What Time Does It Start & How To Watch

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez faces off against Terence Crawford during a weigh-in ahead of their undisputed super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Saturday night in Las Vegas, the time and place for a potentially epic night of boxing. Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford.

The fight is one of the biggest in decades, but it’s not on pay-per-view. Any Netflix subscriber can watch the entire fight card for no additional cost.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, Time, and How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

When: Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 pm ET (prelims begin at 5:30 pm on YouTube; main event follows on Netflix)

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas — streaming globally, only on Netflix

Price: Free on Netflix for subscribers to the streaming service. The fight is included in all plans. How: Log in to your Netflix account, and look for the fight featured on the homepage. Within the app, you can set a reminder to be notified when the broadcast goes live.

Full Card

Main Card

Main Event – Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs), 12 Rounds

Canelo Alvarez (167.5) vs. Terence Crawford (167.5)

Callum Walsh (153.5) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (153)

Christian Mbilli (167) vs. Lester Martinez (167)

Mohammed Alakel (132) vs. Travis Crawford (132.5)

Prelims

Middleweight Bout (156 lbs), 10 Rounds

Serhii Bohachuk (155) vs. Brandon Adams (156)

Ivan Dychko (239.5) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (256)

Reito Tsutsumi (129.5) vs. Javier Martinez (129.5)

Sultan Almohammed (132.5) vs. Martin Caraballo (133)

Steven Nelson (171.5) vs. Raiko Santana (171.5)

Marco Verde (158) vs. Sona Akale (159.5)

Canelo Alvarez – Last 5 Fights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez poses on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his undisputed super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Win vs. William Scull – UD – May 3, 2025

If I’m being honest, I’m not sure Canelo won this fight. Scull’s gameplan wasn’t exactly crowd pleasing, but Canelo couldn’t touch him. He exposed Canelo’s lack of foot speed and it could be a part of Crawford’s blueprint to beat him. Canelo’s Grade: C

Win vs. Edgar Berlanga – UD – September 14, 2024

Canelo’s hand speed was on display. He dropped Berlanga with a nasty, quick and crafty left hook. However, I don’t think Canelo had a seek-and-destroy mentality in this fight, thus Berlanga went the distance. Canelo’s Grade: B-

Win vs. Jaime Munguía – UD – May 4, 2024

Canelo dropped Munguia with a perfectly placed punch, but did not go for the finish as he could have in this fight. Very similar level of content dominance to the Berlanga fight. Canelo’s Grade: B

Win vs. Jermell Charlo – UD – September 30, 2023

Charlo’s effort was embarrassing in this fight. Canelo knew he didn’t want to fight and he punished him enough to win the fight. However, Charlo made it tough for either man to look good. Canelo’s Grade: B

Win vs. John Ryder – UD – May 6, 2023

Canelo didn’t look great in this one, though he was clearly better than Ryder. He outpointed the tough and game challenger, but failed to get the finish. Canelo’s Grade: B

Terence Crawford – Last 5 Fights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: Terence Crawford poses on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his undisputed super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Win vs. Israil Madrimov – UD – August 3, 2024

This was a very tough fight for Crawford. Madrimov’s style and movement gave him a real challenge. Crawford won, but it was much closer than many might have expected. The level of success from Madrimov may have some Crawford fans worried. Crawford’s Grade: B-

Win vs. Errol Spence Jr – TKO (R9) – July 29, 2023

This was arguably Crawford’s signature performance. He destroyed Spence in their long-awaited battle. Spence doesn’t look like the same fighter after his car accident and the rigors of his career. Still, Crawford was dominant in a fight he’d waited nearly his entire career to have. Crawford’s Grade: A+

Win vs. David Avanesyan – KO (R6) – December 10, 2022

Complete domination for Crawford in a fight that he should have dominated. Avanesyan is not on Crawford’s level and it looked that way. Crawford’s Grade: A

Win vs. Shawn Porter – TKO (R10) – November 20, 2021

This was a great fight, which is something you’ll often see whenever Porter is involved. This may be Crawford’s most impressive win all things considered. Porter is as tough as they come. Crawford didn’t just beat Porter, he became the only man to stop him. Crawford’s Grade: A+

Win vs. Kell Brook – TKO (R4) – November 14, 2020

Perhaps Brook was way past his prime when this fight happened. In any case, Crawford destroyed him within four rounds to solidify his spot as one of the premier welterweights in the world. Crawford’s Grade: A

Undercard Spotlight: Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Opponents Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez face off during the Canelo v Crawford ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images) TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images

Christian Mbilli is one of the rising forces at 168 pounds, and his clash with Lester Martinez could be a springboard to even bigger opportunities. At the weigh-ins, both men came in at 167 pounds, signaling they’re ready for battle.

Mbilli, who has steadily been climbing the ranks, knows that a strong performance here could position him as the next challenger for the super middleweight crown. Martinez is a dangerous opponent, though, bringing power and toughness to the ring.

This fight may not have the main-event spotlight, but it could very well steal the show if Mbilli looks as sharp as expected.

Check out the live blog for the entire event here to follow all the results.