What Time Is ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2 Part 1 Coming Out On Netflix?

Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 207 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025 QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Tyler Perry’s first Netflix show, Beauty in Black, is returning for its second season after its breakout success. Keep reading to find out the exact time Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1 premieres, as well as more details about the exciting two-part release.

Beauty in Black follows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a stripper who becomes entangled with the affluent Bellaire family, owners of a cosmetics empire. The first season concludes with patriarch Horace Bellaire marrying Kimmie from his hospital bed, leaving her his inheritance and shocking his spoiled heirs. In Season 2, Kimmie steps into her new role as head of the Beauty in Black cosmetics brand.

“We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellarie family,” Creator Tyler Perry teased to Netflix’s Tudum. “Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2.”

Kimmie’s new position also doesn’t sit well with Horace’s heirs, Roy (Julian Horton) and Charles (Steven G. Norfleet), and the rest of the family, including daughter-in-law Mallory (Crystle Stewart), his ex-wife Olivia (Debbi Morgan) and brother Norman (Richard Lawson). The family rushed to stop the marriage in the Season 1 finale, but it was too late.

“The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and is now the one calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of the family business,” the logline for Season 2 reads.

Now that Kimmie’s officially a Bellarie, what will she do with her new power? Here’s what you need to know about the release time for Part 1 and how to watch new episodes.

What Time Is Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1 Coming Out On Netflix?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Terrell Carter as Varney, Debbi Morgan as Olivia in episode 204 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025 QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are In Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025 QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1 will have eight episodes. The second part will also feature eight episodes, making season two 16 episodes in total. Netflix has not yet announced the release date for Season 2, Part 2, but it will likely be sometime in early 2026.

How To Watch Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1

Beauty In Black. Amber Reign Smith as Rain in episode 207 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025 QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Beauty in Black is streaming on Netflix. To watch the second season, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription to the streaming service. Netflix offers three options: Standard with ads starts at $6.99 per month, Standard (ad-free) is $15.49 per month and Premium (ad-free) is $22.99 per month. You can learn more on Netflix’s plans and pricing site.

Can You Watch Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1 For Free?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer a free trial at this time. The only way to watch new episodes of Beauty in Black is with a subscription to the streaming service.

How Does Beauty in Black Season 1 End?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Ricco Ross as Horace, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Bailey Tippen as Sylvie in episode 116 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025 Quantrell Colbert/Netflix

In the Season 1, Part 2 finale, Kimmie reunites with her younger sister, Sylvie, who was kidnapped by club manager Body (whom Kimmie later runs over in a motel parking lot). The episode’s biggest twist comes when Bellaire patriarch Horace asks Kimmie to marry him while in the hospital.

Due to his terminal cancer diagnosis, Horace doesn’t want his children to inherit his $376 million fortune and company. By marrying Horace, Kimmie officially becomes a Bellaire, thrusting her into a dangerous position as she navigates the family’s power struggles.

Upon learning about the marriage, the Bellaire heirs rush to stop it, but they arrive too late. They enter Horace’s hospital room only to find themselves face-to-face with their new stepmother, who is now also their boss.

Here’s the official trailer for Beauty in Black Season 2.