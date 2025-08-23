Whale Rotation Alert: Bitcoin Dump, Ethereum Accumulation Rising

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 08:05
Waves
WAVES$1.3388+3.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,945.74+2.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10053-1.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021887+3.05%

A major Bitcoin whale has begun offloading massive amounts of BTC while simultaneously accumulating ETH. Such whale activity has typically influenced sentiment and liquidity, with ETH stacking rising in pace as BTC reserves are reduced, as analysts watch to see whether whale conviction could tilt the balance between the two largest cryptocurrencies.

Whale Unwinds 15,000 BTC Position

A Bitcoin whale who once held 15,000 BTC is selling massive amounts of BTC and buying ETH, making waves across the crypto market. Analyst CryptoGucci has revealed on X that this wallet, which originally held 15,000 BTC, was moved from cold storage 7 years ago, and has aggressively sold thousands of BTC while buying up massive amounts of ETH.

In the past 24 hours, the whale has deposited 2,370 BTC worth $266 million in exchanges and has been steadily selling more BTC every few hours. This whale has been stacking ETH at scale. The whale’s holdings now sit at 167,629 ETH across 5 wallets, worth $706 million, which is spread across spot ETH, perpetual contracts, and Aave ETH positions in WETH and aEthWETH.

Ethereum is rapidly gaining traction among corporate treasuries. According to CryptoRank_io’s update, the public companies now hold 2% of ETH’s total supply, marking a significant milestone in institutional adoption. Since April 1st, corporate ETH holdings have skyrocketed from $70 million to an impressive $10.9 billion, which reflects a surge in institutional confidence. 

Over the same period, the public companies BTC holdings also increased from 3.07% to 3.93% of total supply, showing a steady accumulation of both top crypto assets. BitMine is leading the pack, which now holds over 1.5 million ETH, making it the largest corporate ETH treasury in the world.

Bitcoin And Ethereum Market Positioning

HolaItsAk47 also stated the conversation around the 2025 bull run is heating up, and ETH keeps resurfacing. For years, Bitcoin has dominated as the undisputed leader of the crypto markets. This time, the fundamentals suggest that ETH is not just catching up to BTC, but it could take the lead in future finance.

With ETH leading the charge in the Stablecoin dominance, the network is becoming the backbone of digital finance, hosting top stablecoins like USDC, USDT, and more. Also, the GENIUS Act clarity regulatory developments are becoming clearer, paving the way for institutional adoption without compromising network utility to accelerate. 

Given the institutional inflows of billions pouring into Ethereum ETFs and corporate treasuries gradually increasing exposure, ETH is capturing serious institutional attention. Dencun Upgrade, slashing transaction fees by up to 98%, has massively improved scalability and usability. DeFi and tokenization remain the primary platforms for decentralized finance and tokenized assets in ETH, while reinforcing its central role in Web3.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ethereum/bitcoin-dump-ethereum-accumulation/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
FORM$3.5025-2.35%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07355+5.59%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001403+0.79%
Partager
PANews2022/08/31 11:22
Partager
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,974.47+2.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.23+6.83%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003181+11.81%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
Partager
The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

PANews reported on August 23rd that the now-defunct NFT lending platform, Parallel Finance, was charging users a $500 fee to withdraw their assets from the platform, according to Protos. Although Parallel Finance discontinued support for its NFT lending product after a six-month notice period, over $800,000 worth of "blue-chip" NFTs remained held in its contracts. Due to a lack of front-end support for NFT lending, non-technical users were unable to manually withdraw their tokens, and the Parallel team charged a $500 fee to return these assets. oSnipe founder 0xQuit highlighted this dilemma on the X platform and published a step-by-step guide on how to manually extract assets using the Etherscan block explorer. 0xQuit discovered that a large number of high-value NFTs remain locked on the platform. These include 11 BAYCs, 39 MAYCs, and 2 Doodles. Based on current floor prices, these NFTs are worth over $800,000.
SIX
SIX$0.02235+3.95%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07355+5.59%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004617-0.34%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 09:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?

Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh