What is the Short-Term Outlook for Bitcoin? Is a Decline Coming? Analysts Comment

2025/09/09 16:01
Cryptocurrency analysis platform Greeks.live has shared a cautious assessment of Bitcoin’s short-term outlook.

Many investors believe Bitcoin could break the $110,000 support level again, a scenario that could also lead to additional weakness in Ethereum (ETH), according to a briefing prepared for the Chinese community by Adam, the firm’s macroeconomics researcher.

The market outlook is marked by a negative CB premium and Ethereum’s failure to break above $5,000, prompting investors to adopt a cautious approach.

According to Greeks.live data, Bitcoin’s implied volatility remains stable at 35% across major maturities, while Ethereum’s implied volatility hovers around 65%. Short-term declines are more pronounced on the ETH side.

The statement noted that liquidity was generally weak in September, noting that the current correction has persisted for more than half a month and shows no signs of ending. Despite this, it argued that short-term options offer a relatively low-cost “buy the dip” opportunity, offering limited downside risk and unlimited upside potential, making them well-suited for directional buying in current market conditions.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-is-the-short-term-outlook-for-bitcoin-is-a-decline-coming-analysts-comment/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
