What Time Do The 2025 Emmy Awards Start? Here’s Everything To Know

This photo shows an Emmy statuette at the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview at LA Live Event Deck on September 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Television’s biggest night is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 13, as Hollywood royalty gather at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the coveted 77th annual Emmy Awards.
The star-studded awards ceremony celebrates the best in television that aired from June 2024 to May 2025. There will be 25 awards handed out throughout the evening, honoring excellence in drama, comedy, limited series and talk series, as well as outstanding achievements in acting, writing, directing and more.
Apple TV+’s dystopian workplace series Severance leads the nominations with an impressive 27 nods. The show is a favorite for Best Drama Series, one of the evening’s most anticipapted awards, against Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus.
Another Apple TV+ original, The Studio, is also a front runner in the comedy categories (the Seth Rogen-led series already won nine Creative Arts Emmys last weekend). Meanwhile, Netflix’s breakout show Adolescence is a serious contender in the limited series category. It’s competing against HBO Max’s The Penguin, which took home eight Creative Emmys.
Thirty-five first-time acting nominees are vying for Emmys this year, including Harrison Ford for Shrinking, Owen Cooper for Adolescence, Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus, Colin Farrell for The Penguin and Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard are also nominated for their first-ever Emmys for appearances in The Studio.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Emmys, including when to watch the main ceremony and red carpet, who’s hosting and presenting, all the major nominees and more.
What Time Do The 2025 Emmy Awards Start?
Jean Smart, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks", poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
The 2025 Emmy Awards will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 14, on CBS. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the ceremony live, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch it the following day.
Find out exactly how to watch the Emmy Awards on cable, streaming platforms and free options, below.
What Time Is The 2025 Emmy Awards Red Carpet?
Selena Gomez at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment Tonight’s coverage, ET: Live on the Emmys Red Carpet, will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the pre-show.
Meanwhile, E!’s coverage of the red carpet, Live From E!: 2025 Emmys, will begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on E! Hosts Zuri Hall and Heather McMahan will interview stars on the red carpet.
People and Entertainment Weekly will also be broadcasting live from the red carpet on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.
Who Is Hosting The 2025 Emmys?
Nate Bargatze during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the awards ceremony for the first time. Bargatze boasts three Netflix stand-up specials and is nominated for two Emmys tonight for his recent special, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze. He’s up for Outstanding Variety Special and Best Writing in a Variety Special.
In an interview with The Wrap, Bargatze teased that he will make fun of himself as much as anyone in the audience. “I want to feel different,” he said. “If we talk about them, I want to do it in a way that hasn’t been done.”
The comedian continued, “When the celebrities are there, you want to be able to see them afterwards and it not be weird. Jokes are naturally going to be kind of mean. That’s the only way it’s going to be funny,” he added. “We’re going to have jokes about shows, but I’m not trying to be, I don’t want to make anybody sad.”
Who Is Presenting At The 2025 Emmy Awards?
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
The 77th annual Emmy Awards will feature an impressive lineup of presenters handing out awards tonight. From past and present stars of The White Lotus to Law & Order: SVU’s power duo, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, to Wednesday actresses Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega, the roster is truly star-studded.
Here’s the full list of Emmys presenters announced so far:
- Elizabeth Banks
- Ike Barinholtz
- Angela Bassett
- Jason Bateman
- Kathy Bates
- Kristen Bell
- Alexis Bledel
- Sterling K. Brown
- Stephen Colbert
- Jennifer Coolidge
- Alan Cumming
- Eric Dane
- Colman Domingo
- Tina Fey
- Walton Goggins
- Tony Goldwyn
- Lauren Graham
- Kathryn Hahn
- Mariska Hargitay
- Justin Hartley
- Charlie Hunnam
- Jude Law
- James Marsden
- Christopher Meloni
- Leanne Morgan
- Julianne Nicholson
- Jenna Ortega
- Sarah Paulson
- Evan Peters
- Parker Posey
- Jeff Probst
- Phylicia Rashad
- Hiroyuki Sanada
- Anna Sawai
- Michael Schur
- Sydney Sweeney
- Sofia Vergara
- Jesse Williams
- Catherine Zeta-Jones
- Brad Garrett
- Young Mazino
- S. Epatha Merkerson
- Hunter Schafer
- Ray Romano
- Ice T
Who Is Nominated At The 2025 Emmy Awards?
(L-R) Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White attend The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party at Otium on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Apple TV+’s thriller Severance leads the 2025 Emmys with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin with 24. Apple TV+’s The Studio and HBO’s The White Lotus are tied with 23 nominations each. Here are all the nominees for the major categories tonight.
Best Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Best Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
Best Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Best Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Best Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Merritt Wever, Severance
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Dan Gilroy, Andor
Joe Sachs, The Pitt
R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
Dan Erickson, Severance
Will Smith, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Janus Metz, Andor
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
John Wells, The Pitt
Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
Ben Stiller, Severance
Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver, The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
Nicole Kassell, Sirens
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
How Long Is The 2025 Emmy Awards On For?
Lamorne Morris accepts the Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series award for "Fargo" onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
The 2025 Emmy Awards will air from 8 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET, running for approximately three hours, according to CBS’s television schedule.
