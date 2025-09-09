What is the Most Promising AI coin in 2025? DeepSnitch AI Nears $200k as BTC Steadies

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 20:45
Bitcoin
BTC$112,134.43-0.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1497+17.31%
bitcoin15 15

Bitcoin is rising again as titans like MicroStrategy continue accumulating tokens in September. Now trading around $112,000, Bitcoin is overturning its recent decline, and its positive momentum is being bolstered by growing ETF inflows. 

Following this upswing, investors are turning to the market with one question: What is the most promising AI coin in 2025? Bittensor and Near Protocol are in the spotlight, but smaller tokens like DeepSnitch AI presale coin may offer better returns. 

DeepSnitch leverages artificial intelligence to empower retail traders with quality investing insights, allowing them to keep up with whale activity. Here’s why investors say DeepSnitch might become one of the best-performing AI coins.

BTC stabilizes as corporate accumulation continues

Bitcoin bulls are jubilant over the recent acquisition by MicroStrategy. Shortly after missing out on the S&P 500, MicroStrategy confirmed its bullishness in Bitcoin with another $217 million purchase. 

This new acquisition of 1,955 BTC tokens takes the company’s total holdings to 638,460 tokens. Additionally, the new token purchase also helped MicroStrategy cement its place as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with around $42 billion in assets.

Many investors had wondered whether MicroStrategy would change its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, which involves monthly purchases. Their concerns came after the S&P 500 omitted MicroStrategy from its index, a situation that many had pinned on negative sentiments around cryptocurrencies. 

However, the company has remained undaunted, continuing to acquire BTC tokens monthly. In July, MSTR acquired 31,466 BTC tokens shortly after acquiring 17,000 tokens in June.

In light of MSTR’s commitment to its Bitcoin portfolio, many investors now have speculations about a possible rally. These investors point to MSTR’s accumulation strategy as whale positioning for a future rally. 

These sentiments have been strengthened by Bitcoin’s recent price gains, which saw the token rise by 3.51% over the past week. Still, despite trading at $112,579, BTC is down by 3.67% over the past month. But if investor predictions are accurate, then BTC might be preparing for a mega rally in the final quarter of 2025.

DeepSnitch to give small traders an edge this altseason

Crypto success often depends on being the first to react, something whales have always used to their advantage. DeepSnitch levels the playing field by putting retail traders on equal footing. Its AI agents continuously analyze market conditions, wallet movements, and contract risks, giving users instant access to insights that once required entire research teams.

DeepSnitch also shields you from threats. From rug pulls to pump-and-dump schemes, the platform’s surveillance tools are designed to spot manipulation early and keep your portfolio secure.

One area that makes DeepSnitch a standout project is its incorporation of artificial intelligence. Already, AI tokens have become one of the most popular assets in the crypto market. Additionally, many coin investors believe that AI tokens will outperform other assets in 2025.

Moreover, DeepSnitch offers the potential to make asymmetrical upside gains without breaking the bank. 

Now in its presale, one DSNT token is trading at $0.01634, giving early investors a chance to secure high-growth potential at a bargain price. Additionally, presale buyers will enjoy staking privileges alongside exclusive priority access to network features.

With retail adoption rising, DeepSnitch has all the right ingredients for a breakout.

Will the halving event make Bittensor one of the top AI tokens?

Bittensor AI is set to undergo its first-ever halving event in December. As the event draws nearer, investors are fixated on the token, watching its performance to see if a mega rally could be close by.

The event will cut daily TAO emissions by half, taking the 7,200 TAO to 3,600 TAO. Additionally, it will reduce selling pressure on TAO, a factor that could stimulate Bittensor’s price growth. Historically, assets like Bitcoin have benefited from halving events as their reduced supply boosted demand and increased the token’s price momentum. 

chart23

If a similar thing happens, investors asking what the most promising AI coin is in 2025 could turn to Bittensor. Already, the token is trading at $343.01 following its 12.1% increase over the past week. However, excitement around its halving event could push the token towards the $450 region.

Near Protocol could soar on the back of Fed rate cuts

Near Protocol is in the news again after its recent 7-day increase. Like many AI tokens, Near Protocol endured a bearish performance in August as market volatility soared. However, its price movement in early September could indicate a positive turnaround. Now trading at $2.56, NEAR is up by 9.27% over the past week. 

chart24

Additionally, Near Protocol could get a much-needed boost if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates in September. That would pump fresh capital into the coin market, increasing demand for top AI tokens like Near Protocol. This could spur a sharp price boost for the token.

Conclusion

One question currently dominates many crypto communities: What is the most promising AI coin in 2025? Interestingly, many investors have pointed to DeepSnitch, a newcomer that melds meme coin-like hype with practical real-world utility. 

Interest in DeepSnitch continues rising, taking its presale revenue to $192,000. With a price increase scheduled soon, now might be the best time to join DeepSnitch’s ecosystem. 

Visit the website to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale now.

deepsnitch

Frequently asked questions

Can DeepSnitch outshine top AI tokens?

Many investors believe DeepSnitch could become one of the top AI coins, citing its rapid presale growth and real-world utility.

Is DeepSnitch’s presale live?

DeepSnitch’s presale has kicked off, raising over $192,000 in record time. Joining its presale now can help investors capitalize on its next price increase.

Is DeepSnitch a trading platform?

No. DeepSnitch helps investors to compress market data and whale activity into actionable insights.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
Union
U$0.0097-4.24%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005899+25.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.063-3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 20:42
Partager
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.176-0.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04256+2.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Partager
Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/vietnam-crypto-trading-pilot-2027/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016462+1.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Sources: Stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase IPO size and pricing range

Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?