Whale Sell-Off Hits XRP, While Topnotch Crypto’s Cloud Mining Delivers 770 XRP in Daily Earnings for Investors

Houston, Texas,August 26, 2025-Last week, the crypto market experienced major volatility. The massive sell-off of 470 million XRP tokens triggered a sharp price drop, establishing strong resistance at $2.92. At the same time, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) once again postponed its decision on the XRP ETF application, further heightening regulatory uncertainty. To make matters worse, rating agencies downgraded XRP’s security ranking to one of the lowest levels, fueling a rapid surge in bearish sentiment across the market.

Amid XRP’s price turbulence and delays in ETF approvals, Topnotch Crypto has launched a new XRP cloud mining contract that allows investors to turn their XRP into a steady daily income—without the need for mining equipment or technical skills. With potential earnings of up to 770 XRP per day, it is being hailed as a “digital gold bond”–style option for passive income.

Topnotch Crypto is a U.K.-registered green cloud mining platform that operates 100 mining farms worldwide, all powered entirely by renewable energy. The platform leverages advanced AI scheduling technology to help users seamlessly convert cryptocurrencies like XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT into stable mining returns—without any hardware investment or extra effort.

Three Easy Steps to Earn with XRP or BTC

1. Create an Account — Visit https://topnotchcrypto.com or download the app, complete your registration, and claim your $15 welcome bonus.

2. Activate a Contract — Use XRP or BTC to start a cloud mining contract denominated in USD.

Here are some popular contract options:

[Free Contract] — Invest $15, 1-day term, daily profit: $0.60, total payout: $15 + $0.60

[Trial Contract] — Invest $100, 2-day term, daily profit: $4, total payout: $100 + $8

[Ebang Ebit E12+] — Invest $500, 5-day term, daily profit: $6.25, total payout: $500 + $31.25

[WhatsMiner M30S++]— Invest $1,100, 10-day term, daily profit: $14.85, total payout: $1,100 + $148.50

[Canaan Avalon Made A1466I] — Invest $10,000, 30-day term, daily profit: $165, total payout: $10,000 + $4,950

[Mining Box-40ft-CE] — Invest $100,000, 50-day term, daily profit: $1,950, total payout: $100,000 + $97,500

Click to view more contract details.

3.Enjoy Your Earnings — The system automatically settles profits daily. Once your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your wallet. Your principal is fully refunded at contract maturity.

Why Do Global Investors Choose Us?

• Easy to Start — No need to buy or maintain hardware, just register and begin

• Flexible Options — A variety of contract choices to fit every budget and schedule

• Eco-Friendly — Powered 100% by solar, hydro, and wind energy

• Secure and Reliable — Industry-leading encryption and wallet protection

• Daily Withdrawals — Receive profits every 24 hours with the option to withdraw or reinvest anytime

• Risk-Free Start — New users receive a free $15 mining bonus, allowing you to begin mining with zero upfront investment

Seize the New Opportunity for Stable Returns

Amid the 470 million XRP sell-off and the SEC’s delayed ETF decision, market volatility has intensified. More and more investors are turning to Topnotch Crypto’s XRP cloud mining contracts — a new way to transform crypto assets into daily, stable cash flow.

For investors, this could be the must-not-miss opportunity of 2025.

Join Topnotch Crypto today and let your XRP, BTC, and ETH work for you with steady daily earnings.

Website: https://topnotchcrypto.com

Download the official app

Email: [email protected]