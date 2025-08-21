What Time Does James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Begin Streaming?

“Peacemaker” Season 2 poster art featuring Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. HBO

Peacemaker Season 2 — James Gunn’s DC Universe series starring John Cena in the title role — is new on streaming and cable this week. When does the series get underway?

Cena’s Peacemaker, aka Chris Smith, was first introduced in DC’s live-action realm in the 2021 DC Studios movie The Suicide Squad. Gunn then created the Peacemaker spinoff series in 2022, with Season 2 setting up the new DCU following the events of Superman, which the acclaimed filmmaker also wrote and directed.

ForbesJames Gunn On ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, DCU And Valuable Start At Troma

The official logline for the new season of the series reads, “In Season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker Season 2 also stars Season 1 cast Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick. New Peacemaker cast members for Season 2 include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez and Tim Meadows.

Forbes‘Fallout’ Season 2 Poster Released; Walton Goggins Teases Tone Of New Season

Peacemaker Season 2 begins streaming with Episode 1 on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. On cable, Peacemaker Season 2 will begin airing on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Peacemaker creator Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 and directed three, including Episode 1.

How Are Critics Reacting To Peacemaker Season 2 So Far?

Peacemaker Season 2 to date has earned a 98% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 41 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus and Popcornmeter score based on verified user ratings are still pending.

By contrast, Peacemaker Season 1 received a 93% “fresh” critics rating on RT based on 90 reviews.

ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Gets Theatrical And Netflix Dates

The RT Critics Consensus for Peacemaker Season 1 reads, “John Cena’s still in solid form in Peacemaker, leading a bloody good time that gives writer-director James Gunn full permission to let his freak flag fly.”

Peacemaker Season 1 also received an 87% “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings.

Peacemaker Season 2 begins streaming with Episode 1 on HBO Max on Thursday, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and airs on cable on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Forbes‘Superman’: What Bonus Features Come With The New Streaming Release?