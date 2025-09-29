The post We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the cryptocurrency market, eyes are turned to ETF applications, which will be finalized in October. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to make a decision on leading altcoins such as Solana (SOL), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Investors are particularly keen to see whether these applications will be approved, as many ETFs have a final deadline of mid-October. According to the data in the table, none of the applications with an October deadline were submitted by Fidelity or BlackRock. The absence of these two giants, considered the most powerful companies in the crypto ETF space, is noteworthy. Despite this, decisions regarding major altcoins like Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are expected to have significant market impact. Detailed deadlines for ETFs are as follows: Solana ETFs Grayscale Solana Trust conversion – October 10, 2025 VanEck Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 21Shares Core Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 Canary Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 Bitwise Solana ETF – October 14, 2025 Franklin Solana ETF – October 14, 2025 Fidelity Solana Fund – October 16, 2025 Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF – October 17, 2025 XRP ETFs Grayscale XRP Trust Conversion – October 15, 2025 21Shares Core XRP Trust – October 15, 2025 Canary XRP ETF – October 15, 2025 WisdomTree XRP Fund – October 15, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF – October 15, 2025 Litecoin ETFs Grayscale Litecoin Trust Conversion – October 10, 2025 CoinShares Litecoin ETF – October 13, 2025 Dogecoin ETF Grayscale Dogecoin Trust Conversion – October 13, 2025 Cardano ETF Franklin Cardano Trust – October 23, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/were-entering-the-spot-etf-decision-month-here-are-the-key-dates-for-xrp-solana-cardano-dogecoin-and-litecoin/The post We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the cryptocurrency market, eyes are turned to ETF applications, which will be finalized in October. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to make a decision on leading altcoins such as Solana (SOL), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Investors are particularly keen to see whether these applications will be approved, as many ETFs have a final deadline of mid-October. According to the data in the table, none of the applications with an October deadline were submitted by Fidelity or BlackRock. The absence of these two giants, considered the most powerful companies in the crypto ETF space, is noteworthy. Despite this, decisions regarding major altcoins like Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are expected to have significant market impact. Detailed deadlines for ETFs are as follows: Solana ETFs Grayscale Solana Trust conversion – October 10, 2025 VanEck Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 21Shares Core Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 Canary Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 Bitwise Solana ETF – October 14, 2025 Franklin Solana ETF – October 14, 2025 Fidelity Solana Fund – October 16, 2025 Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF – October 17, 2025 XRP ETFs Grayscale XRP Trust Conversion – October 15, 2025 21Shares Core XRP Trust – October 15, 2025 Canary XRP ETF – October 15, 2025 WisdomTree XRP Fund – October 15, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF – October 15, 2025 Litecoin ETFs Grayscale Litecoin Trust Conversion – October 10, 2025 CoinShares Litecoin ETF – October 13, 2025 Dogecoin ETF Grayscale Dogecoin Trust Conversion – October 13, 2025 Cardano ETF Franklin Cardano Trust – October 23, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/were-entering-the-spot-etf-decision-month-here-are-the-key-dates-for-xrp-solana-cardano-dogecoin-and-litecoin/

We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 04:17
SphereX
HERE$0,000159-8,09%
XRP
XRP$2,6213-0,45%
COM
COM$0,006753+0,83%
Solana
SOL$194,85-3,22%
Litecoin
LTC$96,98-3,14%

In the cryptocurrency market, eyes are turned to ETF applications, which will be finalized in October.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to make a decision on leading altcoins such as Solana (SOL), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Investors are particularly keen to see whether these applications will be approved, as many ETFs have a final deadline of mid-October.

According to the data in the table, none of the applications with an October deadline were submitted by Fidelity or BlackRock. The absence of these two giants, considered the most powerful companies in the crypto ETF space, is noteworthy. Despite this, decisions regarding major altcoins like Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are expected to have significant market impact.

Detailed deadlines for ETFs are as follows:

Solana ETFs

Grayscale Solana Trust conversion – October 10, 2025

VanEck Solana ETF – October 13, 2025

21Shares Core Solana ETF – October 13, 2025

Canary Solana ETF – October 13, 2025

Bitwise Solana ETF – October 14, 2025

Franklin Solana ETF – October 14, 2025

Fidelity Solana Fund – October 16, 2025

Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF – October 17, 2025

XRP ETFs

Grayscale XRP Trust Conversion – October 15, 2025

21Shares Core XRP Trust – October 15, 2025

Canary XRP ETF – October 15, 2025

WisdomTree XRP Fund – October 15, 2025

CoinShares XRP ETF – October 15, 2025

Litecoin ETFs

Grayscale Litecoin Trust Conversion – October 10, 2025

CoinShares Litecoin ETF – October 13, 2025

Dogecoin ETF

Grayscale Dogecoin Trust Conversion – October 13, 2025

Cardano ETF

Franklin Cardano Trust – October 23, 2025

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/were-entering-the-spot-etf-decision-month-here-are-the-key-dates-for-xrp-solana-cardano-dogecoin-and-litecoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4 016,22-2,10%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00295-4,22%
Major
MAJOR$0,10685-2,56%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,03862-1,32%
4
4$0,10581-7,69%
WLFI
WLFI$0,1442-0,75%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57
Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

The post Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) achieved $55.4 million in trading volume on its debut day in 2025, marking the highest for any crypto ETF launch this year. This success highlights growing institutional interest in Solana staking, surpassing initial estimates and outpacing new Hedera and Litecoin ETFs. Record-Breaking Debut: BSOL’s volume topped all 2025 crypto ETF launches, beating XRP and Solana staking funds from REX Osprey. Pre-launch assets reached $223 million, signaling strong confidence in staking mechanisms for blockchain validation. Canary Capital’s Hedera ETF hit $8 million and Litecoin ETF $1 million, reflecting varied appetite for altcoin products. Discover how Bitwise Solana Staking ETF leads 2025 crypto launches with $55.4M volume. Explore altcoin ETF trends, staking benefits, and institutional shifts in this in-depth analysis. Stay ahead in crypto investments today. What is the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF and Why Did It Launch Successfully? The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors exposure to Solana (SOL) through a staking mechanism, allowing participation in network validation rewards without directly holding the cryptocurrency. Launched on Tuesday in…
Polytrade
TRADE$0,07162-3,76%
Propy
PRO$0,6022-3,84%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,36813-2,73%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:59

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

BTC supply on centralized exchanges is at a 7-year low

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4 018,32
$4 018,32$4 018,32

-1,91%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112 969,98
$112 969,98$112 969,98

-1,45%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194,83
$194,83$194,83

-2,04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,6220
$2,6220$2,6220

-0,53%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,19415
$0,19415$0,19415

-2,81%