Whale Sell-Off Signals Bearish Shift for XRP

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/15 18:26
XRP Whale Shifts 15M Coins to an Unknown Wallet

A significant sell-off by large holders, or “whales,” is causing concern within the XRP community, hinting at a potential short-term bearish trend. According to on-chain data and crypto analyst Ali Martinez, these whales have collectively sold 160 million XRP, worth approximately $480 million, in a 14-day period. This profit-taking spree followed XRP’s price exceeding the …

The post Whale Sell-Off Signals Bearish Shift for XRP appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.

2025/06/20 17:06
2025/05/15 14:58
2025/09/15 20:16
