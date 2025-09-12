Whales Sell 140M ADA as Cardano Eyes $1.86 for Potential 260% Gain

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 02:52
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195261+1.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0966-3.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274-2.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01599-4.55%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02588-6.16%
Cardano
ADA$0.8839-0.13%

Key Insights:

  • Whales sold 140M ADA tokens, signaling profit-taking amid market shifts.
  • Analysts predict a 260% rally for ADA, targeting $1.86 if previous cycles repeat.
  • Cardano futures open interest surges to $2.5B, indicating increased trader activity.
Whales Sell 140M ADA as Cardano Eyes $1.86 for Potential 260% Gain

In recent weeks, there has been a significant shift in the Cardano ($ADA) market. Whales have sold over 140 million ADA tokens, signaling a potential change in market dynamics. Despite these sales, the price of Cardano is showing signs of upward movement, with analysts pointing to a possible rally. 

Whales Liquidate 140 Million ADA Tokens

Recent reports show that whales have sold a substantial amount of ADA in the last two weeks. More than 140 million tokens were moved out of circulation. This large-scale selling could be linked to profit-taking as the market sees a temporary dip. 

According to Ali_charts, Whales are booking profits, indicating that these large investors may have capitalized on recent price increases. The selling activity has not resulted in a drastic price drop.

Whales Liquidation | Source: X

Cardano’s price has seen slight increases, showing resilience in the face of large sell-offs. This may suggest that retail investors are taking an active role in holding and buying Cardano, stabilizing its price during times of whale activity.

Analysts Predict a Potential 260% Rally for Cardano

Market experts are eyeing Cardano’s next move, with some projecting a potential 260% price increase. Bitcoinsensus analysis shows that after bottoming out in previous cycles, Cardano has made notable recoveries. 

Rallies following previous lows have seen gains of +260% and +360%. A similar pattern could unfold this time. ADA is eyeing $1.86 for potential +260% repeat, suggesting that a breakout could follow if the trend continues.

Potential Breakout | Source: X

This target of $1.86 would mark a significant price jump from Cardano’s current price of around $0.88. Investors and analysts are watching closely to see if Cardano can replicate these past cycles and see similar growth. Cardano is currently priced at $0.87, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.4. Cardano is down 1.85% in the last 24 hours.

Surge in Cardano Futures Open Interest

In addition, the futures market for Cardano has also seen a sharp increase in open interest. Cardano’s futures open interest has surged to $2.5 billion, the highest level since 2021. This surge indicates an increase in leveraged trading activity around the cryptocurrency.

The rise in open interest suggests that more traders are betting on Cardano’s future price movements, particularly in the short term. Based on CoinBureau Cardano Futures OI surges to $2.5B, signaling growing market interest.

ADA Furures OI |Source: X

This growing interest could lead to increased volatility in the coming weeks, as traders look to capitalize on price swings. The combination of whale activity, future predictions, and growing market interest may set the stage for a potential price rally.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/whales-sell-140m-ada-as-cardano-eyes-1-86/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

The crypto market is moving sideways for now, but history shows October often brings fresh momentum and a price pump. Bitcoin trades at $114K and Ethereum at $4.4K, with the crypto Fear & Greed Index holding steady at neutral. As capital starts flowing back in, many investors are searching for the next crypto to explode, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$114,504.55+0.61%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32309+1.86%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.175-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 03:10
Partager
Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

SOL Strategies Inc., the company that grew out of Cypherpunk Holdings, made its Nasdaq debut this week under the ticker STKE. According to reports, the move converts the company’s Canadian listings into a US trading venue and gives American investors direct access to a firm that holds a sizable Solana treasury. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market The firm’s SOL holdings were valued at roughly $83 million–$94 million around the time of the listing, and SOL token prices were trading in the $214–$220 range as markets reacted. Nasdaq Debut And Trading Volatility According to market watchers, STKE opened around $12.85 on Nasdaq before tumbling to roughly $8.18 in early trades, showing heavy volatility in the first session. The company still maintains a presence in Canada, where it trades as HODL on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and its OTCQB shares (CYFRF) are being migrated into the Nasdaq listing. Reports have disclosed that the early price swings were driven by speculative flows and the usual market churn that follows a high-profile uplisting. A Bigger Picture On Holdings SOL Strategies has been built as a Solana-focused treasury and operational group. It runs validators, takes part in staking, and invests in projects inside the Solana ecosystem. The company’s holding size puts it among notable North American SOL treasuries, though some peers hold far more. For example, coverage shows Upexi Inc. holds about 1.9 million SOL, which was valued at roughly $319 million, while DeFi Development Corp holds about 1.18 million SOL, worth about $198 million at market rates cited in reports. Market Reaction And Investor Interest According to market coverage, the Nasdaq listing gave SOL Strategies fresh visibility and attracted both retail traders and institutional curiosity. The share-price swings were large enough to draw headlines, and trading volume spiked as investors weighed the risks and rewards of a treasury-backed crypto firm now trading on a major US exchange. Some traders treated STKE as a way to get indirect exposure to SOL, while others saw it as a pure equity play in a niche operator. Related Reading: Bitcoin Jumps Past $114K As Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report Regulatory And Competitive Issues SOL Strategies is smaller than several competitors, raising questions about scale and sustainability if SOL volatility returns. Regulators and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on how crypto treasuries are presented to investors, and on disclosures about staking, validator income, and treasury management. Featured image from Google Images, chart from TradingView
Solana
SOL$226.73+1.55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04588-4.97%
GET
GET$0.008521+0.63%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/12 04:00
Partager
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin ETFs posted a massive $757 million inflow on Wednesday, led by Fidelity, Blackrock, and Ark 21Shares, while ether ETFs joined the rally with $172 million in fresh inflows across nearly all issuers. Crypto ETFs Soar: Bitcoin Sees One of Its Largest Inflows as Ether Joins the Rally It was a blockbuster day on Wednesday, […]
ARK
ARK$0.4511-0.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin Whale That Hasn’t Traded in 13 Years Goes Active – May Be Signaling a Sell

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking