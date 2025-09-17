What Is Lyno AI? Best New Presale to Buy as AI-Driven Token Jumps in Popularity

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 14:40
Lyno AI is quickly becoming the new fast-lightning AI-blockchain protocol to revolutionize crypto trading. Its presale is ongoing as Early Bird at 0.050 per token, and the following step is 0.055. Already 498,224 tokens have been sold to investors, bringing in $24,911 of the projected final target price of $0.10.

Seizing Market Opportunities Before Surge

The AI crypto industry has a market cap of 32.1 billion but is experiencing a minor drop of 1.5% in September 2025. Nonetheless, tokens such as Lyno AI are on the rise owing to new treasury policies by big players such as Worldcoin. The same traders who forecasted the Ethereum breakout to $5,500 in 2025 are projecting possible 1400% returns on AI tokens utilizing rapidly smart arbitrage.

The strength of Lyno AI is that it uses high-level market intelligence software that automatically identifies arbitrage in Ethereum and more than a dozen other chains. Such transparency and real-time profit-sharing dashboard enables even an unprofessional trader in Europe to maximize gas charges and paths automatically. This is unlike other AI tokens who provide empty promises lacking concrete instruments. Cyberscope fully audits Lyno AI, with trust and security.

Why Lyno AI Is a Presale You Can’t Miss

Lyno provides the next generation AI-based cross-chain arbitrage that plays the field even. Previously, institutional arbitrage used to be a reserve of setups with million-dollar minimums, but Lyno allows retail investors to access the platform. Its token holders, LYNO, engage in governance, stakeholders, and a giveaway campaign, presale purchasers that buy more than 100 worth of tokens receive an opportunity to share in a 100K prize pool, divided among 10 investors.

The protocol is a secure design and audited smart contracts with lightning-fast execution speeds that can perform trades in milliseconds. Its market intelligence is an AI product that controls risk by slippage control, optimization of gas fees, and route selection without the need to be monitored manually.

Conclusion: Act Now Before Lyno AI Surges

Lyno AI is reinventing crypto arbitrage through autonomous cross-chain technology and community-based governance. An existing discounted price of Early Bird of $0.050 per token is a chance to buy early before the further stage of $0.055 and the ultimate price of $0.10. Having almost half a million tokens already sold and a freebie bonus, investors should not lose time and grab Lyno AI tokens before the price skyrockets. This presale is an innovation audited by Cyberscope and secures in the rapidly expanding AI crypto industry.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

PANews reported on September 17th that Newfire Technology Holdings Limited (1611.HK), Hong Kong's first publicly listed digital asset management platform, and Boyaa Interactive International Limited (0434.HK) announced a strategic partnership to jointly explore opportunities in the Web3 ecosystem. Newfire Technology will provide Boyaa Interactive with a digital asset compliance management program to support the development of its Web3 gaming ecosystem. It is reported that Boyaa Interactive has been deploying its Web3 strategy since 2023, and as of late August 2025, it has held approximately 3,670 bitcoins. Earlier news reported that Boyaa Interactive spent approximately HK$219 million this week to purchase a total of approximately 245 bitcoins .
Bitcoin
BTC$116,775.08+1.01%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0127-15.05%
PANews2025/09/17 15:31
China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

SMIC begins trials of China’s first advanced lithography tools.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:30
The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003761+4.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791-7.70%
PANews2025/06/22 22:41
