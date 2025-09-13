What Time Is Georgia Vs. Tennessee? Here’s How To Watch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:55
MemeCore
M$2.21203+14.10%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09104-6.92%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1499-8.75%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0465+1.41%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.9862-9.12%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 14: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers checkerboard stadium during the first quarter of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Neyland Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On Saturday, Tennessee vs. Georgia meet in Knoxville for the programs’ 55th all-time meeting, with the Bulldogs currently holding a 29-23-2 record against the Vols.

No. 6-ranked Georgia travels to Neyland Stadium and No. 15 ranked Tennessee, which is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in one of the Southeastern Conference’s most storied rivalries. The game is a sellout at the 100,000-plus stadium.

The Volunteers’ last win against the Bulldogs occurred on Oct. 1, 2016 when Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw a Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the game to secure a 34-31 win in Athens. In 2024, the Bulldogs most recently beat the Vols 31-17 in a matchup of two top-10 ranked programs.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, play by play caller Chris Fowler and veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit​​ will be in the broadcast booth to call the marquee matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Lady Vols legend Candace Parker, a two-time NCAA champion, will also be on-site in Knoxville to serve as the College GameDay guest picker.

Tennessee is led by fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel, who has a 39-15 record with the Vols. Heupel, whose first head coaching job came at Central Florida in 2018, has finished two of the last three seasons with double-digit win totals. Last season, Ohio State beat Tennessee 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The first and only time the Vols won the national championship in football was in 1998 when they recorded a perfect 13-0 season.

Georgia, who’s been led by head coach Kirby Smart since 2016, won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. Smart is the highest-paid college football coach at a $13 million per year salary, while Heupel earns $9 million annually. In Jan., Notre Dame beat the Bulldogs 23-10 in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia is 4.5-point favorites against Tennessee, per the most recent FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds. Ahead of the Georgia vs. Tennessee game, the Bulldogs are the fourth betting favorite (+650) to win this year’s national championship, compared with the Vols, who are at +3300.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjburns/2025/09/12/what-time-is-georgia-vs-tennessee-heres-how-to-watch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,070.02+0.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006189+10.36%
Ethereum
ETH$4,719.99+6.15%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager
PA Daily | Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on Nasdaq; Binance Alpha has launched MIRAI and REX

PA Daily | Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on Nasdaq; Binance Alpha has launched MIRAI and REX

Musk changed his personal profile picture and nickname to Kekius Maximus; SEC Chairman Paul Atkins attended the annual financial market regulation conference and delivered an opening speech; Vitalik will remotely participate in the ETH Beijing hackathon and deliver a speech; OpenAI launched a cloud-based software engineering agent Codex research preview version.
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS$0.02402+3.62%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10349+8.10%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01752+9.09%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 17:08
Partager
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+4.76%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

PA Daily | Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on Nasdaq; Binance Alpha has launched MIRAI and REX

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Iran says it thwarted an Israeli assassination attempt on its foreign minister

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan