whale entry, ALGO price analysis & Pi Coin price drop

Pi Coin sinks 90% to $0.33 as $170M token unlock looms, sparking investor concerns.

Algorand gains traction via payroll integration, with price targets of $3–$5 ahead.

BlockDAG secures $4.4M whale backing, hits 3M app users, and raises $386M in presale.

Price action tells one story, but traction tells another. Pi Coin has fallen to a new low near $0.33, weighed down by upcoming token unlocks and declining market confidence.

Algorand, on the other hand, is gaining quiet attention through its integration into payroll systems and alignment with ISO standards.

Yet it’s BlockDAG that’s turning heads with more than potential, it’s delivering.

With the launch of TRADEBDAG, the release of Dashboard V4, and 3 million users now on the X1 Miner App, BlockDAG is pairing progress with participation.

A recent $4.4 million whale entry highlights growing belief in the platform’s real-world structure.

$4.4M whale entry backs BlockDAG’s ecosystem surge

Whales don’t follow hype; instead, they follow infrastructure.

Recently, BlockDAG just saw two massive wallet entries at $4.4 million and $4.3 million, overtaking the previous $3.8 million leader.

Clearly, these moves aren’t about short-term flips. They reflect calculated conviction in a platform that’s showing real development momentum.

What triggered this shift? A sequence of live product rollouts that most projects reserve for post-launch.

For example, TRADEBDAG, BlockDAG’s built-in crypto trading module, is now operational.

It’s giving early buyers utility before listings even begin.

In addition, Dashboard V4 has gone live, offering a refreshed UI, enhanced analytics, and deeper transparency into mining stats, presale milestones, and user behavior.

It’s clean, it’s functional, and it signals maturity.

Furthermore, the numbers tell the rest of the story.

BlockDAG’s presale has raised over $386 million, selling more than 25.5 billion BDAG coins.

It’s now in Batch 30 at a price of $0.03, up 2,900% since Batch 1. That kind of ROI isn’t speculative anymore.

It’s proof that the market has responded.

To reinforce this momentum, BlockDAG’s X1 Miner App recently surpassed 3 million users.

Moreover, the Token2049 bonus campaign also put BlockDAG on the radar for thousands of new investors, aligning marketing with measurable on-chain traction.

Ultimately, for anyone eyeing the best crypto to buy in 2025, BlockDAG checks more than just price boxes.

It’s hitting product milestones, gaining adoption, and attracting high-conviction capital before launch.

These $4M+ entries aren’t FOMO. They’re a signal that BlockDAG is being taken seriously by the people who matter most.

Algorand price analysis: payroll integration sets the stage

With its high-speed throughput and low transaction fees, Algorand is becoming a logical foundation for blockchain-based payroll solutions.

As a result, the integration of crypto payroll systems has brought new focus to ALGO’s utility in real-world business environments.

Accordingly, analysts now see multiple price scenarios unfolding as adoption deepens.

To begin with, conservative projections place ALGO near the $3 mark, based on growing corporate use and alignment with ISO 20022 standards.

Meanwhile, a mid-tier outlook suggests a climb to $4, fueled by broader payment integration and consistent on-chain activity.

On the higher end, the most optimistic target sits at $5, hinging on expanded user adoption and increased staking.

These scenarios aren’t based on hype; they reflect infrastructure that can support regulated, global payroll.

Over time, as adoption scales and compliance frameworks solidify, Algorand’s role in streamlining payments could drive significant upward pressure.

In conclusion, for those watching market fundamentals, the current Algorand ALGO price analysis presents a strong case for long-term positioning.

Pi Coin crashes 90% as $170M token unlock looms

The Pi coin price has fallen sharply, reaching a new all-time low of around $0.33.

Notably, this marks a nearly 90% drop from its February peak, raising concerns among holders.

Simultaneously, the market cap has also declined to approximately $2.6 billion, with Pi falling out of the top 50 ranked coins.

Adding to the pressure, the upcoming unlock of nearly 170 million tokens in the next 30 days presents a fresh concern.

At the same time, exchange balances have surpassed 416 million Pi, suggesting a large volume may be heading toward the market.

Together, this combination of increased supply and reduced demand creates a challenging short-term outlook.

Unless a clear catalyst reverses sentiment or reduces unlock-related selling, further downside remains possible.

Therefore, for traders and long-term participants alike, the current Pi coin price action reflects the importance of token economics, especially during key release phases.

Consequently, monitoring unlock timelines may offer critical clues on what’s next.

Whale signals, price drops, and real traction

Speculation fades quickly without structure. Pi Coin’s drop and unlock pressure show how sentiment can shift when fundamentals are unclear.

Algorand continues building on solid ground with real-world integration, but its price movement depends on broader adoption.

BlockDAG, however, is showing what traction looks like before launch.

From product rollouts like TRADEBDAG to growing community participation through the X1 Miner App, it’s aligning user growth with utility. The $4.4 million whale entry wasn’t reactionary, it was calculated.

As others look for momentum, BlockDAG appears to be where it’s already forming. The difference lies not in promises, but in execution.

This article is authored by a third party, and CoinJournal does not endorse or take responsibility for its content, accuracy, quality, advertisements, products, or materials. Readers should independently research and exercise due diligence before making decisions related to the mentioned company.