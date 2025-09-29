We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin

In the cryptocurrency market, eyes are turned to ETF applications, which will be finalized in October.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to make a decision on leading altcoins such as Solana (SOL), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE).
Investors are particularly keen to see whether these applications will be approved, as many ETFs have a final deadline of mid-October.
According to the data in the table, none of the applications with an October deadline were submitted by Fidelity or BlackRock. The absence of these two giants, considered the most powerful companies in the crypto ETF space, is noteworthy. Despite this, decisions regarding major altcoins like Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are expected to have significant market impact.
Detailed deadlines for ETFs are as follows:
Solana ETFs
Grayscale Solana Trust conversion – October 10, 2025
VanEck Solana ETF – October 13, 2025
21Shares Core Solana ETF – October 13, 2025
Canary Solana ETF – October 13, 2025
Bitwise Solana ETF – October 14, 2025
Franklin Solana ETF – October 14, 2025
Fidelity Solana Fund – October 16, 2025
Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF – October 17, 2025
XRP ETFs
Grayscale XRP Trust Conversion – October 15, 2025
21Shares Core XRP Trust – October 15, 2025
Canary XRP ETF – October 15, 2025
WisdomTree XRP Fund – October 15, 2025
CoinShares XRP ETF – October 15, 2025
Litecoin ETFs
Grayscale Litecoin Trust Conversion – October 10, 2025
CoinShares Litecoin ETF – October 13, 2025
Dogecoin ETF
Grayscale Dogecoin Trust Conversion – October 13, 2025
Cardano ETF
Franklin Cardano Trust – October 23, 2025
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/were-entering-the-spot-etf-decision-month-here-are-the-key-dates-for-xrp-solana-cardano-dogecoin-and-litecoin/