What is the Short-Term Outlook for Bitcoin? Is a Decline Coming? Analysts Comment

Cryptocurrency analysis platform Greeks.live has shared a cautious assessment of Bitcoin’s short-term outlook.

Many investors believe Bitcoin could break the $110,000 support level again, a scenario that could also lead to additional weakness in Ethereum (ETH), according to a briefing prepared for the Chinese community by Adam, the firm’s macroeconomics researcher.

The market outlook is marked by a negative CB premium and Ethereum’s failure to break above $5,000, prompting investors to adopt a cautious approach.

According to Greeks.live data, Bitcoin’s implied volatility remains stable at 35% across major maturities, while Ethereum’s implied volatility hovers around 65%. Short-term declines are more pronounced on the ETH side.

The statement noted that liquidity was generally weak in September, noting that the current correction has persisted for more than half a month and shows no signs of ending. Despite this, it argued that short-term options offer a relatively low-cost “buy the dip” opportunity, offering limited downside risk and unlimited upside potential, making them well-suited for directional buying in current market conditions.

*This is not investment advice.

