The post What Time Does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere On ABC? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS Disney Tonight, Mel Owens steps into the spotlight as the second-ever Golden Bachelor. The 66-year-old Michigan native begins his journey for a second chance at love, with 23 golden bachelorettes competing for his heart. Learn what time The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC, how to watch on cable and streaming and more. The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of the popular Bachelor franchise that follows a single senior man seeking love among a group of senior women. Owens was selected as the lead for Season 2 after a friend encouraged him to apply for The Golden Bachelor. A former professional athlete, Owens attended the University of Michigan and played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1981 to 1989. He later retired from the NFL and relocated to Orange County, Calif., where he became a sports lawyer, representing clients in cases involving sports-related injuries. In June, Owens sparked controversy when he stated on the In The Trenches podcast that he would be cutting any woman over 60 from the show. “They ask me, ‘What’s your preference?’ So I just said 45 to 60, just being honest,” he said at the time. “And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, ‘You know, if they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.’” He later apologized in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate. “The comments I made were unfair and insensitive, but I apologized to them collectively,” Owens… The post What Time Does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere On ABC? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS Disney Tonight, Mel Owens steps into the spotlight as the second-ever Golden Bachelor. The 66-year-old Michigan native begins his journey for a second chance at love, with 23 golden bachelorettes competing for his heart. Learn what time The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC, how to watch on cable and streaming and more. The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of the popular Bachelor franchise that follows a single senior man seeking love among a group of senior women. Owens was selected as the lead for Season 2 after a friend encouraged him to apply for The Golden Bachelor. A former professional athlete, Owens attended the University of Michigan and played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1981 to 1989. He later retired from the NFL and relocated to Orange County, Calif., where he became a sports lawyer, representing clients in cases involving sports-related injuries. In June, Owens sparked controversy when he stated on the In The Trenches podcast that he would be cutting any woman over 60 from the show. “They ask me, ‘What’s your preference?’ So I just said 45 to 60, just being honest,” he said at the time. “And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, ‘You know, if they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.’” He later apologized in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate. “The comments I made were unfair and insensitive, but I apologized to them collectively,” Owens…

What Time Does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere On ABC? Here’s How To Watch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:01
MemeCore
M$2.51859+7.70%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
SUN
SUN$0.028795-4.61%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01471+0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08472-0.72%
SphereX
HERE$0.000275+25.57%

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS

Disney

Tonight, Mel Owens steps into the spotlight as the second-ever Golden Bachelor. The 66-year-old Michigan native begins his journey for a second chance at love, with 23 golden bachelorettes competing for his heart. Learn what time The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC, how to watch on cable and streaming and more.

The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of the popular Bachelor franchise that follows a single senior man seeking love among a group of senior women. Owens was selected as the lead for Season 2 after a friend encouraged him to apply for The Golden Bachelor.

A former professional athlete, Owens attended the University of Michigan and played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1981 to 1989. He later retired from the NFL and relocated to Orange County, Calif., where he became a sports lawyer, representing clients in cases involving sports-related injuries.

In June, Owens sparked controversy when he stated on the In The Trenches podcast that he would be cutting any woman over 60 from the show. “They ask me, ‘What’s your preference?’ So I just said 45 to 60, just being honest,” he said at the time. “And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, ‘You know, if they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.’”

He later apologized in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate. “The comments I made were unfair and insensitive, but I apologized to them collectively,” Owens said. “Looking back on it, it was wrong to say, and I shouldn’t have said it.”

Owens also told Glamour that he “apologized to the women on the show.” This year’s contestants include 23 women from various backgrounds, ranging from yacht sales representatives to retired firefighters, cosmetic dentists, fitness professionals and more.

Here’s everything to know about watching the premiere and new episodes.

What Time Does The Golden Bachelor Premiere Tonight on ABC?

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS

Disney

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

What Is The Golden Bachelor Season 2 Release Schedule?

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) ANDRA, SANDRA WICKS

Disney

New episodes of The Golden Bachelor Season 2 will air weekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day (Thursdays).

ABC has not yet announced the full schedule for The Golden Bachelor Season 2. The first season consisted of nine episodes, with the finale airing in late November. Stay tuned for details on the Women Tell All reunion, Fantasy Suites, the Season 2 finale and more.

How To Watch The Golden Bachelor Season 2 On Cable

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) MEL OWENS, JESSE PALMER

Disney

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 will air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you have a cable provider login, you can also stream the dating show online at ABC.com.

If you don’t have cable, you can still watch ABC through several live TV streaming services that carry the network. Options include Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and SlingTV, all of which offer free trials.

How To Watch The Golden Bachelor Season 2 On Streaming

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – “201/202” – Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women embodying elegance and strength. After a dazzling Queen Mary date and a cheerleading showdown judged by Paula Abdul, the week ends with a sun-soaked pool party and a high-stakes rose ceremony. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) SUSIE

Disney

New episodes of The Golden Bachelor will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting on Thursdays. The most affordable Hulu and Disney+ bundle starts at $10.99 per month. You can also bundle Disney+, Hulu, and Max for $16.99 per month, or Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN for $29.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Hulu+ Live TV costs between $81.99 and $95.99 per month, depending on the bundle you select. Hulu+ Live TV is giving new subscribers a three-day free trial.

Watch an official teaser for The Golden Bachelor Season 2, below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/24/what-time-does-the-golden-bachelor-premiere-on-abc-heres-how-to-watch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000278+26.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369-0.12%
Cardano
ADA$0.8207+1.08%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Partager
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.013809+0.36%
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.25%
Union
U$0.010282+1.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.386+0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007962-2.15%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff