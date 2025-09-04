Whales Are Loading Up on Chainlink – $15 Seen as Critical Support

Alphractal highlighted that LINK’s realized price – a metric tracking the average cost basis of circulating tokens – sits near $15. Analysts say this level could serve as a major safety net if prices retreat, marking it as a strategic zone for long-term accumulation.
Wallets controlling between 100,000 and 1 million LINK, as well as those with over 1 million tokens, have been quietly expanding their positions. According to Alphractal, this trend reflects growing confidence from whales and institutional-scale players who see Chainlink as a key infrastructure project for the next market cycle.
LINK has rallied roughly 40% over the past month, climbing to $23.70 at press time. That performance has lifted Chainlink to the 11th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, fueling speculation that it could play an outsized role if another bull market takes shape.
For analysts at Alphractal, the message is clear: while traders chase short-term moves, the biggest investors are quietly treating Chainlink as a foundation asset for the future of decentralized finance.
