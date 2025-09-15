Whales Pour into Bitcoin Hyper Presale, Sending It to $16M in its Bid to Supercharge Bitcoin

The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale continues to heat up, with whales buying $64K worth of $HYPER tokens over the past weekend. This saw the project raise over $16M on its ongoing fundraiser.

As a Layer 2 project, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has the potential to transform the Bitcoin ecosystem and make transactions faster and cheaper, while expanding $BTC’s utility.

Bitcoin’s Need for Speed, Low-Cost and Flexibility

Bitcoin ($BTC) has been changing the world of finance ever since its launch in 2009. While initially seen as a highly speculative and risky investment, it has gained legitimacy among institutions.

In fact, funds and public companies now own roughly 12.3% of all bitcoins. With the amount of $BTC capped at 21M, that translates to about 2.5M owned by these organizations.

Yet, despite all the buzz, Bitcoin has a few drawbacks.

The chain’s simplified script makes Bitcoin one of the most secure cryptocurrencies. However, it limits Bitcoin from being used in more advanced applications, such as smart contracts, dApps, DeFi protocols, and NFTs.

What’s more, the chain can only handle up to seven transactions per second (TPS). In contrast, popular chains like Ethereum and Solana can handle up to 119.1 TPS and 65K TPS, respectively. This leads to congestion, which in turn makes Bitcoin transactions expensive.

Bitcoin Hyper to the Rescue

While updating Bitcoin’s code could make it faster and more scalable, this would come at the cost of its security.

This reluctance to fiddle with Bitcoin’s base layer may be why investors are looking to Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) for an alternative solution.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to create a Bitcoin Layer 2. This will serve as a fast lane to Bitcoin’s congested highway. By bringing your $BTC over to the L2, you’ll be able to enjoy faster and cheaper transactions, and use your sats for staking, interacting with dApps, and other applications.

Here’s how the L2 will work once launched:

Unlocking Bitcoin Hyper’s Benefits with the $HYPER Token

For a complete lowdown on the project, be sure to check out our ‘What is Bitcoin Hyper?’ page. Here, we’ll cover everything from its tokenomics to community sentiment to help you decide if this is the presale for you.

Powering Bitcoin Hyper is its native $HYPER tokens.

Investor interest in this presale is rising, with whale buys worth over $64K pouring in this weekend, sending the total raise to over $16M.

When the L2 launches, holders can use $HYPER for gas fees. They’ll also enjoy exclusive features and governance rights.

At the moment, you can buy tokens at the official Bitcoin Hyper presale page or via the Best Wallet app.

If you’re on the website, simply connect your crypto wallet to the presale widget, and then buy $HYPER using your credit/debit card or crypto.

There’s less than two days left until the next price increase, though, so it’s best to act quickly.

Staking your tokens is another option if you want to earn passive rewards. In return, you’ll receive 71% p.a. in staking rewards.

For more information on joining the presale, check out our page on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

If you feel like you’ve missed your chance with Bitcoin, the good news is that Bitcoin Hyper could be the next best thing. According to our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction, $HYPER has the potential to reach as much as $1.50 by 2030.

Things can get even better when Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) launches, as its Layer 2 can potentially turbocharge the Bitcoin ecosystem just as adoption swells to new highs.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-presale-raises-16m/