What Does AMM Liquidity Pools Mean For XRP And RLUSD Holders? Ripple Exec Answers

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/02 04:00
XRP
Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has clarified for XRP and RLUSD holders the workings of Automated Market Maker (AMM) liquidity pools. Schwartz has explained how these pools balance assets, generate value, and offer new opportunities for holders to engage with the cryptocurrency while benefiting from shifts in market activity. 

AMM Liquidity Pools Explained For XRP And RLUSD Holders

AMM liquidity pools are increasingly becoming a key area of interest as XRP and RLUSD holders search for newer, smarter ways to leverage their assets. A recent post on X social media from a crypto member inquired about how these pools operate, prompting Schwartz to clarify the mechanics and benefits for users participating in them. 

Essentially, an AMM liquidity pool holds two assets, in this case XRP and RLUSD, in roughly equal value. It also issues liquidity tokens representing a proportional claim against the pool’s total assets. According to Schwartz, these tokens allow holders to benefit from the pool’s growth over time while providing liquidity for traders who want to exchange XRP and RLUSD. 

The Ripple CTO revealed that the mechanism behind the AMM liquidity pool ensures that it maintains balance regardless of XRP’s price fluctuations. For instance, if the value of XRP falls, the pool automatically converts RLUSD into XRP to equalize the values. Conversely, if XRP rises, the excess token is converted to RLUSD. 

Schwartz noted that this intricate balance is maintained through a value known as the “pool constant,” calculated by multiplying the number of XRP and RLUSD in the pool and dividing by the total liquidity tokens issued. He further explained that the pool is designed to increase this constant over time, which theoretically could steadily boost the value of each liquidity token, even during periods of volatility in XRP. In other words, RLUSD and XRP holders who participate in the pool may see their assets appreciate over time, offering a potential advantage beyond simply holding the tokens. 

Notably, the Ripple CTO emphasized that liquidity tokens can also gain value from transaction fees collected when other traders use the pool to exchange XRP for RLUSD, providing another potential source of profit for token holders. While the assets remain exposed to fluctuations in XRP’s market price, these effects are generally less pronounced than just holding the cryptocurrency. 

Liquidity Provider Concerns And Profit Distribution 

Despite the advantages, some crypto community members have raised concerns about how AMM liquidity pools distribute profits. One crypto member asked whether transaction fees generated by the pool could be segregated and accumulated in RLUSD to generate more stable, predictable returns for Liquidity Providers (LP). 

Schwartz responded, explaining that Ripple’s current pool design assumes that liquidity providers primarily want to hold XRP long-term and profit from its price swings. As a result, profits are directly tied to XRP’s market movements, meaning a decline could reduce the value of LP tokens and accumulated fees and vice versa.

