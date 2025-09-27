The post Whales gobble up this token with massive presale staking APR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Digitap raises $250k in days, offering massive staking APR and eyeing 100x potential. Summary XRP, LINK dip, but Digitap surges past $250k funding, offering masssive APR in presale staking. Digitap blends DeFi and TradFi, with 5-year team lock, cashback rewards, and 124% staking APR. With analysts eyeing 100x gains, Digitap is among 2025’s most hyped crypto presales. It has been a stormy week, marked by a significant dip in the XRP price and the LINK price retesting lower levels. However, while top altcoins erased previous gains, Digitap (TAP) continues to soar. Surpassing $250,000 in funding in just a few days since launch, it is considered among the best crypto presales with 100x potential. Further driving whales’ interest is the 100% staking APR in presale. XRP Price tumbles by 10% as LINK retests   Following a broader market downtrend, the XRP price dropped by 10% on its weekly chart to $2.7. Initially trading above the $3 mark, rising selling pressure sparked a significant downswing, with bears anticipating further decline. Amid the latest bears’ rampage, the LINK price nosedived. The oracle-based altcoin slid by 17% over the past seven days, currently hovering around $20. Further, according to CoinMarketCap, it is down 15% on its monthly chart, erasing previous gains. Digitap: A top crypto presale of 2025 amid 100x forecasts?  Digitap is considered one of the best crypto presales of 2025 for several reasons. First, it is fundamentally solid, representing the best of the worlds of traditional finance and decentralized finance. Additionally, there are several benefits to holding, including staking, cashback rewards, and governance. Besides analysts’ 100x forecasts, whales have been paying significant attention to its staking model. In addition to buying the… The post Whales gobble up this token with massive presale staking APR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Digitap raises $250k in days, offering massive staking APR and eyeing 100x potential. Summary XRP, LINK dip, but Digitap surges past $250k funding, offering masssive APR in presale staking. Digitap blends DeFi and TradFi, with 5-year team lock, cashback rewards, and 124% staking APR. With analysts eyeing 100x gains, Digitap is among 2025’s most hyped crypto presales. It has been a stormy week, marked by a significant dip in the XRP price and the LINK price retesting lower levels. However, while top altcoins erased previous gains, Digitap (TAP) continues to soar. Surpassing $250,000 in funding in just a few days since launch, it is considered among the best crypto presales with 100x potential. Further driving whales’ interest is the 100% staking APR in presale. XRP Price tumbles by 10% as LINK retests   Following a broader market downtrend, the XRP price dropped by 10% on its weekly chart to $2.7. Initially trading above the $3 mark, rising selling pressure sparked a significant downswing, with bears anticipating further decline. Amid the latest bears’ rampage, the LINK price nosedived. The oracle-based altcoin slid by 17% over the past seven days, currently hovering around $20. Further, according to CoinMarketCap, it is down 15% on its monthly chart, erasing previous gains. Digitap: A top crypto presale of 2025 amid 100x forecasts?  Digitap is considered one of the best crypto presales of 2025 for several reasons. First, it is fundamentally solid, representing the best of the worlds of traditional finance and decentralized finance. Additionally, there are several benefits to holding, including staking, cashback rewards, and governance. Besides analysts’ 100x forecasts, whales have been paying significant attention to its staking model. In addition to buying the…

Whales gobble up this token with massive presale staking APR

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 21:00
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187+2.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010404-30.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001564-0.63%
XRP
XRP$2.7756+1.53%
Chainlink
LINK$20.91+1.45%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Digitap raises $250k in days, offering massive staking APR and eyeing 100x potential.

Summary

  • XRP, LINK dip, but Digitap surges past $250k funding, offering masssive APR in presale staking.
  • Digitap blends DeFi and TradFi, with 5-year team lock, cashback rewards, and 124% staking APR.
  • With analysts eyeing 100x gains, Digitap is among 2025’s most hyped crypto presales.

It has been a stormy week, marked by a significant dip in the XRP price and the LINK price retesting lower levels. However, while top altcoins erased previous gains, Digitap (TAP) continues to soar. Surpassing $250,000 in funding in just a few days since launch, it is considered among the best crypto presales with 100x potential. Further driving whales’ interest is the 100% staking APR in presale.

Following a broader market downtrend, the XRP price dropped by 10% on its weekly chart to $2.7. Initially trading above the $3 mark, rising selling pressure sparked a significant downswing, with bears anticipating further decline.

Amid the latest bears’ rampage, the LINK price nosedived. The oracle-based altcoin slid by 17% over the past seven days, currently hovering around $20. Further, according to CoinMarketCap, it is down 15% on its monthly chart, erasing previous gains.

Digitap: A top crypto presale of 2025 amid 100x forecasts? 

Digitap is considered one of the best crypto presales of 2025 for several reasons. First, it is fundamentally solid, representing the best of the worlds of traditional finance and decentralized finance. Additionally, there are several benefits to holding, including staking, cashback rewards, and governance.

Besides analysts’ 100x forecasts, whales have been paying significant attention to its staking model. In addition to buying the token at $0.0125 (its lowest price) in the first presale round, investors can stake them for higher ROIs, earning up to 124% in APR. 

Moreover, the team’s tokens will be locked for five years, demonstrating long-term commitment. Further contributing to the growing demand is Digitap’s combination of traditional banks’ familiarity with blockchain’s global speed, positioning it among the best crypto coins to invest in. 

While the XRP price and LINK price are in downtrends, Digitap is soaring high. Early funding is breaking records, highlighting significant investor interest. By combining DeFi and TradFi alongside its significant staking reward, it is poised for massive growth post-launch. 

To learn more about Digitap, visit its presale and socials.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/whales-gobble-up-this-token-with-massive-presale-staking-apr/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

TLDR Shiba Inu faces growing risks due to leadership instability and the absence of its lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama. The lack of identifiable leadership raises trust issues, hindering Shiba Inu’s ability to attract institutional investors. Shibarium’s transaction volume has significantly declined, sparking concerns about its ability to support decentralized finance (DeFi) growth. A recent $3 [...] The post Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004068-0.90%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001494+1.01%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000507--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 06:14
Partager
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07674-0.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.007906+3.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07555+1.35%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Partager
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4162+1.31%
MANTRA
OM$0.1656+2.66%
OP
OP$0.6681+2.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue