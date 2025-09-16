Whales Buy $58K Bitcoin Hyper in One Day: Could This Be 2025’s Best Presale?

We have just identified two new whale buys into $HYPER, totaling $58K.

Bitcoin has come a long way since the days of paying 50 $BTC for a pizza. It’s now the uncontested #1 cryptocurrency worldwide. The market cap for Bitcoin alone is around $2.30T, and history suggests that Bitcoin is only likely to trend upward.

Unfortunately, Bitcoin is intentionally slow. It can only handle roughly 7 to 10 transactions per second. Ideally, your transaction might be confirmed within ten minutes, but it’s common to wait over an hour for a $BTC transfer to go through.

That’s what Bitcoin Hyper aims to address. The developers behind this innovative Layer-2 project are using a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to supercharge the Bitcoin network. Whales are already taking action to buy the $HYPER token that powers the project, as we’ve seen with two large purchases: $31.5K and $27.1K.

Let’s explore exactly why Bitcoin needs a new Layer-2 and what Bitcoin Hyper is offering.

Why is Bitcoin so Slow?

It’s not a technical problem – Bitcoin intentionally operates slowly. The Bitcoin network is created to add new blocks to the blockchain approximately every ten minutes. Since blocks have a fixed size limit, there’s a strict cap on how many new transactions can be processed through the Bitcoin network.

Partly, that’s why Bitcoin appeals to long-term investors. Each transaction is seen as fully authoritative, so there are no security concerns with Bitcoin.

However, most schools of thought on blockchain development agree that prioritizing security and decentralization comes at an unavoidable cost to scalability. That’s not such a big issue for investors.

Unfortunately, it’s a real problem if you try using Bitcoin like fiat currency. There will be a very long line behind you if you try to pay for items at a retail store with Bitcoin, to say the least.

That also means Bitcoin fees will only increase as the network becomes more congested, and urgent transactions come with a premium that allows them to be processed quickly.

How Does $HYPER Solve These Issues?

It introduces a second processing layer on top of the Bitcoin network that can handle transactions faster by utilizing Solana’s lightning-fast parallel processing.

You can think of Bitcoin Hyper as a temporary, secondary ledger: $BTC enters the blockchain, is processed quickly using the SVM, and then is settled back onto the Bitcoin layer later.

The transactions between the two layers are managed by a Canonical Bridge. On Layer-1, you send $BTC to the Canonical Bridge address, where it is held in custody on your behalf. In return, an equal amount of wrapped $BTC is created by the Canonical Bridge and sent to your wallet on Layer-2.

For more details on how Bitcoin Hyper operates behind the scenes, check out our comprehensive “What is Bitcoin Hyper” guide.

Why is $HYPER Set to Rise?

As the official token of Bitcoin Hyper, $HYPER is poised to gain from increased capital flows through the Bitcoin Hyper network.

Using it lowers the cost of interacting with smart contracts and performing crypto swaps, providing inherent value for Bitcoin users who already benefit from Bitcoin Hyper’s fast network.

Our price prediction for $HYPER estimates at least $0.15 by the end of 2025, with potential highs of $0.32, which is over a 10x increase from the current presale price of $0.012925.

While $HYPER is likely to be a victim of a potential downturn in the crypto market as a whole come 2026, our projections for 2030 tell us it could hit a spectacular high of $1.50.

We also anticipate that $HYPER’s value will be enhanced by on-chain adoption. The Bitcoin Hyper developers plan to enable smart contracts that restrict exclusive features to $HYPER holders only, creating an ecosystem where $HYPER allows you to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin Hyper’s dApps.

Check out the official Bitcoin Hyper website if you want to buy some $HYPER before the presale ends. Don’t wait too long, though – the project has already raised over $16.2M in presales, and the recent whale purchases suggest demand for $HYPER is growing stronger.

$HYPER isn’t the only presale that has gained significant momentum before its release. Our guide on the best crypto presales to invest in covers a diverse range of tokens, from moonshot meme coins to long-term tokens with real utility.

All crypto products are volatile. Always do your own research before investing and only invest what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/-buy-hyper-bitcoin-looking-for-best-presales-in-2025/