What Ripple Is Secretly Building on XRPL With JPMorgan, Trump & BlackRock

An alleged ex-banker has leaked part of a Ripple, UBS NDA that mentions the possibility of “Biometric Identity Mapping.”

This comes as the market sentiment has also turned more positive for XRP, with a possible XRP ETF greenlight and a surge to $10.

According to a post by an ex-banker operating under the alias LordBelgrave on X, Ripple may be involved in a project far more ambitious than cross-border payments. The whistleblower claims to have leaked one of Ripple’s non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with UBS, and tucked inside was a detail that could reframe everything: a reference to “Biometric Identity Mapping.”

Biometric Identity Mapping refers to the process of linking a person’s unique biological traits, like fingerprints, facial recognition, iris scans, or even voice patterns, to a secure digital identity that can be verified across systems. If this is done, it could streamline KYC/AML compliance in banking by making verification faster and more secure, enabling borderless digital identity systems that link directly to payments, while also raising concerns tied to privacy and surveillance.

This hints at Ripple’s alignment with one of the hottest and most controversial frontiers in fintech, digital identity linked to global settlement systems.

Stellar Rippler highlighted in his analysis that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has long warned of governments using tech to tighten control over individual identity. At the time, most people assumed his remarks were directed solely at CBDCs. But if the NDA leak is real, Ripple may have been building something much broader, a system tying digital identity directly into payments infrastructure.

XRP in Healthcare

Beyond finance, XRP is quietly embedding itself into healthcare payments. Earlier, Crypto News Flash reported that Wellgistics Health announced its XRPL-powered payment system for over 6,500 U.S. pharmacies, combining instant settlement with compliance tracking. The company also plans to integrate XRP as a treasury reserve and liquidity tool. Backed by a $50 million equity line of credit, the company is building a real-time payments infrastructure around XRP.

It ties directly to what JPMorgan has already said: “Digital identity is the foundation of Web3.” And the World Economic Forum (WEF) goes even further. In its Blockchain Toolkit, the WEF lays out a blueprint that connects it all, digital IDs, compliance and regulatory tracking, plus integration with healthcare and supply chains.

And Ripple? They’ve got a seat at that very table, Garlinghouse photographed alongside Christine Lagarde, IMF officials, SWIFT executives like Chris Church, MAS leaders like its Chief Fintech Officer Sopnendu, and even Ripple alumni now working inside the IMF. He says, “Coincidence? Or was Ripple always the chosen rail for this ‘identity-health-finance’ merger?”

According to Stellar, the puzzle pieces point toward one initiative: DNA Protocol on XRPL. On July 4th, we reported that BlackRock launched its XDNA ETF, the same day as Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” cutting healthcare spending and announcing his Digital Health Tech Ecosystem. The XDA is primarily focused on DNA, genomic infrastructure, and health data investments.

Ripple’s push into Africa is starting to make more sense. Partnerships with Chipper Cash, Onafriq, and expansion across the MENA region once looked like just another payments play, but with DNA Protocol now onboarding labs across African nations, a bigger picture is emerging. DNA Protocol has already begun enrollment in Kenya, and in Nigeria, it has onboarded 11 labs. This is just the early stages of a much wider rollout.

Notably, activity on the XRP Ledger has picked up, with transactions climbing 15% in the past month, pushing volumes to about $2.7 billion. XRP is trading at $2.94, down 2.28% in the past 24 hours, but traders are eyeing the next potential targets in the $4.39 to $5.85 range in the short term.

]]>