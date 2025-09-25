The post Wemade’s 7-Year Blockchain Journey Culminates in Global KRW Stablecoin Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wonil Suh, Executive Vice President of Wemade, represents Korea’s blockchain gaming evolution. His company launched its blockchain journey seven years ago with the establishment of WEMIX, becoming one of Korea’s most experienced Web3 enterprises. With over 1,000 employees dedicated to WEMIX-related operations globally, Wemade operates at unprecedented organizational scale in blockchain gaming. During Korea Blockchain Week’s main event, particularly after sessions featuring US participants including Donald Trump Jr., Suh appeared increasingly confident about stablecoin adoption. His conviction stems from Wemade’s practical experience managing millions of gaming transactions and developing comprehensive blockchain infrastructure. The executive envisions Korean Won stablecoins facilitating everything from K-content consumption to tourism payments worldwide. Why did Wemade launch the stablecoin project, ‘Stable One’, as a gaming company? Sponsored “Wemade initiated our blockchain business seven years ago in 2018, establishing us among Korea’s most experienced companies in this domain with our scale and focused commitment. It’s not that we recently started stablecoins because they’re hot or trendy—we’ve maintained this strategic direction consistently. As a gaming company, we recognized that blockchain technology offers substantial utility in gaming applications, and we’ve witnessed numerous successful implementations within our own gaming portfolio. We’ve accumulated extensive knowledge through managing hundreds of millions of transactions from over 30 games supporting over 1  million monthly concurrent users. We’ve consistently believed this expertise shouldn’t remain proprietary but should benefit the broader industry. Stablecoins represents a pivotal opportunity in this regard. We didn’t merely study the technology—we developed practical applications with it. From this perspective, we possess significant value to contribute to the ecosystem.” Rather than being a direct issuer, Wemade positions itself as a platform provider for stablecoins. Can you explain your partnership model and how you plan to build this consortium approach? “Rather than establishing our own proprietary stablecoin, we believe consortium participation would be… The post Wemade’s 7-Year Blockchain Journey Culminates in Global KRW Stablecoin Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wonil Suh, Executive Vice President of Wemade, represents Korea’s blockchain gaming evolution. His company launched its blockchain journey seven years ago with the establishment of WEMIX, becoming one of Korea’s most experienced Web3 enterprises. With over 1,000 employees dedicated to WEMIX-related operations globally, Wemade operates at unprecedented organizational scale in blockchain gaming. During Korea Blockchain Week’s main event, particularly after sessions featuring US participants including Donald Trump Jr., Suh appeared increasingly confident about stablecoin adoption. His conviction stems from Wemade’s practical experience managing millions of gaming transactions and developing comprehensive blockchain infrastructure. The executive envisions Korean Won stablecoins facilitating everything from K-content consumption to tourism payments worldwide. Why did Wemade launch the stablecoin project, ‘Stable One’, as a gaming company? Sponsored “Wemade initiated our blockchain business seven years ago in 2018, establishing us among Korea’s most experienced companies in this domain with our scale and focused commitment. It’s not that we recently started stablecoins because they’re hot or trendy—we’ve maintained this strategic direction consistently. As a gaming company, we recognized that blockchain technology offers substantial utility in gaming applications, and we’ve witnessed numerous successful implementations within our own gaming portfolio. We’ve accumulated extensive knowledge through managing hundreds of millions of transactions from over 30 games supporting over 1  million monthly concurrent users. We’ve consistently believed this expertise shouldn’t remain proprietary but should benefit the broader industry. Stablecoins represents a pivotal opportunity in this regard. We didn’t merely study the technology—we developed practical applications with it. From this perspective, we possess significant value to contribute to the ecosystem.” Rather than being a direct issuer, Wemade positions itself as a platform provider for stablecoins. Can you explain your partnership model and how you plan to build this consortium approach? “Rather than establishing our own proprietary stablecoin, we believe consortium participation would be…

Wemade’s 7-Year Blockchain Journey Culminates in Global KRW Stablecoin Push

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 09:03
1
1$0.013153+1.02%
WEMIX
WEMIX$0.7137+2.38%
Sidekick
K$0.1366-13.10%
Threshold
T$0.01542-0.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.622-0.36%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0294-3.41%

Wonil Suh, Executive Vice President of Wemade, represents Korea’s blockchain gaming evolution. His company launched its blockchain journey seven years ago with the establishment of WEMIX, becoming one of Korea’s most experienced Web3 enterprises. With over 1,000 employees dedicated to WEMIX-related operations globally, Wemade operates at unprecedented organizational scale in blockchain gaming.

