The post What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Ravens? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet for the seventh time in their careers as the Chiefs vs. Ravens play on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The network’s top NFL broadcast group, featuring Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), will be in the booth at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams have a 1-2 record in 2025. Mahomes, who is in his eighth year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a 5-1 record against Jackson, who has previously referred to the Chiefs as “our kryptonite.” Their most recent matchup — which was the most-watched kickoff game in NFL history — came on Sept. 5, 2024 when Kansas City beat Baltimore 27-20 in the season-opener. Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception, compared with Jackson, who went 26 of 41 through the air for 273 yards and one score. Jackson, who has been the Ravens starting quarterback since his MVP season in 2019, also ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards. Meanwhile, through Week 3 of the current NFL regular season, Jackson leads all quarterbacks with nine passing touchdowns and is No. 12 in yards (722). Mahomes — who is the NFL’s highest-paid player in 2025 according to Forbes — has just three touchdowns through the air, combined with 669 passing yards. Seven of eight NFL experts at CBS Sports predict the Ravens will beat the Chiefs, who are 2.5-point underdogs at… The post What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Ravens? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet for the seventh time in their careers as the Chiefs vs. Ravens play on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The network’s top NFL broadcast group, featuring Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), will be in the booth at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams have a 1-2 record in 2025. Mahomes, who is in his eighth year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a 5-1 record against Jackson, who has previously referred to the Chiefs as “our kryptonite.” Their most recent matchup — which was the most-watched kickoff game in NFL history — came on Sept. 5, 2024 when Kansas City beat Baltimore 27-20 in the season-opener. Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception, compared with Jackson, who went 26 of 41 through the air for 273 yards and one score. Jackson, who has been the Ravens starting quarterback since his MVP season in 2019, also ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards. Meanwhile, through Week 3 of the current NFL regular season, Jackson leads all quarterbacks with nine passing touchdowns and is No. 12 in yards (722). Mahomes — who is the NFL’s highest-paid player in 2025 according to Forbes — has just three touchdowns through the air, combined with 669 passing yards. Seven of eight NFL experts at CBS Sports predict the Ravens will beat the Chiefs, who are 2.5-point underdogs at…

What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Ravens? Here’s How To Watch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:20
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-4.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013165-22.35%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9688+7.45%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9027-3.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0379+5.27%

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet for the seventh time in their careers as the Chiefs vs. Ravens play on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The network’s top NFL broadcast group, featuring Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), will be in the booth at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams have a 1-2 record in 2025.

Mahomes, who is in his eighth year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a 5-1 record against Jackson, who has previously referred to the Chiefs as “our kryptonite.”

Their most recent matchup — which was the most-watched kickoff game in NFL history — came on Sept. 5, 2024 when Kansas City beat Baltimore 27-20 in the season-opener. Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception, compared with Jackson, who went 26 of 41 through the air for 273 yards and one score. Jackson, who has been the Ravens starting quarterback since his MVP season in 2019, also ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards.

Meanwhile, through Week 3 of the current NFL regular season, Jackson leads all quarterbacks with nine passing touchdowns and is No. 12 in yards (722). Mahomes — who is the NFL’s highest-paid player in 2025 according to Forbes — has just three touchdowns through the air, combined with 669 passing yards.

Seven of eight NFL experts at CBS Sports predict the Ravens will beat the Chiefs, who are 2.5-point underdogs at home, per the most recent FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds.

The Ravens are the favorites (-290) to win the AFC North. The Chiefs, who are the No. 22 most valuable NFL franchise per a recent Forbes analysis, are the second favorite (+260) to claim the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers are currently the favorite (-155) to win the division.

Ahead of Chiefs vs. Ravens, Baltimore is also the second favorite (+600) to win Super Bowl LX in San Francisco behind the Buffalo Bills (+480), per FanDuel odds.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjburns/2025/09/26/what-time-is-chiefs-vs-ravens-heres-how-to-watch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

The post Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerome Powell gave a speech justifying the Fed’s decision to push one rate cut today. Even though a cut took place as predicted, most leading cryptoassets began falling after a momentary price boost. Additionally, Powell directly addressed President Trump’s attempts to influence Fed policy, claiming that it didn’t impact today’s decisions. In previous speeches, he skirted around this elephant in the room. Sponsored Sponsored Powell’s FOMC Speech The FOMC just announced its decision to cut US interest rates, a highly-telegraphed move with substantial market implications. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, gave a speech to help explain this moderate decision. In his speech, Powell discussed several negative economic factors in the US right now, including dour Jobs Reports and inflation concerns. These contribute to a degree of fiscal uncertainty which led Powell to stick with his conservative instincts, leaving tools available for future action. “At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to lower the target range…by a quarter percentage point… and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. Changes to government policies continue to evolve, and their impacts on the economy remain uncertain,” he claimed. Crypto’s Muted Response The Fed is in a delicate position, balancing the concerns of inflation and employment. This conservative approach may help explain why crypto markets did not react much to Powell’s speech: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin, alongside the other leading cryptoassets, exhibited similar movements during the rate cuts and Powell’s speech. Although there were brief price spikes immediately after the announcement, subsequent drops ate these gains. BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, and more all fell more than 1% since the Fed’s announcement. Breaking with Precedent However, Powell’s speech did differ from his previous statements in one key respect: he directly addressed claims that President Trump is attacking…
Threshold
T$0.01528+0.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.584+2.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,659.11+0.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:01
Partager
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Hashdex’s multi-asset crypto ETF on Sept.25, expanding investor access to Stellar (XLM). Yet the token is down more than 6% from a week ago and now trades near $0.36. Can Hashdex ETF lift the XLM price? Lets analyse. ETF Approval Expands Market Access Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index […] The post Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Stellar
XLM$0.3618+3.31%
Union
U$0.01055+6.03%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03592+0.55%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 05:07
Partager
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4239+3.33%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02793+11.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.12312+2.03%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Bitcoin Jumps on Fed Rate Cut Odds at 96% — Best Altcoins to Buy Before $120K BTC Breakout