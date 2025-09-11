Wells Fargo Predicts How Many Rate Cuts Will the Fed Make in 2025 and 2026!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:56
Union
U$0.00921-2.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09987-1.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016754+4.63%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0864+2.73%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06769+0.53%

While the FED has been pausing interest rate cuts since January, a rate cut is now considered inevitable.

At this point, it seems certain that the FED will not cut interest rates at next week’s meeting.

While it is unlikely that interest rates will remain unchanged, a 25 basis point cut by the FED is priced at 88.1 percent, and a 50 basis point cut is priced at 11.9 percent.

While the Fed is expected to continue cutting interest rates from now on, Wells Fargo predicted that the Fed will cut interest rates five times by June 2026.

Wells Fargo analysts said they expect the Fed to enter a steady easing cycle, implementing five interest rate cuts by mid-2026.

The bank included the following statements in a note published on Wednesday:

“The U.S. labor market is in an unstable position in our view, and this is the primary driver of our more moderate monetary policy outlook,” Wells Fargo analysts said, noting that the more dovish outlook on Fed rate cuts is largely due to the weakening labor market.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/wells-fargo-predicts-how-many-rate-cuts-will-the-fed-make-in-2025-and-2026/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin has finally cut the cord. The short-term correlation between Bitcoin and gold has now gone negative, sitting at -0.53 over 30 days, according to Glassnode. It’s a clean break. On the longer timeframe, the 365-day correlation still shows a weak positive link at 0.65, but that short-term shift is loud. It means the two […]
Chainlink
LINK$23.53+1.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00634-2.90%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 04:28
Partager
South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Altvest SA plans a 200M+ Bitcoin treasury. The relocation provides controlled crypto access through equity shares. Altvest Capital Ltd, a South African financial firm, has also made an announcement that it intends to raise 210 million dollars to invest in Bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury reserve.  The firm aims at rebranding into Africa Bitcoin […] The post South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MemeCore
M$2.04034+5.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01997+4.93%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 05:00
Partager
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Cardano News & The Hottest Altcoins To Buy In September For The Highest Returns

OpenAI signed a $300 billion, five-year cloud deal with Oracle starting in 2027