Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Eddy Chen/Prime

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 8.

Belly (Lola Tung) is entering her Paris era. After she and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) called off their wedding in Episode 8, she purchased a flight to The City of Love. Here’s exactly when The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 9, will drop, a recap of last week and what to expect in the final three episodes of the series.

Last week, Belly’s love triangle with Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah reached a breaking point. Conrad doubled down on his feelings for her, while Belly eventually confessed to Jeremiah about what happened with Conrad on the beach. This led to Jeremiah disappearing on their wedding morning, and Taylor (Rain Spencer) telling Belly not to marry him. Conrad managed to find him, and the brothers finally hashed it all out. Jere wants Conrad to never see Belly again.

Moments before walking down the aisle, Jeremiah asks Belly to look him in the eyes and tell him that she still doesn’t love Conrad. After Belly says that she’ll always love Conrad and have him in her heart, but that she chooses him, Jeremiah says that’s not enough. He tells Belly that she can’t marry him to erase Conrad and walks away.

Just before boarding her flight to Paris, Belly looked over and saw Conrad sitting at the airport, likely waiting for his flight to California. In the final seconds before the screen cut to black, she appeared to be moving toward him.

On Aug. 29, Prime Video released a new teaser trailer for Belly’s adventure abroad in the final three episodes of the series, which deviates from Jenny Han’s book, We’ll Always Have Summer. Will she be able to find herself without the boys, or will Conrad and/or Jeremiah come visit her?

What Time Does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 9 Come Out?

Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Erika Doss/Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 9 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Prime Video. Here’s the full release schedule for the three remaining episodes.

How To Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 9

Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Erika Doss/Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3, Episode 9, and past episodes of the romance drama, are available to stream on Prime Video.

To watch the series, you will need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Or, you can sign up for Prime Video as a standalone service for $8.99 per month.

What Happened In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 9?

Taylor (Rain Spencer), Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Conrad (Christopher Briney) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Erika Doss/Prime

Episode 9 picks up the morning after Conrad told Belly that he loved her on the beach, and Belly said some pretty harsh words to him before breaking down. They run into each other in the kitchen. Conrad initially tries to take back what he said the night before, but Belly pushes back and says that she knows he wasn’t drunk.

“You broke my heart last night, Belly. Is that what you want to hear?” Conrad says to her, while Belly calls him “heartless” before he says she’s the heartless one. “I love you, I will never not love you,” he tells her. “I think you know that. I think you’ve known all along.” Taylor crosses paths with Conrad after her run and also tries to convince him to let Belly go.

At the rehearsal dinner, Belly and Conrad avoid looking at one another. Belly learns from Adam that Jere has accepted a job at his firm in Boston, which is something they hadn’t previously discussed. Jeremiah promises (like always) that they’ll make it all work, and he’ll commute from their future apartment near Finch like they promised. (Remember, Belly gave up studying abroad in Paris so she could spend time with Jere while he finished his classes.)

Later that night, Laurel checks in on Conrad. He admits that the wedding is killing him, but he’s going to go out there tomorrow and be his brother’s best man. As for Steven and Denise, they finally kiss, but they realize that there is no romantic spark between them, and they’re better off as friends and future business partners.

Belly can’t stop thinking about what happened with Conrad, so after a night swim to clear her head, she goes to Jeremiah’s room. She spills everything, including that Conrad told her that he still loves her. Jeremiah responds that he knew it all along. Belly tries to calm him down, but he lashes out. “Stop protecting him,” Jeremiah says, adding that he sees the way Conrad looks at her. “I know he’s been in love with you this whole summer, even longer.”

The morning of the wedding, no one had heard from or seen Jeremiah. Laurel gives Belly a card from Susannah that she’s instructed to read on her wedding day, while Jeremiah’s card is in the car with Conrad, who finally tracks down his brother.

Conrad asks Jere to come back with him, but Jeremiah is more focused on his brother’s feelings toward his future wife. Conrad mentions Jere’s affair in Cabo and says he should be the one asking him whether he loves her or not. Jere punches Conrad in the face and then knees him in the stomach.

Conrad finally admits to Jere that he loves Belly. “Sometimes I think she’s the only girl I could ever be with, but she doesn’t want me; she picked you,” he says. Conrad gives Jeremiah the letter from their late mom. Jeremiah opens the letter and realizes that it’s actually addressed to Conrad.

“I only got to see you in love once, and for that I will always, always be grateful. Not just that I got to see you in love but that I got to see you be loved. Oh, the way she looked at you — it’s like you were the only boy in the world. As a mother, there is no greater gift than to see her child so dearly loved by another person. Today, if there is even a fraction of the love I saw then I am more than happy, I am overjoyed,” Susannah wrote. The letter appears to confirm that Susannah wanted Belly and Conrad together, not Belly and Jeremiah.

Back at the country club, Taylor tells Belly that it wouldn’t be the worst thing if Jere doesn’t show. When Belly asks her to explain, Taylor confesses that she doesn’t think they should get married, which leads to a heated argument between them. Belly then tells her maid of honor that she’s the last person who should be giving relationship advice. Ouch.

Jere makes his way back to the wedding, and while he’s getting ready, he sees a note and his mother’s ring. “I asked Dad to bring this from home. Meant to give it to you this morning. Belly should have Mom’s ring. — Conrad,” the note read.

Conrad walks into Belly’s dressing room, where he apologizes for screwing everything up and for hurting her. He says he’s leaving and he won’t see her for a long time, but that’s probably for the best. “It hurts, being near you like this. And Jere, he’s the one who needs you right now,” he states. As for Belly, her narration reveals that this goodbye felt final, as if she would never see him again.

Jeremiah and Belly reunite moments before she’s supposed to walk down the aisle for a heart-to-heart. Belly asks where he’s been all morning, but Jeremiah wants to talk about Conrad. He asks Belly if she still loves Conrad. “Jeremiah, I love you,” she responds, but that’s not what he was asking. He wants to know if she loves Conrad, too.

“Yes, I think I’ll always love him a little,” Belly answers. “I’ll always have him in my heart, but he’s not the one that I choose. I choose you. I choose us.” Jeremiah responds that’s not enough… he doesn’t want part of her, he wants all of her. He also reveals that he knows that Belly and Conrad spent Christmas together, and that they both lied to him about it. She clarifies that nothing happened, but Jere says that marked the moment she started to love Conrad again.

Jeremiah walks away, and Belly returns to the beach home to pack her things. She leaves her key on the counter and heads to the airport. She purchases a ticket to Paris that departs that night. While waiting to board her flight, she looks around the terminal and spots Conrad sitting there. In the final clip, she begins walking toward him, then the screen goes black.

Check out the trailer for the final three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, below.