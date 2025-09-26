The post What Does Global Giant BlackRock Have in store for XRP and Altcoin ETFs? BlackRock Chairman Announces Required Criteria! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs that received approval from the SEC in 2024, ETF applications have also been filed for many altcoins. Among these altcoins, major altcoins such as Solana (SOL) and XRP are expected to receive approval in October. At this point, while giant names such as Grayscale, WisdomTree and Franklin Templeton are applying for altcoin ETFs such as XRP and Solana, the world’s largest asset management company BlackRock is taking a cautious approach to altcoin ETFs. It is curious why BlackRock, which has not applied for an ETF for any altcoin other than Bitcoin and Ethereum, has not applied for another altcoin ETF. BlackRock Global Head of Digital Assets Robbie Mitchnick made important statements on this subject. Speaking with NovaDius Wealth CEO Nate Geraci, Robbie Mitchnick said that the altcoin ETF decision is not as simple as it seems. Mitchnick stated that the ETF application decision is shaped by customer demand, and that BlackRock evaluates whether there is sufficient interest from institutional and individual investors before launching a new ETF. Mitchnick added that factors such as market capitalization, liquidity, maturity and strength of investment strategy play a significant role. “The development of new ETFs depends primarily on investor demand. There must be sufficient interest from both institutions and individuals. Market size, liquidity, maturity and validity of the investment thesis are important criteria. “We are also examining its compatibility with long-term portfolio strategies. We are still carefully evaluating the opportunity.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-does-global-giant-blackrock-have-in-store-for-xrp-and-altcoin-etfs-blackrock-chairman-announces-required-criteria/ The post What Does Global Giant BlackRock Have in store for XRP and Altcoin ETFs? BlackRock Chairman Announces Required Criteria! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs that received approval from the SEC in 2024, ETF applications have also been filed for many altcoins. Among these altcoins, major altcoins such as Solana (SOL) and XRP are expected to receive approval in October. At this point, while giant names such as Grayscale, WisdomTree and Franklin Templeton are applying for altcoin ETFs such as XRP and Solana, the world’s largest asset management company BlackRock is taking a cautious approach to altcoin ETFs. It is curious why BlackRock, which has not applied for an ETF for any altcoin other than Bitcoin and Ethereum, has not applied for another altcoin ETF. BlackRock Global Head of Digital Assets Robbie Mitchnick made important statements on this subject. Speaking with NovaDius Wealth CEO Nate Geraci, Robbie Mitchnick said that the altcoin ETF decision is not as simple as it seems. Mitchnick stated that the ETF application decision is shaped by customer demand, and that BlackRock evaluates whether there is sufficient interest from institutional and individual investors before launching a new ETF. Mitchnick added that factors such as market capitalization, liquidity, maturity and strength of investment strategy play a significant role. “The development of new ETFs depends primarily on investor demand. There must be sufficient interest from both institutions and individuals. Market size, liquidity, maturity and validity of the investment thesis are important criteria. “We are also examining its compatibility with long-term portfolio strategies. We are still carefully evaluating the opportunity.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-does-global-giant-blackrock-have-in-store-for-xrp-and-altcoin-etfs-blackrock-chairman-announces-required-criteria/