During Korea Blockchain Week’s main event, particularly after sessions featuring US participants including Donald Trump Jr., Suh appeared increasingly confident about stablecoin adoption. His conviction stems from Wemade’s practical experience managing millions of gaming transactions and developing comprehensive blockchain infrastructure. The executive envisions Korean Won stablecoins facilitating everything from K-content consumption to tourism payments worldwide.

Why did Wemade launch the stablecoin project, ‘Stable One’, as a gaming company?

Sponsored

“Wemade initiated our blockchain business seven years ago in 2018, establishing us among Korea’s most experienced companies in this domain with our scale and focused commitment. It’s not that we recently started stablecoins because they’re hot or trendy—we’ve maintained this strategic direction consistently. As a gaming company, we recognized that blockchain technology offers substantial utility in gaming applications, and we’ve witnessed numerous successful implementations within our own gaming portfolio.

We’ve accumulated extensive knowledge through managing hundreds of millions of transactions from over 30 games supporting over 1  million monthly concurrent users. We’ve consistently believed this expertise shouldn’t remain proprietary but should benefit the broader industry. Stablecoins represents a pivotal opportunity in this regard. We didn’t merely study the technology—we developed practical applications with it. From this perspective, we possess significant value to contribute to the ecosystem.”

Rather than being a direct issuer, Wemade positions itself as a platform provider for stablecoins. Can you explain your partnership model and how you plan to build this consortium approach?

“Rather than establishing our own proprietary stablecoin, we believe consortium participation would be more advantageous. As a technology partner, we aim to extensively leverage our existing technological capabilities. We will collaborate with various Korean enterprises, and as essentially a tech partner, we can create synergies with those in the banking and financial sectors that possess decades or centuries of institutional expertise in regulatory compliance and licensing frameworks.

We’re cultivating global partnerships—Chainalysis participated in our recent event, demonstrating our commitment to expanding these international alliances. Our strategy involves launching a testnet, inviting diverse partners to participate, going open-source, and targeting early next year for operational deployment with multiple strategic partners.”

Sponsored

Upon announcing the Stable One, Wemade mentioned wanting overseas users to adopt the KRW stablecoin. What specific use cases do you envision – from cultural content consumption to tourism payments?

“Korea is currently at a cultural peak, with extensive global exposure through travel, K-culture fandom, and Korean content consumption worldwide. These digital natives are broadly distributed globally. Instead of using foreign stablecoins for Korean cultural content, having a Korean stablecoin could serve as our foundation.

For companies and labels with artists and IPs with global fandom, when selling tickets or merchandise online—rather than pricing in dollars or euros—they could facilitate direct KRW transactions and remittances. Foreign tourists visiting Korea currently exchange currency at airports or local money changers, but if  they could simply convert to digital KRW stablecoins upon arrival, using familiar payment apps for Korean transactions, this would eliminate traditional currency exchange inconvenience while supporting Korean businesses.”

What is Wemade’s overarching global strategy, and how does the WEMIX Play platform fit into becoming a major gaming destination worldwide?

Sponsored

“After launching MIR4 four years ago, we realized all content, especially games with user time investment and internal economies, would inevitably require blockchain integration. We determined we needed to create a platform—since this technology will be universally adopted, we should build excellent systems for smaller companies with limited resources to utilize, rather than having every company develop independently.

