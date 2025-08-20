What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

Par : PANews
2025/08/20 12:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.10026+0.20%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01835-0.38%

In the past two days, there has been more discussion about Solana's 100,000 TPS. The reason is that @cavemanloverboy did run 100,000+ TPS on the Solana mainnet, but most people did not understand the meaning behind this data:

1) First, Cavey's experiment was essentially an extreme test under "ideal conditions." This means it's not the typical performance of the Solana mainnet, and while it will differ from the lab data in the testnet environment, it's roughly the same.

Because he used a noop (no operation) test program. As the name suggests, it only performs the most basic signature verification and directly returns success. It does not perform any calculations, does not change any account status, and does not call other programs. Each transaction is only 200 bytes, far less than the 1kb+ of normal transactions.

This means that the 100,000 TPS test was actually calculated under an abnormal trading environment. It tested the maximum throughput of Solana's network layer and consensus layer, rather than the actual processing capacity of the application layer.

2) Another key to the success of this experiment was the Frankendancer validator client. Simply put, Frankendancer is a hybrid beta version of the Firedancer validator currently under development at Jump Crypto—it grafts Firedancer’s already-completed high-performance components onto the existing Solana validator.

In essence, Solana's node system was rebuilt using the same high-frequency trading technology stack as Wall Street. This performance improvement was achieved through underlying optimizations like sophisticated memory management and custom thread scheduling. Simply replacing some components can result in a 3-5x performance improvement.

3) This test experiment shows that Solana can achieve a TPS of 100,000+ under ideal conditions. So why is it only 3,000-4,000 TPS on a daily basis? There are three main reasons for this:

1. Solana's POH consensus mechanism requires constant voting by validators to maintain its validity. These voting transactions alone occupy over 70% of the block space, which reduces the performance channel for normal transactions. 2. Solana's ecosystem activities often involve a large amount of state contention. For example, when minting a new NFT or releasing a new MEME, there may be thousands of transactions competing for write permissions on the same account, resulting in a high rate of failed transactions.

3. In order to grab MEV benefits, the arbitrage robots in the Solana ecosystem may send a large number of invalid transactions, resulting in a waste of resources.

4) However, the upcoming full deployment of Firedancer and the consensus upgrade of Alpenglow will systematically address these issues.

A key aspect of the Alpenglow consensus upgrade is the shift of voting transactions off-chain, freeing up 70% of the space available for regular transactions. This also reduces confirmation times to 150 milliseconds, bringing Solana's DEX experience very close to that of a CEX. Furthermore, the activation of a local fee market prevents the embarrassing situation where a single popular Fomo application causes network congestion.

In addition to performance optimization and improvement, the key benefit of Firedancer is that it achieves client diversity, allowing Solana to be like Ethereum with multiple clients such as Geth Nethermind, which directly improves decentralization and single point node failure.

above.

Therefore, those who are knowledgeable about the discussion of Solana's 100,000 TPS actually see it as a sign of confidence in Solana's future upgraded client and consensus protocol , while those who are not familiar with the matter are trying to use the TPS arms race to make Solana more visible (although the TPS competition is already outdated). However, if you understand the meaning behind the experiment, it is still quite rewarding. I will share it with you for some popular science.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01839-0.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0884+19.94%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000084+16.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+2.73%
Partager
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Partager
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

The post Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain’s potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed’s internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets,” Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization’s role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ “It is possible that we could see a ‘tipping point’ where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology,” she explained. A “similar challenge with blockchain technologies” is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman’s comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks “hint at a more open,…
Vice
VICE$0.01164-3.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024+0.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation

Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients