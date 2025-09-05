WGC wants to introduce digital Gold – Commerzbank

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:30
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199914+2.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09466-3.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1154-0.08%
FORM
FORM$3.6853+0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016094-2.31%

The World Gold Council (WGC) has presented a new idea aimed at modernizing the Gold market. According to this idea, there are plans to introduce a form of digital Gold, Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes.

Digital Gold is discussed to be introduced to the market

“So-called Pooled Gold Interests (PGIs) are intended to enable investors to hold even very small shares in a ‘pool’ of physical Gold. In addition, PGIs will also be able to serve as collateral, for example for a loan, and will be easily transferable between parties. This move should be seen as a response to recent developments in the field of digital money (stablecoins, central bank digital currency, CBDC).”

“This could be motivated by fears that stablecoins and/or CBDCs could prove to be alternative forms of investment, particularly to Gold. However, in our view, such concerns are unfounded. Both stablecoins and CBDCs are tied to fiat money – stablecoins because they are backed by US dollars and CBDCs because they are issued directly by central banks and function de facto like cash.”

“Gold, on the other hand, is ‘politically free’, meaning it is not issued by any central bank or another political institution. The amount of Gold is primarily driven by mining supply, which is slow to change. Whether fiat money can be transferred more easily and cheaply is likely to be of little interest to Gold investors who have invested in the precious metal to hedge against political risks.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/wgc-wants-to-introduce-digital-gold-commerzbank-202509051207

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+2.72%
Comedian
BAN$0.09804-2.32%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Partager
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00029+20.83%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003402+7.82%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.86-0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24