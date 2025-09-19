Bitcoin didn’t reach a $2.2T market cap without providing some incredible advantages for investors, namely security, decentralization, and the blockchain itself.Bitcoin didn’t reach a $2.2T market cap without providing some incredible advantages for investors, namely security, decentralization, and the blockchain itself.

Whales Bought $418K Bitcoin Hyper in 18 Days: Hype Builds to Over $16.9M in Presale

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/19 22:24
Threshold
T$0.01676-3.84%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3064-3.41%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.18-2.90%
Capverse
CAP$0.15283-3.11%
Whales Bought $418K Bitcoin Hyper in 18 Days: Hype Builds to Over $16.9M in Presale

However, it still has limitations when it comes to scaling and programmability.

And as the crypto economy has grown and smart contracts have developed ever-more-complicated applications and utility, Bitcoin risks being left behind, or pigeonholed as a mere store of value.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale

But Bitcoin Hyper could just change the game entirely with a blazing-fast Bitcoin Layer 2 – here’s how.

Bitcoin’s Built-In Restrictions

Bitcoin’s architecture intentionally limited some of the blockchain’s flexibility, prioritizing security and stability with simple smart contracts.

Bitcoin Architecture Illustration

While elegant, that architecture leads to some natural restrictions:

Transaction Throughput, Speed

Bitcoin’s base layer (Layer 1) can manage only 3-7 transactions per second (TPS) in normal conditions. Block confirmation times are slow (on average 10 minutes per block), which means delays during congested periods.

High Fees During Congestion

As demand increases, transaction fees rise since blocks are limited in size. This makes small or micro-transactions economically impractical.

Lack of Smart Contract and Programmability Support

Bitcoin’s native scripting is limited; many advanced DeFi, NFT, dApp use-cases need more expressive and flexible smart contracts. Other blockchains, such as Solana, Base, and Ethereum, have ecosystems built around that flexibility.

Scalability to Modern Demand

With growing demand arising from NFTs, ordinals, BRC-20 tokens, possible DeFi activity, and more global usage, the base Bitcoin network struggles to keep up.

Users want near-instant, low-fee transactions and interoperable use cases – and that’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in.

Hyper’s Hybrid Solution

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Layer-2 (L2) network built on top of Bitcoin, designed to overcome Bitcoin’s inherent limitations. Key features include:

  • Layer-2 scaling: Create a secondary chain or network (Layer 2) where many transactions happen off the Bitcoin mainnet, but final settlement happens on Bitcoin’s base layer. The structure provides much higher throughput, lower latency, and lower fees.
  • Canonical Bridge: A canonical bridge means that when you deposit $BTC, it’s locked on Bitcoin L1, and an equivalent wrapped $BTC (or token representing that $BTC) is minted on the Hyper L2. Withdrawals reverse the process. Users can move value into the L2 to transact, then back to L1, ensuring liquidity and trust that value is preserved 1:1.
  • Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) Integration: Hyper uses Solana’s VM for the L2 environment to enable fast and programmable smart contracts. This allows developers to build dApps, DeFi, NFTs, etc., more easily and with better performance.
  • Decentralized Validator: The L2 will run its own validator network rather than Bitcoin’s proof-of-work. Final settlement on the L1 periodically will preserve Bitcoin’s security guarantees.
  • Lower Fees and Faster Transactions: Because operations happen off the main chain, fees should be lower and transactions much faster. Batching of transactions and bridging help reduce cost overhead. The end result is a better user experience that’s more feasible for smaller payments and more usable as everyday money.

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2

How Hyper’s Layer-2 Could Help Bitcoin Rise Even More

Faster, cheaper transactions mean more use cases, including micropayments and remittances, which are currently limited by fees and speed. This helps Bitcoin move beyond being just a digital gold and store of value.

And with smart contract capabilities, developers can build financial services, games, and NFTs directly tied to Bitcoin (via the L2). That could attract new users, capital, and innovation, reinforcing Bitcoin’s utility.

If the L2 commits to Bitcoin’s Layer-1 regularly, then Bitcoin’s rock-solid security and reliability can protect the L2 operations. If more apps and users use Bitcoin via Hyper, more value flows through Bitcoin, increasing its relevance, not just as a speculative asset but as infrastructure.

$HYPER Presale Enters Overdrive

One way to judge the project’s utility is to examine how investors have responded to the ongoing token presale. And so far, that response has been overwhelmingly positive:

  • Total funds raised: $16.9M
  • $418K in whale buys in September alone:
    • $85K on 17th September
    • $18.2K on 17th September
    • $31.5K on 15th September
    • $50K on 4 September
  • Token price: $0.012945

The token price will continue to increase as the presale progresses, making now the best time to buy $HYPER.

Bitcoin Hyper’s premise seems a little outlandish – why fix what isn’t broken? Bitcoin is already massive and secure. But Bitcoin Hyper looks beyond what Bitcoin is now, to see what Bitcoin Hyper could unlock for Bitcoin’s next state of evolution.

Bitcoin Hyper is a bridge in more ways than one. Positioning itself between Bitcoin’s strength and modern blockchain demands for speed, programmability, and low fees, Hyper could help push Bitcoin’s dominance into a new phase.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08613-2.08%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5138-6.47%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Partager
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1416-5.03%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Partager
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
NEAR
NEAR$3.137+4.77%
Threshold
T$0.01673-3.96%
holoride
RIDE$0.000982+3.04%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Hong Kong’s Investment Holding Company Sets To Bitcoin Mining

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare