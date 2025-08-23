Whale Accumulates 1,841.2 BTC as BTC Parabolic Curve Surge

Key Insights:

Bitcoin whale buys 1,841.2 BTC, signaling confidence in long-term price growth.

Analysts predict that Bitcoin’s parabolic curve is nearing its peak, expecting rapid price movements.

Institutional adoption rises as Bitcoin ETFs grow, reflecting greater market confidence.

Whale Accumulates 1,841.2 BTC as Bitcoin Parabolic Curve Nears Peak

A prominent Bitcoin Whale has been steadily increasing its holdings, now owning 1,841.2 BTC, worth approximately $216 million. Analysts are projecting that Bitcoin may be approaching the peak of its parabolic curve, as indicated by recent large-scale purchases.

Whale Continues to Accumulate Bitcoin

The whale, identified by the address “bc1qgf,” has accumulated 1,841.2 BTC since July 18, amounting to $216 million at an average price of $117,310. Based on Lookonchain data, it shows a consistent buying pattern, with the whale recently acquiring an additional of 119.8 BTC.

Therefore, this entity has purchased large amounts of Bitcoin from FalconX. This trend of large-scale Bitcoin accumulation could suggest a belief in long-term price appreciation.

Bitcoin whales have long been a subject of interest in the crypto community due to their potential impact on market trends. These investors, with their ability to buy large amounts of Bitcoin, often play a key role in shaping market sentiment and influencing Bitcoin’s price.

Bitcoin’s Parabolic Curve Nears Its Peak

However, according to Merlijn The Trader, the Bitcoin parabolic curve is in its final stage, with Base 4 complete, and a vertical lift-off imminent. Many see this as a signal that Bitcoin’s price may soon experience a dramatic increase before entering a potential phase of correction.

The cycle of Bitcoin’s price movement is often marked by three phases, including euphoria, peak, and collapse. As the market grows, it tends to see higher liquidity and greater scale than previous cycles.

Potential Price Surge | Source: X

Historical patterns show that Bitcoin often experiences sharp price corrections after such rapid gains. Notably, this cycle is expected to differ due to the increasing liquidity in the market.

Institutional Adoption of Bitcoin Continues to Rise

Moreover, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen a notable increase in assets, reaching $134.6 billion in Q2 2025. Data from Cipher X shows that institutional interest is accelerating, with $33.6 billion in Bitcoin holdings reported through 13F filings.

This increasing adoption is a clear indicator that more institutions are integrating Bitcoin into their portfolios. The rise of Bitcoin ETFs further reflects the growing confidence among large investors.

As Bitcoin continues to establish itself as a key asset class, institutional purchases are expected to play a larger role in driving future price movements. ​​As of the time of writing, Bitcoin was priced at $115,565 with a 24-hour trading volume of $81B. It is up 2.90% in the last 24 hours.