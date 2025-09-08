What Time Does MTV VMAs Red Carpet Pre-Show Begin? How To Watch

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) WireImage

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards celebration is Sunday night, which is preceded by a red carpet pre-show from UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will be hosted by rap icon and NCIS franchise star LL Cool J and will feature live performances by this year’s top MTV VMA nominee Lady Gaga, as well as several other artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll and Busta Rhymes.

Before the MTV VMAs get underway at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on free TV on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Premium, the action begins with the event’s red carpet pre-show.

The 2025 MTV VMA red carpet pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on cable and dish satellite and will air on MTV, BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

The MTV VMA red carpet pre-show will be hosted by Kevan Kenny and singer-songwriter Nessa. The pre-show will also feature KATSEYE performing their songs “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” from the hit girl group’s new EP Beautiful Chaos.

The MTV Video Music Awards are voted on by fans. This year’s nominees for the evening’s top award, Video of the Year are:

“Brighter Days Ahead” – Ariana Grande

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Timeless” – The Weeknd, Playboi Carti

Lady Gaga is up for 12 MTV VMAs to lead the field of nominees, followed by Bruno Mars with 11 and Kendrick Lamar with 10. ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter have eight MTV VMA nominations each, while Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are both up for seven Moon Man trophies. Billie Eilish is up for six MTV VMAs, while Charli xcx is nominated for five.

