what changes now for Avalanche and the markets

Grayscale has filed an S‑1 form with the SEC for an ETF on AVAX (Avalanche), initiating the federal registration process for a listed and regulated product.

The move, although in the initial phase of review, could favor the inclusion of Avalanche within the scope of institutional financial instruments and reopen the dossier on regulated crypto ETFs in light of precedents on digital assets linked to Bitcoin and Ethereum (it should be noted that, so far, the SEC has approved ETFs based on futures contracts, while spot ETFs remain a subject of discussion and analysis).

According to the data collected by our editorial team through research on EDGAR (SEC) and the official communications available, the filing is registered in the public database (updated as of August 25, 2025).

Industry analysts observe that, in line with previous ETF proposals, the SEC will require further details on custody, surveillance, and pricing criteria before granting effectiveness to the prospectus.

The S‑1 filing: what it entails

The document reveals the typical features of a ETF spot on digital assets. In summary, and unsurprisingly:

Fund objective : hold AVAX as the main underlying asset, with the intent to replicate its price net of fees and costs.

: hold as the main underlying asset, with the intent to replicate its price net of fees and costs. Custody : use of regulated custodians with asset segregation; audits and security standards for keys and on-chain transfers are provided.

: use of with asset segregation; audits and security standards for keys and on-chain transfers are provided. Pricing : methodology anchored to recognized indices or to consolidated multi-venue prices, with fallback criteria in the presence of anomalies.

: methodology anchored to recognized indices or to consolidated multi-venue prices, with fallback criteria in the presence of anomalies. Risk Factors: extensive disclosure on volatility, technological risks (bugs, network congestion), regulatory risk, and potential conflicts of interest.

Note: the filing of an S‑1 initiates the review by the SEC and does not coincide with approval; the agency may request multiple cycles of additions and reviews before potential operation.

Where to consult the official document

The filing is searchable on EDGAR (SEC). The registration number and the direct URL to the specific S‑1 form will be inserted as soon as they are available in the public database of the Commission; check the EDGAR record for the date and updated versions of the filing.

How the SEC evaluates a crypto ETF

The process mirrors the previous ones initiated on digital assets:

Formal review of the S‑1 form by the relevant offices of the SEC.

of the S‑1 form by the relevant offices of the SEC. Sending of comment letters with requests for clarification on custody, pricing, controls, and disclosure.

with requests for clarification on custody, pricing, controls, and disclosure. Possible amendment of the filing by the issuer until regulatory compliance is achieved.

of the filing by the issuer until regulatory compliance is achieved. Receipt of the effectiveness notification and, if the outcome is positive, start of trading on the designated listing venue.

Expected Timeline and Critical Junctures

Timing : variable from a few weeks to several months, depending on the rounds of comments and the integrations required.

: variable from a few weeks to several months, depending on the rounds of comments and the integrations required. Market surveillance : surveillance sharing agreements and reliable price sources are central to mitigating the risk of manipulation.

: surveillance sharing agreements and reliable price sources are central to mitigating the risk of manipulation. Custody: proofs of segregation, insurance coverage, and rigorous operational controls are often subject to detailed investigations.

The precedent: what happened with BTC and ETH

As of today, the SEC has approved ETFs based on futures contracts that offer exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum, while applications for spot ETFs on these digital assets are still under review and have not received final approval.

The first approvals of ETFs based on futures contracts for Bitcoin date back to October 2021, when the first products in this segment were launched (Reuters).

In this context, there is a https://grayscale.com that Grayscale can refer to for the AVAX case, while considering the technical specificities of the Avalanche network.

Implications for Avalanche and the market

Visibility : the entry of AVAX into the perimeter of regulated products could increase adoption among institutional investors.

: the entry of AVAX into the perimeter of regulated products could increase adoption among institutional investors. Liquidity : an influx of volumes towards regulated markets can improve spreads and the price formation process.

: an influx of volumes towards regulated markets can improve spreads and the price formation process. Price harmonization : the presence on regulated platforms could help reduce the spreads between OTC markets and official quotations.

: the presence on regulated platforms could help reduce the spreads between OTC markets and official quotations. Competition: innovation in crypto ETFs could push other issuers to expand their offerings with similar products, including multi-asset thematic ETFs.

Risks to monitor (from the chapter “Risk Factors”)

Intrinsic volatility of crypto assets and risk of tracking error compared to the spot price.

of crypto assets and risk of tracking error compared to the spot price. Technological risk : network congestion, protocol updates, and vulnerabilities of smart contracts in the Avalanche ecosystem.

: network congestion, protocol updates, and vulnerabilities of smart contracts in the Avalanche ecosystem. Operational risk : management of private keys, transfers, and incident response, in addition to the solidity of custody counterparts.

: management of private keys, transfers, and incident response, in addition to the solidity of custody counterparts. Regulatory risk: evolution of U.S. and foreign rules on digital assets and listed instruments, with possible effects on the approval process and the functioning of the ETF.

Availability for savers

In case of approval, the ETF would be traded on regulated markets through traditional intermediaries. Access would concern both institutional investors and the retail segment, with periodic reports, updated prospectuses, and the usual supervision regime provided for listed ETFs.

Market data on AVAX

Price and capitalization : the values are continuously updated; for timely references, please refer to the CoinMarketCap page (regularly consulted by our editorial team).

: the values are continuously updated; for timely references, please refer to the CoinMarketCap page (regularly consulted by our editorial team). Positioning : AVAX is among the leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and stands out for adoption in the field of DApp and DeFi ; for network usage metrics, refer to the official statistics of Avalanche/Ava Labs.

: AVAX is among the leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and stands out for adoption in the field of and ; for network usage metrics, refer to the official statistics of Avalanche/Ava Labs. Source and timestamp: refer to the CoinMarketCap page for the timestamp of the detection and for the historical series.

Roadmap: the next steps

Publication and research of the filing on EDGAR and initial internal review by the SEC.

on EDGAR and initial internal by the SEC. Reception of comments from the Commission on custody, pricing, and anti-manipulation controls.

from the Commission on custody, pricing, and anti-manipulation controls. Any amendments to the S‑1 form with clarifications and documentary additions.

to the S‑1 form with clarifications and documentary additions. Finally, the notice of effectiveness and, if applicable, the start of trading on the listing venue.

Why it is a relevant news now

The start of the process for a regulated AVAX ETF expands the scope of compliant products beyond the major protocols already covered, also representing a concrete test for the application of SEC criteria on different networks and different pricing methodologies. An interesting aspect is that this development intensifies the competitive pressure among issuers, with a possible expansion towards new crypto asset classes in ETF format.

Sources and notes

Editorial note: at the time of publication (updated to August 25, 2025), the registration number EDGAR, the direct URL to the filing, and the issuer’s official citations are not yet all available in the public documentation consulted. The article will be updated as soon as the SEC and Grayscale release further details.