What Happens if Bitcoin Drops Below $110K? Key Levels to Watch

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 18:07
Bitcoin’s resilience is once again being tested as traders eye the critical $110K level. While BTC has delivered steady gains over the past six months, recent slips highlight the possibility of a deeper pullback. A drop below $110K could reshape market dynamics, influencing sentiment across the broader crypto sector. 

This article explores the key levels investors should watch, the potential scenarios that could play out, and which coins may be positioned to weather volatility and capture upside. Alongside market insights, we highlight how Outset PR equips crypto and blockchain projects with strategies to stand out in uncertain conditions.

Bitcoin's Steady Stance with Potential for Growth

Source: tradingview 

Bitcoin's price is currently fluctuating between around $115k and $121k. It has been slightly slipping lately, showing a small drop over the past week and month. Despite this, Bitcoin has still managed a nearly 20% climb over the past six months. The coin is facing a nearby resistance level at $126k, with potential growth if it breaks through this barrier. On the flip side, its nearest support lies just above $112k, providing a cushion. If it surpasses the second resistance at $133k, Bitcoin may climb even higher, potentially gaining over 10% from its current range. Though the market shows mixed signals, Bitcoin's long-term trend hints at more growth ahead.

Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data

Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind.

Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like:

  • Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential

  • Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience

  • Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically

Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with a boutique-level approach. Daily media analytics and trend monitoring power every decision, so campaigns align with market momentum. And the approach feels collaborative — it’s like turning to a trusted friend who happens to be an expert.

Results-Oriented, Insight-Driven

The agency is goal-oriented, so it pursues measurable results. They dive deep into each client’s aims, budget, and timelines to craft value-driven campaigns that resonate with the target audience.

Outset PR fuses performance-level analytics with high-touch strategy. Besides logically verified organic PR the key strengths of Outset PR include:

  • Market Dominance. Clients of Outset PR can gain recognition in the desired geo in merely a month. 

  • Traffic Acquisition. Outset PR's proprietary system places branded content across high-discovery surfaces, combining editorial exposure with performance reach. This method consistently generates traffic volumes far beyond standard Google visibility.

  • Tier-1 Pitching. The team helps its clients to craft tailored messages and select relevant angles to outreach directly to tier-1 journalists and editors. Strong media relationships and a focused pitching cycle open doors where it matters and increases chances of consistent coverage.

  • Content Creation with Editorial Focus. Experienced writers with backgrounds in journalism, analytics, and sales content develop materials that hit both editorial and strategic targets.

  • Targeted Media Outreach. Designed for early-stage projects, these campaigns boost search visibility by securing coverage in media that trigger syndication across major crypto newsfeeds — laying the groundwork for scalable or highly targeted PR efforts.

Let Outset PR Tell Your Story With Verifiable Impact 

Data-Led Campaigns Bring Results You Can Feel

Outset PR drives growth and awareness for both startups and established names. Notable results include:

  • Step App: Enhanced user engagement in the US and UK markets, which coincided with a 138% rise in the FITFI token’s value over the course of the campaign. 

  • Choise.ai: Covered the massive business upgrade, highlighting the utility and value of their native CHO token. During the campaign, CHO rose by 28.5x, hitting its 10-month high.

  • ChangeNOW: Achieved a 40% customer base increase via multi-layered PR efforts.

  • StealthEX: Boosted the brand visibility which resulted in 26 prominent media features and numerous re-publications, achieving a total estimated reach of 3.62 billion individuals.

If PR has ever felt like a black box, if it’s been unclear what results to expect and what you’re even paying for, Outset PR changes the equation. Its analytical model makes every step verified by performance insights. Its boutique approach ensures campaigns feel like they’ve been built inside your team. For crypto, blockchain, or AI enterprises that need clarity and velocity—this is what PR should feel like.

Conclusion

The $110K threshold has become a focal point for Bitcoin watchers, serving as both a psychological and technical marker for the market’s next move. While support remains nearby, a decisive breakdown could trigger wider ripples across crypto assets. At the same time, BTC’s long-term trajectory continues to show strength, underpinned by institutional interest and broader adoption trends. For projects navigating such shifting environments, Outset PR provides the clarity, data, and tailored strategies needed to transform uncertainty into opportunity.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

