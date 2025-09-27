The post Whale Profits 19x on Plasma Token Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: A whale gains 19x on XPL, impact significant. Whale bought 11.44 million tokens. XPL trading activity notably increased. On September 26, whale @RegbilTrades invested $571,800 in 11.44 million XPL tokens during a public sale, now valued at $11.8 million, citing blockchain data from Lookonchain. The substantial return emphasizes the influence of large-scale investments on cryptocurrency markets, with XPL seeing significant value appreciation, impacting its trading dynamics. Massive Gains: 19x Increase on XPL Whale Investment The whale @RegbilTrades participated in the XPL public sale, purchasing 11.44 million tokens at $0.05 each. This investment has resulted in a notable profit, turning an initial $571,800 into approximately $11.8 million. “A whale participated in the XPL public sale, spending $571,800 to purchase 11.44 million XPL tokens. The unrealized gain has already exceeded $11 million.” – Lookonchain, Monitoring Protocol, source While no official responses from the XPL development team or major market leaders were documented, the community remains watchful of potential regulatory or economic impacts. The transaction has indeed attracted heightened interest in XPL trading. XPL Trading Soars Even as Price Dips by 10.22% Did you know? Historically, whale trades like @RegbilTrades’ 19x profit potentially lead to rapid price shifts, reflecting how substantial individual investments can impact market dynamics. According to CoinMarketCap, Plasma (XPL) is trading at $1.24, with a market cap of $2.24 billion and a 24-hour volume of $4.6 billion (+10.82%). The token’s price fell by 10.22% in the past day but gained 49.45% over seven days. XPL’s trading activity is notably high. Plasma(XPL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:23 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu suggest the financial outcome of this whale purchase could prompt technological and regulatory outlooks for XPL. Increased trading following such substantial investments underscores the volatility and potential regulatory attention the… The post Whale Profits 19x on Plasma Token Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: A whale gains 19x on XPL, impact significant. Whale bought 11.44 million tokens. XPL trading activity notably increased. On September 26, whale @RegbilTrades invested $571,800 in 11.44 million XPL tokens during a public sale, now valued at $11.8 million, citing blockchain data from Lookonchain. The substantial return emphasizes the influence of large-scale investments on cryptocurrency markets, with XPL seeing significant value appreciation, impacting its trading dynamics. Massive Gains: 19x Increase on XPL Whale Investment The whale @RegbilTrades participated in the XPL public sale, purchasing 11.44 million tokens at $0.05 each. This investment has resulted in a notable profit, turning an initial $571,800 into approximately $11.8 million. “A whale participated in the XPL public sale, spending $571,800 to purchase 11.44 million XPL tokens. The unrealized gain has already exceeded $11 million.” – Lookonchain, Monitoring Protocol, source While no official responses from the XPL development team or major market leaders were documented, the community remains watchful of potential regulatory or economic impacts. The transaction has indeed attracted heightened interest in XPL trading. XPL Trading Soars Even as Price Dips by 10.22% Did you know? Historically, whale trades like @RegbilTrades’ 19x profit potentially lead to rapid price shifts, reflecting how substantial individual investments can impact market dynamics. According to CoinMarketCap, Plasma (XPL) is trading at $1.24, with a market cap of $2.24 billion and a 24-hour volume of $4.6 billion (+10.82%). The token’s price fell by 10.22% in the past day but gained 49.45% over seven days. XPL’s trading activity is notably high. Plasma(XPL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:23 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu suggest the financial outcome of this whale purchase could prompt technological and regulatory outlooks for XPL. Increased trading following such substantial investments underscores the volatility and potential regulatory attention the…

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:37
Key Points:
  • A whale gains 19x on XPL, impact significant.
  • Whale bought 11.44 million tokens.
  • XPL trading activity notably increased.

On September 26, whale @RegbilTrades invested $571,800 in 11.44 million XPL tokens during a public sale, now valued at $11.8 million, citing blockchain data from Lookonchain.

The substantial return emphasizes the influence of large-scale investments on cryptocurrency markets, with XPL seeing significant value appreciation, impacting its trading dynamics.

Massive Gains: 19x Increase on XPL Whale Investment

The whale @RegbilTrades participated in the XPL public sale, purchasing 11.44 million tokens at $0.05 each. This investment has resulted in a notable profit, turning an initial $571,800 into approximately $11.8 million.

“A whale participated in the XPL public sale, spending $571,800 to purchase 11.44 million XPL tokens. The unrealized gain has already exceeded $11 million.” – Lookonchain, Monitoring Protocol, source

While no official responses from the XPL development team or major market leaders were documented, the community remains watchful of potential regulatory or economic impacts. The transaction has indeed attracted heightened interest in XPL trading.

XPL Trading Soars Even as Price Dips by 10.22%

Did you know? Historically, whale trades like @RegbilTrades’ 19x profit potentially lead to rapid price shifts, reflecting how substantial individual investments can impact market dynamics.

According to CoinMarketCap, Plasma (XPL) is trading at $1.24, with a market cap of $2.24 billion and a 24-hour volume of $4.6 billion (+10.82%). The token’s price fell by 10.22% in the past day but gained 49.45% over seven days. XPL’s trading activity is notably high.

Plasma(XPL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:23 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu suggest the financial outcome of this whale purchase could prompt technological and regulatory outlooks for XPL. Increased trading following such substantial investments underscores the volatility and potential regulatory attention the cryptocurrency space might encounter.

