What SEC Crypto ETF Delays Mean for Traders in 2025

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 01:00
U
U$0,02057+2,33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,663-4,69%
Bitcoin
BTC$113 274,5-2,68%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004736-5,78%
GET
GET$0,011232-4,32%

According to an official source, SEC crypto ETF delays are once again in the spotlight after regulators postponed rulings on Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin exchange-traded funds. Instead of granting approvals, the Securities and Exchange Commission extended review periods into October 2025.

The move highlights the SEC’s cautious approach as it weighs investor protection against surging demand for regulated crypto exposure.

SEC Holds Back Key Decisions

The SEC extended multiple deadlines:

  • Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF → October 8, 2025
  • Solana ETFs (21Shares & Bitwise) → October 16, 2025
  • 21Shares Core XRP Trust → October 19, 2025
  • CoinShares XRP ETF → October 23, 2025
  • Dogecoin, Litecoin, Hedera, Polkadot ETFs → extended into late 2025
  • Ethereum staking ETF proposals → pushed to late 2025

“Most of the final deadlines for crypto ETFs will fall in October 2025. The SEC is taking its time to address custody, liquidity, and risk questions before it makes sweeping approvals,” said Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart.

Bitcoin ETF inflowsWhat SEC Crypto ETF Delays Mean for Traders in 2025 Market

ETF Deadlines at a Glance

ETF ProposalFocusNew SEC Deadline
Truth Social Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF75% BTC, 25% ETHOctober 8, 2025
Solana ETFs (21Shares, Bitwise)SolanaOctober 16, 2025
21Shares Core XRP TrustXRPOctober 19, 2025
CoinShares XRP ETFXRPOctober 23, 2025
Bitwise Dogecoin ETFDogecoinOctober 8, 2025
Grayscale Hedera ETFHederaOctober 8, 2025
Ethereum ETFs (with staking)Ethereum + staking featureExtended, Q4 2025

Why These Delays Matter

For markets, SEC crypto ETF delays are more than routine. They create short-term volatility, frustrate traders, and prolong uncertainty over mainstream adoption.

Yet the ETF market is heating up:

  • Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $3.6B in net inflows in May 2025, with total assets at $127B, around 6% of BTC’s market cap.
  • Ethereum ETFs rebounded strongly. On August 12, 2025, they logged $524M in inflows in one day, part of $2.34B over several days.
  • By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs saw lighter flows of about $65.9M that day.

This highlights a shifting investor appetite, with Ethereum gaining momentum as ETFs expand their institutional appeal.

SEC Crypto ETF DelaysBitcoin and Ethereum ETF inflows show resilience despite SEC crypto ETF delays

How Prices and Sentiment Are Moving

Despite regulatory pauses, prices remain strong:

  • Ethereum trades above $4,400, lifted by institutional buyers like Bitmine Immersion Technologies and Sharplink Gaming, betting on ETH ETFs.
  • Over the last month, Ethereum surged 54%, outpacing Bitcoin’s 10% rise amid optimism for ETF approvals and stablecoin reforms (GENIUS Act).
  • Meanwhile, BlackRock took advantage of dips to buy over $1B in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, signaling long-term institutional confidence.

On X, traders remain split. Some complain about “red candles” after delay announcements, while others view the pause as groundwork for stronger approvals in 2026.

Spotlight on Trump Media’s “Blue Chip ETF”

Trump Media & Technology Group also filed a Crypto Blue Chip ETF, aiming to hold Bitcoin (70%), Ethereum (15%), Solana (8%), Cronos (5%), and XRP (2%). Crypto.com would handle custody.

If approved, it would be one of the first diversified U.S. crypto ETFs. But analysts caution that the SEC is likely to apply even stricter reviews to such multi-asset products.

Global Context: U.S. vs Overseas Markets

While the SEC delays, other regions advance:

  • Europe has already listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs on Amsterdam exchanges.
  • Hong Kong launched spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in April 2024, drawing significant inflows.

This raises competitive stakes, with the U.S. risking an innovation gap if approvals drag on.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, SEC crypto ETF delays highlight the ongoing clash between investor demand and regulatory caution. The bulk of rulings is now set for October 2025, so markets will have to wait for weeks.

Nevertheless, the momentum is still moving with institutional activities, strong Ethereum inflows, and global ETF progress. While frustrating for traders in the long run, eventual approvals can make a difference, particularly in legitimizing assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana in U.S. markets for a long time ahead.

For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions.

Summary

The SEC has pushed forward decisions regarding several crypto ETFs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Hedera. Most rulings are now due in October 2025. The SEC crypto ETF delays approvals once again, underscoring the regulators’ wariness about what is happening, even when institutional inflows are seen on Ethereum, while Bitcoin ETFs get billions. Displeasing for investors, but in the long run, this could result in the creation of more robust frameworks with wider adoption possibilities.

FAQs on SEC crypto ETF delays

Q1: What does ETF mean in crypto?

An ETF tracks the price of assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum, giving investors exposure without directly holding coins.

Q2: What is the reason for SEC crypto ETF delays?

The SEC wants more time to evaluate custody, liquidity, and investor protection risks.

Q3: Which ETFs were delayed in 2025?

Truth Social Bitcoin/Ethereum ETF, XRP ETFs, Solana ETFs, Dogecoin ETF, Hedera ETF, and Ethereum staking proposals.

Q4: How do delays affect prices?

They often spark short-term volatility, but long-term adoption depends on approvals and institutional inflows.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): A regulated security that tracks assets like BTC or ETH.

Custody: Safe, regulated storage of digital assets.

Liquidity: How easily assets can be bought or sold without major price shifts.

AUM (Assets Under Management): Total value managed by a fund.

Sources / References

Decrypt

CoinDesk

CryptoBriefing

CoinTelegraph

CryptoSlate

BeInCrypto

AP News

Business Insider

CryptoNews

Reuters

Read More: What SEC Crypto ETF Delays Mean for Traders in 2025">What SEC Crypto ETF Delays Mean for Traders in 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,02219-11,06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,016906-6,37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2,444-4,45%
RealLink
REAL$0,05082+0,37%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1003-0,65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0,02057+1,98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05797+0,78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03852-2,94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules