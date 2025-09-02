Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/02 00:06
Bitcoin
BTC$108,031.74-1.05%
Ethereum
ETH$4,272.2-4.38%

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.

The move, reported by industry sources, reignites the theme of rotation from Bitcoin to Ethereum and puts the spotlight back on derivatives, open interest, and volatility. Initial reports of the event were covered by industry outlets like Cointelegraph and analyses on execution mechanisms by specialized financial media like CoinDesk.

According to the data collected by our on-chain team updated as of September 1, 2025, the monitored address has increased its exposure in ETH to the estimated figure of $3.8 billion.

Industry analysts we collaborate with observe that similar operations, executed in short time frames, tend to be structured through OTC channels and venues with market depth to limit slippage.

The professional trading desks consulted also report that spot movements of this magnitude immediately influence the monitoring of the basis and funding in the derivatives markets.

Key Data (reconciled)

  • Main swap: 4,000 BTC → 96,859 ETH, executed within a window of approximately 12 hours, as reported by Cointelegraph and BitcoinEthereumNews.
  • Estimated value of the single conversion: ~$435 million [data to be verified], calculation derived from reported market prices; the estimate may vary based on BTC/ETH quotations at the time of the transaction (update September 1, 2025).
  • Total address exposure in ETH: ~$3.8 billion [data to be verified] (overall position, not related to a single transaction).
  • Related movements: deposit of 1,000 BTC on Hyperliquid after the swap, as highlighted on BitcoinEthereumNews.
  • Note: exact BTC/ETH prices and precise transaction timestamps have not been published; on-chain verification is pending.

Timeline and On‑Chain Flows

Specialist reports tracked the sale of 4,000 BTC, followed by the purchase of approximately 96,859 ETH, with the Ether balance of the monitored address rising to an estimated position of $3.8 billion. An interesting aspect is that shortly after, the sending of an additional 1,000 BTC to Hyperliquid was reported, indicating active management between spot and derivatives.

The analyses by Cointelegraph and the summaries by BitcoinEthereumNews converge on a rotation concentrated over a short time frame, indicating a structured and planned operation. It should be noted that the final details depend on on‑chain verification.

Reasons for the Rotation from BTC to ETH

  • Relative yield: expectations of potentially better ETH performance compared to BTC in the short to medium term.
  • Diversification: interpreted as portfolio rebalancing, with greater exposure to smart contracts, staking, and Ethereum ecosystem activities.
  • Flows from regulated instruments: increasing attention towards ETFs and derivative products linked to ETH, as discussed on Finance Magnates [data to be verified].

Operations of this scale tend to shape market perception, reinforcing accumulation narratives and shifting focus to key technical levels. In this context, the leverage component on derivatives can act as an amplifier.

How the Conversion Was Executed

Large entities reduce slippage through OTC contracts and venues with adequate liquidity depth. In the case in question, interactions with Hyperliquid and OTC channels would have plausibly mitigated the market impact, as also noted by CoinDesk.

The typical effect is short-term pressure on spot prices, followed by an adjustment of leveraged positions in the derivatives market. It should be noted that the speed of execution can impact intraday volatility.

ETH Derivatives: open interest and leverage

The metrics on open interest for ETH have remained high in recent weeks; some reports cite “spikes over $70 billion“, a value that might refer to the aggregate market and not just ETH.

An increase in open interest, combined with large spot flows, tends to increase volatility if the price approaches liquidation levels or zones with imbalances in funding.

  • Open interest on ETH: can be monitored on dashboards like CoinGlass or Glassnode [data to verify];
  • Whale transfers (> $1M): increasing during swap phases, as highlighted by various industry reports;
  • Leverage: the risk of amplifying movements remains present during breakouts or on ambiguous signals.

Market Status of ETH and the Role of Whales

After the strong rally in August, ETH has entered a phase of consolidation. In this context, purchases on pullbacks by large addresses can help stabilize sentiment and defend support areas.

Reports indicated, at the time of analysis, ETH around $4,390, with moderate movement and volumes concentrated in narrow price ranges.

Practical Implications for Price and Sentiment

  • Signal of confidence: the move suggests that long-term investors are gradually increasing their exposure to ETH.
  • Professional interest: trading desks pay greater attention to basis, funding, and volatility curves, especially in the presence of rotations of this magnitude.
  • Leverage effect: with high open interest, price movements can be more extensive.

Scenarios and Risks to Monitor

  • Continuation of consolidation with gradual accumulation by whales and compressed volatility;
  • Expansion of volatility if spot flows trigger imbalances in funding or liquidation triggers;
  • Take profit on a large scale that could bring the price back to previous support levels.

