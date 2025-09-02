Whale USDT Transfer Volume on TRON Hit ATH: Details

Key Points:

  • TRON processed $717.2B USDT transfers in July 2025, nearly doubling year-over-year.
  • Whale transfers above $1M reached $277.5B, boosting stablecoin settlement activity.
  • TRON leads with 2.48M active addresses and $83B USDT supply.

TRON recorded a new milestone in July 2025 as USDT transfer activity surged to its highest level. According to CryptoQuant, total USDT transfer volume reached $717.2 billion, up from $429.3 billion in July 2024.

Large-scale transactions contributed heavily to this record. Transfers above the $1 million range accounted for $277.5 billion in July, showing growing reliance on TRON for settlement.

USDT in TRON Transfer Analysis | Source : CryptoQuant

Whale Transactions Drive Record Stablecoin Activity

Whale dominance in USDT movement highlights TRON’s role as the leading settlement layer for stablecoins. These large transactions are steadily increasing, reinforcing TRON’s efficiency for handling significant liquidity flows.

TRON USDT Supply | Source : X

The rising activity comes as USDT supply on TRON reached $83 billion, compared to about $62 billion a year earlier.

TRON’s TVL Shows Growth Despite Competitive Pressure

According to Cryptogics, TRON holds a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $6.27 billion, ranking 7th among all blockchains. It supports 45 protocols, with a +7.3% monthly gain, though the past week reflected a -1.3% decline.

TVL Overview on multiple blockchains | Source : Cryptogics

Compared to Ethereum’s $164.1 billion TVL and Solana’s $29.22 billion, TRON remains modest in size. Yet, its consistent growth is tied to stablecoin activity, even as rivals like Hyperliquid and Linea show stronger percentage gains.

Active Addresses Highlight TRON’s Stablecoin Dominance

Lookonchain data shows TRON leads in active addresses with 2.48 million daily users, ranking above BSC and Solana. By contrast, Ethereum has 510,734 active addresses, despite its much larger DeFi ecosystem.

Source : Lookonchain

With high daily activity and strong stablecoin flows, TRON continues to dominate transaction-heavy markets.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/whale-usdt-transfer-volume-on-tron-hit/