Essentially, game developers won’t need to create a game launcher or payment system for each game they develop, so they can just focus on content creation and simply be onboarded to the platform. We envision WEMIX Play becoming a global gaming platform where all game companies—from Africa, India, Eastern Europe—would naturally list their games on our platform, alongside Apple, Google, and Steam. Currently featuring dozens of games, our long-term vision encompasses thousands, even hundreds of thousands of titles, all powered by our WEMIX blockchain infrastructure and utility token ecosystem.”

How do you see AI transforming the gaming industry, and how is Wemade integrating AI with blockchain technology? Can you tell us about your NVIDIA collaboration?

“AI and gaming naturally complement each other, as do crypto and gaming. Across our 20-30 games currently in development through various studios, every single one leverages AI—whether for enhanced art creation or algorithmic development. We partner with NVIDIA rather than building everything in-house. While productivity improvements are obvious benefits, the transformative potential lies in AI fundamentally reshaping gameplay experiences. We integrate game tokenomics during development, weaving blockchain technology organically into the game fabric rather than adding it superficially. AI should similarly enable revolutionary gameplay—AI companions, skill-adaptive experiences, personalized strategic assistance. Combined with crypto and stablecoins, we foresee agentic AI facilitating autonomous agent-to-agent commerce within gaming ecosystems, marking a profound industry paradigm shift.”

Sponsored

Looking ahead 5-10 years, how do you expect blockchain technology to reshape both gaming and finance? What role does Wemade want to play in that transformation?

“I envision a future where AI enhances productivity, creating more leisure time and potentially universal basic income scenarios. People will have two experiential paths: expensive real-world experiences for the wealthy, or rich digital experiences for those with abundant time but limited resources.

Digital worlds perfectly serve this latter demographic. Gaming extends beyond traditional gameplay—platforms like Roblox already represent metaverse experiences where commerce operates primarily through crypto. AI agents will facilitate these transactions, with stablecoins enabling seamless payments. When our children mature, this integrated AI-crypto-gaming ecosystem will seem completely natural. Wemade positions itself at the center of this major paradigm transformation.”

Given some regulatory challenges Wemade has faced in Korea, what message would you send to international investors who might have concerns about the Korean crypto landscape?

“As one of Korea’s largest gaming companies with global reach, our combat strength is formidable. We’ve fought many battles, experienced setbacks, and developed extensive strategies. These challenges strengthen rather than weaken us. With over 1,000 employees dedicated to WEMIX-related work—unprecedented globally—we’ve built unmatched organizational capability. Having weathered these difficulties, we’re now positioned to deliver superior services. Korean companies possess tremendous potential that institutional investors and crypto holders should recognize and support.”

Source: https://beincrypto.com/wemades-7-year-blockchain-journey-culminates-in-global-krw-stablecoin-push/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative

Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the $4,000 support on Wednesday as its funding rates flipped negative amid steady outflows in ETFs tracking its price.
Ethereum
ETH$4,093.7-1.73%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:01
Partager
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08448-1.14%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Crucial: Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing Mandate Set to Transform Crypto Landscape

Crucial: Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing Mandate Set to Transform Crypto Landscape