Methodological Note and Points Awaiting Confirmation

  • The TX ID and the addresses involved have not yet been published; an update is expected when available. For on-chain verification, it is recommended to use tools like Etherscan.
  • The spot price of BTC/ETH at the time of the swap was not indicated; the estimated value of ~$435 million should be considered as an estimate based on market levels [data to be verified] (update September 1, 2025).
  • The reference to an “open interest of $70 billion” might indicate the aggregate market; a detailed verification is necessary through sources like CoinGlass or Glassnode [data to be verified].

Conclusion

The rotation from BTC to ETH by a large entity shows how the movements of long-term wallets can impact the price, derivatives, and market sentiment.

As long as the open interest remains high and spot flows remain intense, the risk of wide swings – in both directions – remains high.

It is useful to monitor on-chain tools, such as Etherscan and mempool.space, to check real-time updates, keeping in mind that quantitative data can change rapidly. For technical insights on open interest and funding, see our related guide Open interest and funding: practical guide.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$195.37-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Partager
Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can XRP Be Mined? The Short AnswerThe simple answer is no — XRP cannot be mined. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum (pre-Merge), which use Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to validate transactions and mint new coins, XRP was fully created at its inception. Ripple Labs pre-mined 100 billion XRP tokens in 2012, and no new XRP can be created beyond that fixed supply.This design is intentional. Ripple’s goal was to create a fast, scalable, and energy-efficient digital currency for cross-border payments and enterprise use, without relying on mining networks that consume massive electricity.How XRP Is DistributedEven though XRP cannot be mined, it’s gradually released into circulation through several mechanisms:Ripple Escrow – ~55 billion XRP is held in escrow accounts, with 1 billion XRP released monthly to ensure predictable market supply.Ripple Treasury & Operations – Ripple retains a portion for partnerships, liquidity provision, and operational expenses.Sales to Investors – Ripple sells XRP to institutional and retail investors via exchanges and OTC deals.This controlled release helps avoid flooding the market, keeping the XRP ecosystem stable while supporting adoption.XRP vs. Bitcoin: Key DifferencesFeatureXRPBitcoinTotal Supply100B XRP (pre-mined)21M BTC (mined gradually)MiningNoneProof-of-WorkEnergy UseMinimalHigh energy consumptionTransaction Speed3–5 seconds10+ minutesLedgerXRP LedgerBitcoin blockchainRipple’s pre-mined model eliminates mining fees, reduces transaction costs, and enables near-instant settlements, making XRP ideal for cross-border payments.Why XRP Isn’t Mineable Matters for InvestorsPredictable Supply – No inflation from new mining, unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum.Low Energy Footprint – XRP is environmentally friendly compared to energy-intensive PoW coins.Controlled Distribution – Ripple can manage supply and liquidity via escrow releases.Investors often confuse XRP with mineable cryptocurrencies. Understanding this distinction is key for portfolio strategy, risk assessment, and evaluating long-term supply dynamics.Myths About XRP Mining“I can mine XRP on my PC” – False. XRP uses a consensus algorithm (Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm), not mining.“XRP can be mined like Bitcoin” – False. All 100 billion XRP were created at launch.“Holding XRP is like staking a mined coin” – False. XRP holders can stake via third-party platforms, but this doesn’t generate new XRP.The Role of XRP LedgerXRP Ledger (XRPL) uses a consensus protocol to validate transactions without mining. Validators — independent nodes around the world — agree on transaction order in seconds. This allows:Fast transactions (~3–5 seconds)Low transaction fees (< $0.01 per transfer)Secure and decentralized consensusBy eliminating mining, XRP avoids the energy drain and bottlenecks seen in PoW networks.Final ThoughtsIn short, XRP cannot be mined, and that’s by design. Ripple’s pre-mined, escrow-controlled supply ensures fast transactions, low fees, and predictable market behavior. For investors, knowing that XRP is pre-mined highlights its stability, scalability, and environmental efficiency — all reasons why Ripple focuses on enterprise adoption and cross-border payments.
NEAR
NEAR$2.309-4.66%
Threshold
T$0.01566-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 03:04
Partager
UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals

The United Arab Emirates has become a hot spot for the crypto industry as clear regulatory frameworks and no tax on crypto profits has driven interest in digital assets. RAK Properties, one of the largest publicly traded real estate company in the Ras Al Khaimah emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will start accepting cryptocurrency for international property transactions.According to a Monday announcement, RAK Properties will begin accepting payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Tether’s USDt (USDT), among others. The move underscores the growing adoption of digital assets in the UAE, a sector projected to become one of the country’s largest in the coming years.Crypto transactions will be handled by Hubpay, a global payments platform based in the region. Hubpay will convert digital assets into the UAE’s local fiat currency before depositing them into RAK's accounts.Read more
RealLink
REAL$0.05598-3.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09855-2.88%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals

Stop all Trump tariffs on appeal: Coinbase revives the “major questions” against the SEC

Scam Tokens Prompt Shiba Inu Team To Issue Emergency Alert – Details