The post What is going to happen? [Video] appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just my take on what is going to happen in FTSE today. The research provided by Charmer Charts is provided solely to enable clients to make their own investment decisions and does not constitute personal investment recommendations. No recommendations are made directly or indirectly by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts as to the merits or suitability of any investment decision or transaction that may result directly or indirectly from having viewed the technical analysis investment research. Customers are therefore urged to seek independent financial advice if they are in any doubt. The value of investments and the income derived from them can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount you originally invested. Derivatives and foreign exchange trading are particularly high-risk, high-reward investment instruments and an investor may lose some or all of his or her original investment. Also, if you decide to acquire any investment denominated in a different currency you should note that changes in foreign exchange rates may have an adverse effect on the value, price and income of the investment in your own currency. Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts shall not be liable for any direct or indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage (including loss of profits, revenue or goodwill) arising from the use, inability to use, interruption or non-availability of the technical analysis investment research or any part of the research materials published or otherwise any loss of data on transmission, howsoever caused. Whilst the research material published is believed to be reliable and accurate, it is not independently verified. Accordingly, no representation or warranty is made or given by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts, its officers, agents or employees as to the accuracy or completeness of the same and no such person shall have liability for any inaccuracy… The post What is going to happen? [Video] appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just my take on what is going to happen in FTSE today. The research provided by Charmer Charts is provided solely to enable clients to make their own investment decisions and does not constitute personal investment recommendations. No recommendations are made directly or indirectly by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts as to the merits or suitability of any investment decision or transaction that may result directly or indirectly from having viewed the technical analysis investment research. Customers are therefore urged to seek independent financial advice if they are in any doubt. The value of investments and the income derived from them can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount you originally invested. Derivatives and foreign exchange trading are particularly high-risk, high-reward investment instruments and an investor may lose some or all of his or her original investment. Also, if you decide to acquire any investment denominated in a different currency you should note that changes in foreign exchange rates may have an adverse effect on the value, price and income of the investment in your own currency. Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts shall not be liable for any direct or indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage (including loss of profits, revenue or goodwill) arising from the use, inability to use, interruption or non-availability of the technical analysis investment research or any part of the research materials published or otherwise any loss of data on transmission, howsoever caused. Whilst the research material published is believed to be reliable and accurate, it is not independently verified. Accordingly, no representation or warranty is made or given by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts, its officers, agents or employees as to the accuracy or completeness of the same and no such person shall have liability for any inaccuracy…

What is going to happen? [Video]

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:06
GET
GET$0.005993-16.99%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005902-1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016879-5.55%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-9.53%
MAY
MAY$0.04039-8.41%

Just my take on what is going to happen in FTSE today.


The research provided by Charmer Charts is provided solely to enable clients to make their own investment decisions and does not constitute personal investment recommendations. No recommendations are made directly or indirectly by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts as to the merits or suitability of any investment decision or transaction that may result directly or indirectly from having viewed the technical analysis investment research. Customers are therefore urged to seek independent financial advice if they are in any doubt.

The value of investments and the income derived from them can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount you originally invested. Derivatives and foreign exchange trading are particularly high-risk, high-reward investment instruments and an investor may lose some or all of his or her original investment. Also, if you decide to acquire any investment denominated in a different currency you should note that changes in foreign exchange rates may have an adverse effect on the value, price and income of the investment in your own currency.

Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts shall not be liable for any direct or indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage (including loss of profits, revenue or goodwill) arising from the use, inability to use, interruption or non-availability of the technical analysis investment research or any part of the research materials published or otherwise any loss of data on transmission, howsoever caused. Whilst the research material published is believed to be reliable and accurate, it is not independently verified. Accordingly, no representation or warranty is made or given by Technicalanalysisreports.com or Charmer Charts, its officers, agents or employees as to the accuracy or completeness of the same and no such person shall have liability for any inaccuracy in, or omission from, such materials.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/ftse-today-what-is-going-to-happen-video-202509221009

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.11-8.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Partager
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04039-8.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Partager
US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.13371-16.27%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced