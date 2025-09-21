The post what happens when one firm holds 3% (or 7%) of all Bitcoin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to Slate Sundays, CryptoSlate’s new weekly feature showcasing in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and thought-provoking op-eds that go beyond the headlines to explore the ideas and voices shaping the future of crypto. On Wall Street and Crypto Twitter, few names spark debate like Michael Saylor and his Bitcoin-hungry software company, Strategy. Gone are the days when MicroStrategy was just a business intelligence software vendor. Today, “Strategy” stands as the world’s biggest corporate Bitcoin holder, packing away more than 638,900 BTC (3% of the total circulating supply). For some Bitcoiners, Saylor’s conviction is a validation of the king of crypto’s coming-of-age as an institutional reserve asset. For critics, it’s a warning: centralization risk, wrapped in a narrative. So, where does the truth lie, and just how much supply is too much for any single entity? Crossing the 3% rubicon It wasn’t always clear this day would come. In the early days, Bitcoin was for nerdy devs, quasi-religious cypherpunks, and early adopters. Today, one NASDAQ-listed firm sits atop a pile of digital gold that overshadows that of BlackRock, Tesla, and Coinbase combined. It’s not just about numbers. As Nic Puckrin, CEO and founder at Coin Bureau, points out: “Having a NASDAQ-listed firm owning such a large allocation of BTC shows that Bitcoin has moved from the fringe to the spotlight of mainstream corporate finance… For institutions still hesitant, Strategy’s holdings act as a powerful signal, telling others that a publicly traded firm can allocate billions of dollars to BTC, and so can you.” Bitcoin has firmly entered the institutional era. For treasuries and pension funds searching for alternatives to cash, Strategy’s lead acts as a proof-of-concept. But this milestone also swings the conversation back to first principles. Bitcoin was designed as a decentralized network, immune to the grip of any single company, country,… The post what happens when one firm holds 3% (or 7%) of all Bitcoin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to Slate Sundays, CryptoSlate’s new weekly feature showcasing in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and thought-provoking op-eds that go beyond the headlines to explore the ideas and voices shaping the future of crypto. On Wall Street and Crypto Twitter, few names spark debate like Michael Saylor and his Bitcoin-hungry software company, Strategy. Gone are the days when MicroStrategy was just a business intelligence software vendor. Today, “Strategy” stands as the world’s biggest corporate Bitcoin holder, packing away more than 638,900 BTC (3% of the total circulating supply). For some Bitcoiners, Saylor’s conviction is a validation of the king of crypto’s coming-of-age as an institutional reserve asset. For critics, it’s a warning: centralization risk, wrapped in a narrative. So, where does the truth lie, and just how much supply is too much for any single entity? Crossing the 3% rubicon It wasn’t always clear this day would come. In the early days, Bitcoin was for nerdy devs, quasi-religious cypherpunks, and early adopters. Today, one NASDAQ-listed firm sits atop a pile of digital gold that overshadows that of BlackRock, Tesla, and Coinbase combined. It’s not just about numbers. As Nic Puckrin, CEO and founder at Coin Bureau, points out: “Having a NASDAQ-listed firm owning such a large allocation of BTC shows that Bitcoin has moved from the fringe to the spotlight of mainstream corporate finance… For institutions still hesitant, Strategy’s holdings act as a powerful signal, telling others that a publicly traded firm can allocate billions of dollars to BTC, and so can you.” Bitcoin has firmly entered the institutional era. For treasuries and pension funds searching for alternatives to cash, Strategy’s lead acts as a proof-of-concept. But this milestone also swings the conversation back to first principles. Bitcoin was designed as a decentralized network, immune to the grip of any single company, country,…

what happens when one firm holds 3% (or 7%) of all Bitcoin?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 21:09
Threshold
T$0.0164-1.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,472.18-0.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08813+1.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017419-2.74%
Wink
LIKE$0.008065-0.18%

Welcome to Slate Sundays, CryptoSlate’s new weekly feature showcasing in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and thought-provoking op-eds that go beyond the headlines to explore the ideas and voices shaping the future of crypto.

On Wall Street and Crypto Twitter, few names spark debate like Michael Saylor and his Bitcoin-hungry software company, Strategy.

Gone are the days when MicroStrategy was just a business intelligence software vendor. Today, “Strategy” stands as the world’s biggest corporate Bitcoin holder, packing away more than 638,900 BTC (3% of the total circulating supply).

For some Bitcoiners, Saylor’s conviction is a validation of the king of crypto’s coming-of-age as an institutional reserve asset.

For critics, it’s a warning: centralization risk, wrapped in a narrative. So, where does the truth lie, and just how much supply is too much for any single entity?

Crossing the 3% rubicon

It wasn’t always clear this day would come. In the early days, Bitcoin was for nerdy devs, quasi-religious cypherpunks, and early adopters. Today, one NASDAQ-listed firm sits atop a pile of digital gold that overshadows that of BlackRock, Tesla, and Coinbase combined.

It’s not just about numbers. As Nic Puckrin, CEO and founder at Coin Bureau, points out:

Bitcoin has firmly entered the institutional era. For treasuries and pension funds searching for alternatives to cash, Strategy’s lead acts as a proof-of-concept.

But this milestone also swings the conversation back to first principles. Bitcoin was designed as a decentralized network, immune to the grip of any single company, country, or billionaire.

What happens when one firm not only holds a massive position but relentlessly targets more? Saylor has alluded to ambitions as high as 7% of the total supply on numerous occasions.

Ecosystem impact: boon or bastion?

Make no mistake, Strategy’s holdings have shifted market dynamics. The float is tighter, and with so much supply boxed up in long-term corporate treasuries, the supply shock theory is very real. And that’s a double-edged sword. Tony Yazbeck, cofounder of The Bitcoin Way, comments:

For institutional Bitcoin evangelists, Strategy’s success is a green light, the mainstream embrace they’ve argued for since Bitcoin’s early days. Investment veteran and e-Cobalt founder Mitchell DiRaimondo says:

DiRaimondo sees Saylor’s conviction as transformative:

While Puckrin also celebrates Strategy’s achievement, he warns that cascading liquidations could be a real threat:

And that risk isn’t just theoretical. The last few years have seen failed treasury plays, sudden liquidations, and gut-wrenching moments when Bitcoin’s price fell off a cliff triggered by the actions of a few unscrupulous firms. FTX anyone?

Concentration risks and the centralization of Bitcoin’s supply

What are the other risks of concentrated holdings? As long-time Bitcoin advocate and security expert Jameson Lopp previously told Slate Sundays:

That’s why Lopp decided to invest in David Bailey’s Bitcoin Treasury company, Nakamoto, to prevent Strategy from pulling so much further ahead.

Bitcoin was built to withstand centralized attacks, but the question isn’t whether one company can break Bitcoin. It’s about how market perception changes when one player becomes the story. Wes Kaplan, former Cointelegraph CEO and current CEO of G-Knot, comments:

This isn’t just about market drama. It’s about dilution, fragility, and interconnected risk.

Matt Mudano, CEO of Arch Network, sees the bigger picture, questioning how the centralization of the Bitcoin supply affects miners. He notes:

The institutional era: friend or foe?

Macro analyst and Bitcoin advocate Lyn Alden holds a different view. She’s not concerned about the centralization of the Bitcoin supply, pointing out that the dynamics have always been this way: Mt. Gox had over 800,000 coins, a bigger percentage than BlackRock or Strategy has now.

Alden looks to leverage as the main culprit for systems to unravel, telling Slate Sundays:

Alden’s thoughts are echoed by OG Bitcoiner, CEO, and cofounder of BitcoinOS, Edan Yago. He says:

Mudano’s take is somewhat more cautious, reminding Bitcoiners to see the bigger picture rather than get blinded by NGU.

Institutional buying on overdrive

2025 is a certainly a year of inflection for Bitcoin. Strategy remains the largest non-sovereign treasury by a country mile. Metaplanet in Japan is stacking BTC as “Asia’s MicroStrategy.” And Nakamoto is grabbing headlines with the annihilation of its shares, down a horrifying 96% from their May highs.

Meanwhile, governments, ETFs, and exchanges now command close to a third of all circulating Bitcoin supply, and data from Glassnode shows that only 14-15% of Bitcoin is truly liquid, adding gravity to every move by the major players. The risk? Systemic fragility if one or two whales face margin calls or liquidity constraints.

Are we building the very vulnerabilities that Bitcoin was designed to eliminate? Counterparty risk, custody structures, and treasury strategies will all face their moment of truth.

Decentralization versus adoption

So, is Strategy’s position good or bad? The answer, as ever, is nuanced. For some, it’s the clearest sign yet that Bitcoin is maturing; a reserve-grade asset fit for institutional balance sheets. For others, it’s a warning to stay vigilant about concentration, transparency, and systemic risk. As Yago points out:

What matters most? Not whether one company can buy its way to dominance, but whether ownership (and stewardship) remains diverse.

The ethos that started this revolution was decentralization. If corporate and sovereign funds dominate the ledger, Bitcoin’s next chapter will depend on how they wield their power and what happens when the tides inevitably turn.

Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation, succinctly sums up the mood:

In the end, Bitcoin’s resilience won’t be measured by how much Strategy owns, but by how well the ecosystem adapts, expanding supply across corporates, institutions, and individuals. That’s what keeps Bitcoin true to form, and what will define whether it remains the people’s money… or the plaything of the corporate elite.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/strategy-and-the-centralization-question-what-happens-when-one-firm-holds-3-or-7-of-all-bitcoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

TLDR Bitcoin whales added $7.3B in September, controlling 18% of total BTC supply. Solana received a $1.1B investment from Pantera Capital this month. Ethereum’s stable ETH/BTC ratio indicates balanced capital flows. Smaller tokens are gaining traction as capital shifts from Bitcoin and ETH Bitcoin whales have been making major moves in September, with wallet addresses [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.011199+77.59%
Solana
SOL$238.07-1.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,487.31-0.47%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/21 22:23
Partager
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale’s newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum. Cardano & The Grayscale ETF Breakthrough Cardano (ADA) was […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1306+1.16%
Cardano
ADA$0.8856-1.93%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
Partager
Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

The post Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency landscape is no stranger to spectacular breakout stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once dismissed as a novelty, grew into a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem that rivaled established projects. Now, attention is turning to AlphaPepe (ALPE), a meme coin presale that has begun to attract investors with a mix of hype and tangible delivery. Learning From Shiba …
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001287-1.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.12-6.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010962+10.30%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/21 21:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Disney (DIS) Stock Takes Hit as Kimmel Controversy Rocks ABC Network

Crypto can’t afford to wait for perfect regulation