes, "We're not just linking domains to wallets; we're crafting a unified internet where domains serve as multi-chain digital passports."

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Freename’s innovative solutions stand out, aiming to empower users with seamless, secure, and efficient online experiences.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.