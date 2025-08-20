What does trust look like without LinkedIn?

Par : Medium
2025/08/20 14:24
Threshold
T$0.01607-1.89%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004746-4.39%
Succinct
PROVE$1.1541-4.81%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003848-4.13%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1185-0.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.011752-1.70%

In Web2, reputation is outsourced. You don’t prove your skills yourself

  • LinkedIn does it by showing your work history,
  • Twitter does it by showing your following,
  • GitHub does it by showing your code.

These platforms act as validators, deciding how others see you. Web3 doesn’t work that way. There is no central authority presenting a clean version of who you are.

Your “reputation” lives across many contexts: wallet history, DAO participation, event check-ins, NFT ownership, contributions in community calls. The raw proof is there, but it’s scattered and unreadable.

The problem is not about having too little data. It’s about designing systems that can make that data meaningful to humans.

Why the old models don’t carry over

Fragmentation: On-chain records are precise but siloed. A DAO vote on one chain, a grant contribution on another, an event POAP in a third — no interface ties them together.

Verification gap: A wallet shows you clicked “confirm,” but not whether your contribution mattered. The nuance of expertise and intent is lost.

Lack of context: Blockchain data is objective, but without interpretation it fails as social proof. “Address voted yes” tells you nothing about the credibility of that decision.

This leaves users in a strange position: the most “trustless” systems still require trust in off-chain platforms (Discord, Telegram, Twitter) to build actual confidence.

UX directions worth exploring

Portable reputation: Reputation should travel with the user, not reset in every app. Interfaces that plug into a reputation graph could let users carry verifiable context wherever they go.

Composability of signals: Reputation doesn’t need to be one-dimensional. Imagine proposals where users back decisions not just with tokens, but with their proven track record — contributions, reviews, attestations.

Progressive disclosure: Dumping raw logs doesn’t help. A good UX layer would summarize reputation (“20 verified contributions across 5 DAOs”) while letting people drill down for details.

User-controlled visibility: Reputation should be modular. You may want to showcase your governance history in one space, but highlight creative projects in another. Interfaces should allow selective sharing, not all-or-nothing exposure.

Temporal framing: Reputation isn’t static. Showing recency (“active this month”) matters as much as lifetime stats. Good UX balances both.

The bigger picture

If reputation in Web3 remains unreadable, people will keep falling back to Web2 platforms to interpret trust, checking a founder’s Twitter, scanning their LinkedIn, or DM’ing them on Telegram.

This defeats the point of decentralized ecosystems. The opportunity here isn’t just technical — it’s design. UX can translate messy, distributed proofs into human-readable signals.

It can make credibility portable across apps, allow people to curate their identity, and let communities weigh contributions without relying on external validators.

Until that happens, trust in Web3 will remain an unfinished promise: technically verifiable, but socially unusable.

What does trust look like without LinkedIn? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01399-0.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1167-1.26%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000

AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has closed his BTC (20x) long position and made a profit of $160,000.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,892.98-1.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0884+23.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/30 08:20
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-6.04%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08443-2.88%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Merlin BTC staking first vault was filled within 27 minutes, the official plan is to increase the quota

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives