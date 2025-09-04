What Cryptocurrencies are Popular for Gambling and Betting Beyond Bitcoin [USDT, DAI, and more]

2025/09/04 17:35
For more than a decade, Bitcoin has been the flagship currency of online gambling. It was the first coin accepted by crypto casinos, the default for anonymous betting, and the brand most people still associate with digital money. But in 2025, gambling platforms have moved far beyond BTC.

Today, players demand speed, low fees, and flexibility. That’s why other cryptocurrencies—stablecoins and altcoins—are becoming more popular across gambling platforms. And if you want to use them all in one place, Dexsport.io is the venue that delivers.

Ethereum (ETH) – The All-Purpose Option

Ethereum remains one of the most widely accepted tokens in gambling. It powers countless Web3 casinos and sportsbooks, with seamless integration into wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet. ETH deposits and withdrawals are straightforward, but gas fees can still spike during heavy network activity.

ETH is the backbone of DeFi and NFTs, making it easy for players to move funds between casinos, wallets, and staking protocols without leaving the Ethereum ecosystem.

Tether (USDT) and DAI – Stability for Serious Bettors

Volatility is the biggest drawback of most cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins like USDT and DAI solve this by pegging their value to the US dollar. For bettors, this stability matters: a winning bet shouldn’t be undermined by a sudden 10% market swing.

USDT is supported almost everywhere, while DAI stands out as a decentralized stablecoin running on Ethereum and other chains.

Stablecoins give players predictable bankroll management and instant cross-platform transfers, with DAI especially appealing to DeFi-first gamblers.

TRON (TRX) – The Speed Play

TRON has become a favorite in online gambling thanks to its fast transactions and near-zero fees. USDT on TRON (TRC-20) is often the cheapest way to move stablecoins into a sportsbook.

Platforms and players love TRON for its efficiency. TRX and TRC-20 USDT provide a cost-effective way to gamble without losing money to transaction costs.

WAVAX (Wrapped AVAX)  

WAVAX brings the speed of the Avalanche blockchain into crypto gambling. It isn’t as widely accepted as ETH or USDT, but it’s gaining traction on newer multi-chain casinos.

Near-instant confirmations and low fees make it a solid alternative for players already active in Avalanche’s DeFi ecosystem.

Dash and Legacy Altcoins – Still in the Game

Older altcoins like Dash continue to have a role in gambling. Dash was built for payments, so it fits naturally into fast, low-fee betting systems. While not as flashy as newer chains, it remains supported at privacy-focused platforms.

A proven track record, speed, and a loyal user base keep Dash relevant in crypto gambling.

Dexsport: The Platform That Brings It All Together

While many platforms simply “accept” crypto, Dexsport is crypto-native. It offers:

  • No KYC, instant access with just a wallet, email, or Telegram

  • 10,000+ casino games plus crash, roulette, and live tables

  • Sportsbook coverage across football, MMA, basketball, LoL, Valorant, CS2, and more

  • Live streaming without deposits

  • Transparency through a live bet desk where anyone can verify activity and results

  • Audited security by CertiK and Pessimistic

Bet Smart. Stay Anonymous. Try Real Web3 Betting with Dexsport 

It also continuously expands its Bitcoin casino, recently adding 5,000 new titles from NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Play’n GO. With support for 38+ cryptocurrencies across 20 blockchains, Dexsport offers true flexibility—whether you’re betting in BTC, DAI, TRX, WAVAX, BNB, or Dash.

Weekly cashback, boosted odds, and freebets add value, but what really sets Dexsport apart is its commitment to speed, privacy, and control.

Final Word

The days of Bitcoin-only casinos are over. Players want more—and coins like DAI, TRX, WAVAX, BNB, and Dash are stepping up. But instead of juggling multiple platforms, you can find them all in one place: Dexsport.

For anyone who wants to gamble with crypto in 2025, Dexsport is where Web3 betting actually lives.

 

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.76%
Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model. Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.” The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP’s Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Bitcoin trades near $112K, consolidating in a "repair phase" as investors watch key support at $107.6K. The post The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range appeared first on Coinspeaker.
