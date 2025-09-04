Whale Buys, ALGO Outlook & Pi Drop

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:11
NEAR
NEAR$2.372-4.00%
Threshold
T$0.01566-3.57%
RealLink
REAL$0.05882-3.36%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2256-4.28%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.13-1.67%
Pi Network
PI$0.34202-2.71%
Crypto News

Compare BlockDAG’s $4.4M whale entries and $395M presale with Pi Coin’s 90% crash and Algorand’s payroll push. Explore adoption, traction, and long-term potential.

Market charts tell one story, but adoption tells another. Pi Coin has slumped to new lows near $0.33, dragged down by looming token unlocks and falling confidence. Algorand (ALGO) is quietly gaining traction with new payroll integrations and ISO compliance, opening doors for real-world payments. Yet the loudest headlines are being written by BlockDAG, which is proving that momentum built on fundamentals can outshine hype.

With the launch of TRADEBDAG, the release of Dashboard V4, and 3 million participants using the X1 Miner App, BlockDAG is coupling growth with delivery. A fresh $4.4M whale entry signals confidence at scale, drawing attention to a presale that is rapidly transforming into one of the largest in crypto history.

$4.4M Whale Entry Underscores BlockDAG’s Growth

Large-scale commitments rarely follow noise; they follow proof. Recently, BlockDAG recorded two back-to-back whale entries of $4.4M and $4.3M, overtaking the prior leaderboard peak of $3.8M. These aren’t casual moves; they’re bets on a system already delivering product milestones ahead of its exchange debut. The rollout of TRADEBDAG, BlockDAG’s integrated trading module, has given participants utility in advance of listings. Alongside it, Dashboard V4 now offers a modernized UI, better analytics, and deeper presale insights, creating transparency that few presales match.

Community push further amplifies the case. BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, BlockDAG has introduced a new special presale price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment.

The X1 mining app has surpassed 3M active users, 19.6K ASIC rigs have shipped globally, and 200K holders are already engaged. With whales reinforcing momentum and user growth exploding, BlockDAG is setting the standard for the next big altcoin play of 2025.

Algorand Price Analysis: Payroll Adoption Strengthens Case

Algorand (ALGO) is making strides in a practical space, payroll solutions. Its low-cost, high-throughput network is being used as a foundation for blockchain-based salary payments, highlighting how crypto can integrate into daily finance. Analysts now weigh three scenarios:

  • Conservative: ALGO climbs to ~$3, driven by ISO 20022 alignment and modest adoption.
  • Moderate: Gains stretch toward $4 as broader payroll integration expands utility.
  • Optimistic: $5 if adoption accelerates and staking activity scales.

These price targets reflect a project building real infrastructure rather than chasing temporary hype. With transaction costs near zero and compliance advantages, Algorand’s role in regulated business environments positions it as a quiet but resilient contender.

Pi Coin Crashes 90% as Unlock Pressure Mounts

The Pi Coin price has collapsed almost 90% from February highs, landing near $0.33 with a market cap around $2.6B. The drop pushed Pi out of the top 50 rankings, reflecting waning sentiment. What’s next looks even tougher: nearly 170M Pi are set to unlock within 30 days, likely adding heavy sell pressure.

Exchange balances exceeding 416M Pi further suggest that significant supply could flood the market. Without a fresh catalyst to offset this dilution, Pi risks further decline. The takeaway is clear, price action without sustainable token economics leaves projects vulnerable, especially when major unlocks loom.

Whale Moves, Adoption, and the Real Play

Speculation fades when fundamentals don’t align. Pi Coin’s struggles highlight the dangers of poor tokenomics, while Algorand is building steady ground through regulated payments. Yet the story grabbing real momentum is BlockDAG, with $395M raised, 3M+ users mining, whales committing millions, and product rollouts already live.

The $4.4M whale buy-in wasn’t hype-driven; it was conviction backed by infrastructure and adoption. Add in the $0.0013 entry and 20 exchange listings in motion, and BlockDAG is cementing itself as more than just a presale name; it’s becoming a network many expect to define the next cycle.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-coin-sinks-90-algorand-expands-into-payroll-as-blockdags-4-4m-whale-entry-takes-center-stage/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15495-3.87%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02349-5.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.15961+3.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.278-5.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05875-3.86%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14109-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.0106-5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-2.08%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002032-2.30%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers