What Time Does ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Premiere? How To Watch Tonight

2025/09/17 03:49
LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 105 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Vince Valitutti/PEACOCK/ITV via Getty Images)

Vince Valitutti/PEACOCK/ITV via Getty Images

We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games following the dramatic finale of Love Island USA Season 7. With fan-favorites returning from the entire franchise, read on to discover when Love Island Games Season 2 premieres, how to watch and more.

Love Island Games is a relatively new spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major difference — all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more.

Similar to Love Island USA, the show will be hosted by former Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who is taking over from Love Island UK star Maya Jama. Iain Stirling is back as narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will once again host Love Island: Aftersun on Saturdays.

Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. Unfortunately, the couple split. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that they had decided to remain “just friends.”

As for the Season 2 cast, fans will recognize familiar faces from Love Island USA Season 7, alongside stars from Seasons 6 and 5. Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island Games Season 2.

What Time Does Love Island Games Season 2 Premiere?

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Aftersun” Episode 635 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images)

Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Love Island Games Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

During the week of Sept. 16, new episodes will be released daily at 9 p.m. ET. After that, episodes will drop on Peacock from Thursday through Tuesday (with the exception of Wednesdays).

Saturday episodes are dedicated to the official aftershow, Love Island: Aftersun, where host Maura Higgins (Love Island UK Season 5) will dive into the week’s drama, interview eliminated contestants and more.

How To Watch Love Island Games Season 2

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 727 — Pictured: Andreina Santos — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images)

Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Love Island Games Season 2 is exclusively streaming on Peacock. To watch, you’ll need to sign up for a Peacock subscription. The Premium Monthly plan costs $10.99 per month (or $109.99 annually), while Premium Plus (no ads) is $16.99 per month (or $169.99 annually). Peacock is currently offering a promotion for both annual plans, where you get 12 months for the price of 10.

Can You Watch Love Island Games Season 2 For Free?

LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA — “Back in the Saddle, Baby!” Episode 105 — Pictured: Kendall Washington — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

Casey Durkin/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Yes! Peacock offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. To sign up, simply visit the Peacock registration page, enter your information and create an account. After your free trial ends, you’ll be charged based on your selected plan. Keep in mind that Peacock subscriptions automatically renew monthly unless canceled.

Where Is Love Island Games Season 2 Being Filmed?

LOVE ISLAND USA — Pictured: Love Island USA Villa — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images)

Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Love Island Games Season 2 is being filmed in Fiji. The contestants will be staying at the same villa that’s used for Love Island USA.

Who’s In The Love Island Games Season 2 Cast?

Love Island Games Season 2 Cast

Courtesy of Peacock

On May 29, Peacock revealed the 10 returning islanders competing in the first round of Love Island Games. Here’s the full list of the main cast:

Women:

  • Andrea Carmona from Love Island USA Season 6
  • Andreina Santos from Love Island USA Season 7
  • Garbi Denteh from Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Season 4
  • Kay Kay Gray from Love Island USA Season 5
  • Lucinda Strafford from Love Island UK Season 7, Love Island AUS Season 5
  • Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr from Love Island Malta Season 1
  • Solène Favreau from Love Island France Season 2

Men:

  • Charlie Georgiou from Love Island USA Season 7
  • Christopher Seeley from Love Island USA Season 7
  • Isaiah Campbell from Love Island USA Season 4
  • Josh Goldstein from Love Island USA Season 3
  • Kendall Washington from Love Island USA Season 6*, Love Island: Beyond the Villa* Season 2
  • Mert Okatan from Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2 and 3
  • Tyrique Hyde from Love Island UK Season 10

Check out Peacock’s official cast teaser for Love Island Games Season 2 below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/16/what-time-is-the-love-island-games-season-2-premiere-heres-how-to-watch/

