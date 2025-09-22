Key announcements included Stellar’s Meridian Pay, an open-source smart wallet; the USDY yield-bearing stablecoin from Ondo Finance; Centrifuge’s new tokenized funds, etc. The conference emphasized Stellar’s focus on stablecoins and cross-chain interoperability, including PayPal’s PYUSD integration. Last week, on September 17-18, Stellar Meridian 2025, one of the year’s most anticipated crypto conferences, took place at [...]]]>Key announcements included Stellar’s Meridian Pay, an open-source smart wallet; the USDY yield-bearing stablecoin from Ondo Finance; Centrifuge’s new tokenized funds, etc. The conference emphasized Stellar’s focus on stablecoins and cross-chain interoperability, including PayPal’s PYUSD integration. Last week, on September 17-18, Stellar Meridian 2025, one of the year’s most anticipated crypto conferences, took place at [...]]]>

What Stellar (XLM) Announced at Meridian 2025 — and Why It Matters

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/22 22:59
Last week, on September 17-18, Stellar Meridian 2025, one of the year’s most anticipated crypto conferences, took place at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro. The event brought together developers, regulators, and financial institutions to discuss the future of the Stellar (XLM) ecosystem.

During the conference, ecosystem participants announced new projects and integrations, signaling strong growth prospects for the Stellar network heading into 2026.

What Happened At the Stellar Meridian 2025 Event?

Stellar’s Meridian 2025 conference highlighted the network’s expanding role in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, stablecoin adoption, and cross-chain interoperability. The two-day event, held in Rio de Janeiro, saw multiple announcements aimed at broadening Stellar’s financial ecosystem.

One of the key launches was Meridian Pay, an open-source smart wallet developed by the Stellar Development Foundation. The browser-based wallet supports multiple use cases and allows users to collect NFTs and special tokens during the conference, which can later be transferred to their main Stellar wallets.

Stellar also welcomed the launch of USDY, a yield-bearing stablecoin from Ondo Finance, as mentioned in the previous story. USDY enables investors to earn yield from a basket of assets regulated by financial institutions, demonstrating Stellar’s growing capabilities in tokenizing assets.

In the RWA tokenization space, Centrifuge announced new tokenized funds on Stellar, including deJTRSY (Janus Henderson Short-Term US Treasury) and deJAAA, a DeFi AAA-rated collateralized loan obligation (CLO). With 24/7 trading, these funds give average Stellar users exposure to institutional-grade, regulated financial products previously unavailable on the network, per the official announcement.

Brazilian fintech Etherfuse introduced TESOURO, a stablebond backed by Brazilian central bank bonds, offering high APYs in Brazilian Real terms. Additional highlights included MoneyGram, which confirmed its upcoming application update in partnership with Crossmint to enable new use cases for USDC in Colombia, with plans to expand the rollout internationally.

Key Focus on Tokenization and Stablecoins

Meridian 2025 placed Stellar at the forefront of digital asset adoption, with discussions emphasizing the network’s role in integrating blockchain technology into global financial systems.

Key themes at the conference included tokenization, stablecoins, and interoperability, supported by a favorable pro-crypto regulatory environment in the United States. Panels and discussions highlighted how tokenizing assets such as treasuries and other financial instruments can unlock liquidity, transparency, and market access—especially in traditionally underserved sectors.

Stellar’s growing stablecoin ecosystem was also showcased, including the introduction of PayPal’s PYUSD on the network. Speakers noted that in regions with volatile currencies or limited financial infrastructure, stablecoins and tokenized yield products can provide accessible and reliable financial services to users worldwide.

