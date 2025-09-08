Whales Anticipate Bitcoin Boost to $190,000 This December—but Analyst Warns of Looming Danger ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Big Bitcoin whales are anticipating a rally that could send the asset to $190,000—a never-before-seen price level, but a handful of barriers remain ahead, as one market player highlights.

Crypto trader and analyst Adrian Zduńczyk took to X to share that on August 29th and 30th, the crypto market witnessed some major changes, including the expiration of $15B options. 17% of Solana ripped, Mantle treasury hitting $4 billion, ETH developers shipping new upgrades, and whales targeting $160,000 to $190,000 are attainable prices for Bitcoin (BTC).

However, as the analyst observed, Bitcoin dipped near the $108,000 price mark last week. Should selling pressure continue to increase, the asset could drop to the $100,000 price level, the analyst asserts.

As the analyst noted, fear and greed sit at 51, which reads as neutral, with neither euphoria nor panic, as miners remain in a profitable zone. However, this season is “ugly.” As he further explained, August marked a -3.66% month-to-date decline. Additionally, September has historically been Bitcoin’s worst month with a major -55% in annual return.

While ETF inflows could stabilize the market, the market analyst maintains that Bitcoin may be preparing to enter troubled waters.

“Institutions loading BTC calls, $15B expiry, ETH dev momentum, SOL strong, Mantle’s $4B treasury, NFT traction on Base & Pudgy – all moved the adoption needle big. But turbulence ahead – be ready for the worst.”

At the time of this report, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at $111,249, with gains over the last 24 hours reaching 0.23%. The asset could continue to head lower if bulls fail to hold above the $105,000 price level.