BitcoinWorld Crucial: Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing Mandate Set to Transform Crypto Landscape Australia is taking a significant step towards a more regulated cryptocurrency environment. Recent proposals suggest that digital asset platforms operating in the country will soon face mandatory Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing requirements. This move signals a growing global trend towards establishing clear rules for the rapidly evolving digital finance sector. Why is Australia Embracing Mandatory Digital Asset Licensing? The Australian government’s draft regulation, as reported by Yahoo Finance, aims to bring much-needed clarity and protection to the digital asset space. The primary goal is to safeguard consumers and foster market integrity. Without proper oversight, the risks of fraud, scams, and market manipulation can be higher, eroding public trust in digital assets. This initiative seeks to level the playing field, ensuring that all platforms adhere to a baseline of operational excellence and accountability. It’s about creating a secure environment where innovation can still thrive, but not at the expense of user safety. Key Requirements for Digital Asset Platforms The proposed framework outlines several crucial obligations for platforms dealing with digital assets. These are designed to ensure transparency, security, and consumer recourse: Financial Services License: Platforms will need to obtain a specific financial services license, aligning them with traditional financial institutions. This ensures they meet stringent regulatory standards. Dispute Resolution System: A robust system for resolving customer complaints and disputes will be mandatory. This gives users a clear path to address issues, enhancing consumer protection. Minimum Standards for Custody: Platforms holding customer digital assets must meet specific standards for secure custody. This protects users’ funds from hacks, theft, and mismanagement. Payment Standards: Requirements for payment processes will be introduced, aiming to ensure efficient and secure transactions. This builds confidence in the operational reliability of these platforms. What are the Benefits of Robust Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing? While some in the crypto community might view regulation with skepticism, there are significant advantages to a well-structured regulatory framework. Firstly, it can dramatically boost investor confidence. Knowing that platforms are licensed and subject to oversight can encourage more mainstream adoption and institutional investment. Moreover, it helps in combating illicit activities. By requiring platforms to identify their clients and monitor transactions, the new rules can make it harder for bad actors to use digital assets for money laundering or terrorist financing. This ultimately strengthens the reputation of the entire digital asset industry. Navigating the Challenges of Digital Asset Licensing Of course, implementing such comprehensive regulations is not without its challenges. Smaller platforms and startups might face increased compliance costs, potentially hindering their ability to compete. There’s also the delicate balance of fostering innovation versus imposing overly restrictive rules. Regulators must work closely with the industry to ensure the framework is practical and forward-looking. Another challenge is the dynamic nature of digital assets themselves. The technology evolves rapidly, and regulations must be flexible enough to adapt without becoming outdated too quickly. The success of Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing will depend on its ability to strike this balance. What Does This Mean for You, the Crypto User? For individuals trading or holding digital assets in Australia, these proposed changes are generally positive. They promise a safer and more transparent environment. You can expect platforms to be more accountable, with clearer avenues for support and dispute resolution. This shift could lead to a more stable and trustworthy market, encouraging broader participation. It’s an exciting time as Australia moves to solidify its position in the global digital economy, demonstrating a commitment to responsible growth in the crypto space. The framework for Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing is a pivotal step. Conclusion: Australia’s proposal for mandatory digital asset licensing marks a pivotal moment for its crypto industry. By introducing clear regulatory standards, the nation aims to enhance consumer protection, foster market integrity, and build greater trust in digital assets. While challenges in implementation will exist, this proactive approach positions Australia as a leader in creating a secure and responsible environment for the future of finance. It’s a move that promises a more mature and reliable ecosystem for all participants. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main goal of Australia’s proposed digital asset licensing? A1: The primary goal is to enhance consumer protection, ensure market integrity, and prevent illicit activities within the digital asset sector by requiring platforms to meet specific regulatory standards. Q2: Which platforms will be affected by these new regulations? A2: The regulations will primarily affect digital asset platforms operating in Australia that facilitate the exchange, custody, or payment services involving cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. Q3: What are some key requirements for platforms under the new licensing? A3: Key requirements include obtaining a financial services license, establishing a robust dispute resolution system, and meeting minimum standards for the custody and payment processing of digital assets. Q4: How will these changes benefit crypto users in Australia? A4: Crypto users can expect a safer, more transparent, and trustworthy environment. Platforms will be more accountable, with clearer processes for dispute resolution and enhanced security for their digital assets. Q5: When are these new regulations expected to come into effect? A5: The proposal is currently in a draft stage. After public consultation and parliamentary processes, a final timeline for implementation will be announced. Users should stay informed via official government and financial news channels. Found this article insightful? Share it with your friends, colleagues, and anyone interested in the evolving world of cryptocurrency regulation! Your shares help us spread crucial information and foster a more informed digital asset community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Crucial: Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing Mandate Set to Transform Crypto Landscape first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0146-0.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000442-4.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08448-1.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 08:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Crucial: Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing Mandate Set to Transform Crypto Landscape

GriffinAI responds to $GAIN-related questions: investigating the specific situation

Beijing orders ByteDance, Alibaba to cancel Nvidia chip tests and purchases